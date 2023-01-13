ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, TX

WFAA

Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston

MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers have been found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time they were found in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how...
HOUSTON, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Community Resource Fair coming Feb. 11 to Cleveland

The Family and Community Coalition of Montgomery County and the Trinity River Food Bank are hosting a free Community Resource Fair on Feb. 11, from 10 a.m .to 1 p.m., at the Cleveland Civic Center. More than a dozen vendors are signed up to participate. The event is being held on a Saturday in order to encourage family participation, said Christine Shippey, CEO of Trinity River Food Bank.
CLEVELAND, TX
votebeat.org

Stop the Steal is using new tactics. The goal is the same.

Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Dig deeper into how our democracy works with Votebeat’s free newsletters. Two years after supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election,...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe

The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
CONROE, TX
Ash Jurberg

Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threats

Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking. "Southern Star Brewery is an apolitical organization, but we feel that this event doesn't reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don't do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer."
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations

The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston activists call for Taqueria customer who shot robber to be charged

HOUSTON - While many people have been calling the man who gunned down a robber side of a Houston taqueria a hero, local community activists are calling for his arrest. "I'm hoping the grand jury does something because if they don't, the message that will be sent will be the wild wild west," said activist Quanell X.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX 28 Spokane

Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women

HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses

HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Montgomery County Pct 3 Constable Ryan Gable to give “State of The Precinct”

The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber is set to host Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable. The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) is hosting Constable Ryan Gable at their monthly luncheon on Thursday, January 19. Constable Gable will be updating the chamber members and guests with a “State of the Precinct” presentation.
Community Impact Houston

The Best Stop Cajun convenience store is coming to Katy

The Best Stop Supermarket is known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings. (Courtesy The Best Stop Supermarket) The Best Stop Supermarket, a Louisiana-based, Cajun cuisine convenience store known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings, will open its first Texas location in Katy by the spring. The new franchise will be located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 337-233-5805. www.beststopinscott.com.
KATY, TX
Houston Chronicle

A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why

Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
HOUSTON, TX

