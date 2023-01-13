Read full article on original website
WFAA
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers have been found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time they were found in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how...
bluebonnetnews.com
Community Resource Fair coming Feb. 11 to Cleveland
The Family and Community Coalition of Montgomery County and the Trinity River Food Bank are hosting a free Community Resource Fair on Feb. 11, from 10 a.m .to 1 p.m., at the Cleveland Civic Center. More than a dozen vendors are signed up to participate. The event is being held on a Saturday in order to encourage family participation, said Christine Shippey, CEO of Trinity River Food Bank.
fox26houston.com
Mayor Turner, Andre Johnson, Carl Lewis and Elvin Hayes among those featured at MLK Day Parade
HOUSTON - Houston hosted two parades to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Both parades kicked off at 10 a.m. Monday. For many Houston families like Jasmine Wright and her kids, attending the annual MLK Day Parade downtown is a tradition passed along for generations.
votebeat.org
Stop the Steal is using new tactics. The goal is the same.
Votebeat is a nonprofit news organization reporting on voting access and election administration across the U.S. Dig deeper into how our democracy works with Votebeat’s free newsletters. Two years after supporters of former President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election,...
New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe
The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
KSAT 12
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Conroe brewery says it’s been inundated with harassment and some threats after announcing Friday that it would no longer allow a “rally against censorship” featuring Kyle Rittenhouse to be held there later this month.
'Heartbroken is an understatement': Cotton Creek Winery staff mourning loss of longtime owner, Artie Tucker
BEAUMONT, Texas — Staff at the Cotton Creek Winery and members of the Southeast Texas community are beyond heartbroken as they mourn the loss of the winery's longtime owner. Artie Tucker died Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at the age of 58. Prior to his death, Tucker was battling stage 4 lung and liver cancer.
Houston public housing waitlist now accepting applications for first time since 2018
For the first time in years, eligible applicants can get on the waitlist for affordable rental apartments. You have until Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. to sign up.
Threatened Texas Brewery Defends Decision To Turn Away Kyle Rittenhouse Rally
"Our place is super inclusive,” the brewery CEO told The Texas Tribune. “We are super pro-law enforcement. ... We have a lot of gay patrons."
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threats
Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking. "Southern Star Brewery is an apolitical organization, but we feel that this event doesn't reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don't do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer."
Biden authorizes start of Coastal Texas Program & The Woodlands attracts corporate operations
The Coastal Texas study consists of a barrier that would mitigate storm damage to the Texas Gulf Coast during a hurricane. (Rendering courtesy Rogers Partners) On the Jan. 13 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Daniel Weeks discusses next steps for the Coastal Texas Program now that it has the federal green light. Also on this episode, reporter Jessica Shorten brings details on the growing trend of companies in the life sciences sector bringing operations to The Woodlands.
fox26houston.com
Houston activists call for Taqueria customer who shot robber to be charged
HOUSTON - While many people have been calling the man who gunned down a robber side of a Houston taqueria a hero, local community activists are calling for his arrest. "I'm hoping the grand jury does something because if they don't, the message that will be sent will be the wild wild west," said activist Quanell X.
fox26houston.com
Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood
Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 Crime Files: Robber shot and killed by armed customer at Houston taqueria caught on camera
Eric Eugene Washington, 30, was shot and killed by an armed customer while attempting to rob patrons at a taqueria in southwest Houston. According to court documents, Washington previously was arrested back in December 2022 and charged with the Assault of a Family Member. In fact, he was expected to show up in court on January 20.
FOX 28 Spokane
Former Texas trooper found guilty of assaulting 2 women
HOUSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors say that a former Texas trooper has been found guilty of assaulting two women while he was on duty in the Houston area in 2020. Prosecutors said Friday that a jury found that 33-year-old Lee Ray Boykin Jr. deprived two separate victims of their right to bodily integrity while acting in his capacity as a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper by committing aggravated sexual abuse in one case and kidnapping in the other. U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani said in a news release that Boykin “used his authority to stalk and prey on his victims for his own sexual gratification.” Boykin faces up to life in federal prison when he’s sentenced in April.
cw39.com
APPLY NOW: Compassionate Use Program taking applications for low-THC cannabis dispensary licenses
HOUSTON (KIAH) The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Regulatory Services Division (RSD), is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses. Applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).The application window will close at...
Tigner Ranch near Houston listed for $8.8M after 147 years in same family
The expansive 657-acre estate is located just 30 minutes from downtown Houston.
hellowoodlands.com
Montgomery County Pct 3 Constable Ryan Gable to give “State of The Precinct”
The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber is set to host Montgomery County Precinct 3 Constable Ryan Gable. The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) is hosting Constable Ryan Gable at their monthly luncheon on Thursday, January 19. Constable Gable will be updating the chamber members and guests with a “State of the Precinct” presentation.
The Best Stop Cajun convenience store is coming to Katy
The Best Stop Supermarket is known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings. (Courtesy The Best Stop Supermarket) The Best Stop Supermarket, a Louisiana-based, Cajun cuisine convenience store known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings, will open its first Texas location in Katy by the spring. The new franchise will be located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 337-233-5805. www.beststopinscott.com.
Houston Chronicle
A downtown Houston building will never be taller than 75 floors—this is why
Houston is home to the tallest skyscraper in Texas (for now)—but did you know it was supposed to be taller?. There's an obscure reason why downtown Houston's buildings aren't taller, and a good chance they never will be. It has nothing to do with the will for bigger buildings and everything to do with air traffic.
