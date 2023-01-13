Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Athenians don’t back down from Patriots in loss
CVL 9 9 18 12 - 48 Bethesda Christian (11-1): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Isaac Mlagan 0-0 0-0 0 Luke Douglas 4-9 2-4 13 Sam Mlagan 8-14 3-4 19 Jimmy Fancher 1-1 0-0 3Luke Stuckey 2-6 8-8 12 Jesse Gehring 0-1 1-3 1 Jamison Chapman 4-9 6-6 15. Totals 19-40 20-25 63.
Journal Review
Ward and Brewer lead Mounties past sectional foe
Southmont (9-3) Carson Chadd 5-8 1-5 11, Vince Reimondo 0-3 0-0 0, Trip Ward 8-11 2-2 23, Kyler McCandless 2-4 0-0 4, Lucas Oppy 0-3 1-2 1, Hayden Hess 1-5 1-3 3, EJ Brewer 7-9 3-5 17; Totals 23-43 8-17 59. 3 pt shooting: RP 6-20 (Mullins 2, Robins 2,...
Journal Review
SAC Swimming: Athenians take 2nd on both sides, Charger girls 3rd
There was plenty of excitement inside the Crawfordsville pool on Saturday as all three Montgomery County swim and dive teams competed in the 2023 Sagamore Conference Championships. Crawfordsville came in as the defending champion on the boys side but the 2023 title belonged to Lebanon as the Tigers scored 378 points to claim the title. The Athenian boys took second scoring 353 points with North Montgomery placing sixth and Southmont eighth.
Journal Review
DePauw shoots past Little Giants to earn rivalry win
GREENCASTLE - Wabash College traveled to North Coast Athletic Conference rival DePauw on Saturday leading the conference. Hot shooting by the Tigers sent Wabash packing by a score of 86-80 in a close and rugged game causing a log jam towards the top of the NCAC standings. The Tigers shot...
Journal Review
SAC Wrestling: Mounties take third, Athenians edge out Chargers for 4th
LINDEN – Southmont wrestling saw its three-year Sagamore Conference championship streak come to an end on Saturday at the 2023 SAC Championships at North Montgomery. Lebanon brought home the title, scoring 242.5 points. Western Boone placed second with 220 and the Mounties earned a third place finish as they scored 211 points. Crawfordsville edged out North Montgomery for 4th as CHS scored 148.5 points to the Chargers 147.0.
Journal Review
John Gibbs
John Gibbs, 85, of Crawfordsville passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2023. Arrangements are pending at Hunt & Son Funeral Home.
Journal Review
Gene A. Crockett
Gene A. Crockett, 100, of Waynetown passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lane House in Crawfordsville. He was born Sept. 10, 1922, at Henryetta, Oklahoma, to the late Glenn Crockett and Colene Switzer. Gene graduated from Purdue University in 1953 with a degree in mechanical engineering. He worked in...
Journal Review
Solid Tweet
Come and make a clay ornamental bird house at Athens Arts in Crawfordsville. Participants will learn a slab technique to make a bird house that each artist can take home when its complete. At the first session on Feb. 9 the class will build the bird house. On March 2,...
Journal Review
Gloria Ann Lewellen
Gloria Ann Lewellen of Crawfordsville passed away at Franciscan Health of Crawfordsville on Saturday morning, Jan. 14, 2023. She was 78. Born Aug. 2, 1944, at Knightstown, she was the daughter of John Henry Stewart and Beulah Gillam Stewart. She graduated from school in South Bend. She married Robert “Bob” Lewellen on Aug. 18, 1967. She worked for many years at Coast to Coast, which later became Random House.
Journal Review
Local Record: Jan. 17, 2023
• Warrant served in the 100 block of South Blair Street — 2:21 a.m. • Donald Creighton Harrington, 56, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia — 2:50 a.m. • Operating a vehicle while intoxicated at North Washington and West North streets...
Journal Review
Contestants sought for Strawberry Festival program
Entry forms are now available for anyone interested in participating in the Strawberry Festival Queen Scholarship Program or the Jr. Royalty Contest. The queen program is open to any high school girl in grades 9-12 and the Jr. Royalty contest is open to boys and girls ages 6-10 as of May 1, 2023. All contestants must reside or attend school full-time in Montgomery County. The entry fee for the Jr. Royalty program is $25 and the entry free for the Queen program is $45.
Journal Review
Annual cheer campaign wraps up
Donations to the 111th annual Sunshine Society Cheer Certificate campaign are still being accepted, however, the annual fundraising effort is drawing to a close. Organizers will continue to accept donations this month in hopes of reaching the $20,000 goal. As of Jan. 13, the fund had raised $15,408 for local families in need.
Journal Review
Letter: Couple grateful for local health care
I am writing to express my appreciation for the staff at Franciscan Hospital in Crawfordsville and Franciscan Hospital in Lafayette. On Jan. 2, 2023, my wife had an emergency and I had to rush her to the Crawfordsville’s emergency room. Despite the hospital being full, the staff there looked for other locations to ensure that the exceptional treatment could be continued and she was subsequently transferred to Franciscan in Lafayette where she stayed in the ICU for three more days.
