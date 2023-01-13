Colusa continues online predator sting operations

Law enforcement officials in Colusa County are continuing their efforts to target online predators in 2023 with another arrest recently made by the Williams Police Department.

Williams Police Dept. Lt. Chris Miller said his department, along with the Colusa County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigations, the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office and the Colusa Police Department, have conducted several focused investigations to target online predators since entering into a partnership with the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force last year.