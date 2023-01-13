‘It shattered our little idyllic town’: Vigil held in Cohasset as search for Ana Walshe continues

COHASSET, Mass. — Coming together in prayer, dozens of people gathered in Cohasset’s town common Thursday for Ana Walshe.

“We pray tonight for our whole community profoundly affected by the disappearance of one of our members,” said Rev. Maggie Arnold of St. Stephen’s Church.

The mother of three young boys has been missing for more than a week.

Her husband was arrested earlier in the week for misleading police in this case.

“It’s very sad, you know you well up with tears when you think of the family,” said Fred Zotos, who lives in Cohasset.

Even people who don’t know Ana are devastated by what’s been going on with new, horrific details coming out each day.

“It shattered our little idyllic town, it happens everywhere, things can happen everywhere, but when it happens in this type of a setting it’s even more of a shock,” said Zotos.

Religious leaders from three local churches led this interfaith prayer vigil as the search for Ana continues.

After offering words of comfort, the group prayed for her in a moment of silence.

“She’s one of those people who walk in a room, and lights everything up, you can’t forget a person like that,” said Pamela Bardhi, a friend and former colleague of Ana Walshe.

Some of Ana’s friends are holding out hope for her while also trying to find ways to support her children.

“I think this is the most powerful thing you can do, in a situation like this, people coming together and staying positive for prayers because there are so many unanswered questions at this point in time, the best thing we can all do is come together and pray for some answers,” said Bardhi.

While this community continues to wait for answers, they’re also thankful for the hard work of Cohasset Police working around the clock to try to find her.

