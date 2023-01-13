Denver weather: Warm temps before next chance of snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will heat up to the 50s on Friday and Saturday before the next chance for snow moves in on Sunday.

Weather tonight: clear, calm night

Temperatures tonight will fall to the low 20s in Denver under partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. For the third day in a row, patchy fog could be across the plains and northern Front Range early Friday morning.

Weather tomorrow: warm, sunny

Temperatures will hit the 50s on Friday with sunshine and dry conditions. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon.

Looking ahead: snow chance Sunday

Saturday will be another warm day on the Front Range with highs hitting the 50s. There will be more cloud cover than Friday as the next storm system approaches.

The mountains will see scattered snow showers on Saturday and Sunday with parts of southwest Colorado picking up over a foot by Sunday night.

Temperatures will drop to the mid-40s on Sunday with a 20% chance for rain/snow mixed showers Sunday afternoon in Denver. Accumulations will be small on the Front Range.

Another chance for snow moves in late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.