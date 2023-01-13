ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

James Webb Space Telescope discovers its first Earth-sized exoplanet

By Joshua Hawkins
BGR.com
BGR.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HOWuJ_0kD849MS00
Image: dottedyeti / Adobe

Webb has discovered its first exoplanet. The new Webb exoplanet clocks in at just 99 percent the diameter of Earth. NASA announced the discovery on its website on Wednesday, stating that the planet is now classified as LHS 475 b, and was found closer to its star than any planet in our solar system. As a result, it completes an orbit in just two days.

That’s not all, Webb also observed that the planet is a few hundred degrees warmer than our own, and that it is more like Venus than Earth. Earth, as we all know, is habitable and contains an atmosphere ripe for life to exist. Venus, however, is covered in thick clouds, and its atmosphere is full of carbon dioxide.

At the moment, it’s unclear exactly what the atmosphere of Webb’s first exoplanet is made up of or if it even has one. However, there are plans to dig deeper into that information down the line somewhere. NASA says that the researchers did run a transmission spectrum on the planet, but it wasn’t clear whether an atmosphere exists there or not.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikRg5_0kD849MS00

What we have ruled out, though, is that it can’t have a thick methane-dominated atmosphere like that found on Titan. Because they are having such a difficult time determining exactly what kind of atmosphere it has, it’s possible they don’t have one, or that it is a 100 percent carbon dioxide atmosphere, as they are much more compact and harder to detect.

While Webb’s first exoplanet is closer to its star than any of the planets in our solar system, the red dwarf at the center of the system is also much cooler than our Sun. As such, it is likely the planet could still be cool enough to have an atmosphere.

Additionally, Webb’s exoplanet discovery has shown that red dwarf stars may have Earth-like planets orbiting them, which could make it easier to detect Earth-like planets if we start looking around red dwarf stars like the one found in LHS 475. Webb has detected atmospheres on exoplanets before, so we could see more developments from this in the future.

Comments / 3

Related
scitechdaily.com

NASA Discovers Pair of Super-Earths With 1,000-Mile-Deep Oceans

NASA’s Hubble and Spitzer Find Two Exoplanets May Be Mostly Water. In the 1995 post-apocalyptic action film “Waterworld” Earth’s polar ice caps have completely melted, and the sea level has risen to over 5 miles, covering nearly all of the land. Astronomers have uncovered a pair of planets that are true “water worlds,” unlike any planet found in our solar system.
MARYLAND STATE
Tree Hugger

Mars Is Littered With 'Much More' Than 16,000 Pounds of Human Trash

If and when human beings take our first steps on the rusty soil of the Red Planet, we will be greeted by something extremely familiar: our own trash. In an article published in The Conversation last fall, Cagri Kilic, a postdoctoral research fellow in robotics at West Virginia University, calculated that there were at least 15,694 pounds of debris left on Mars from previous missions.
Futurism

A Super Rare Green Comet Is About to Pass By the Earth

A newly-detected green comet is about to do a flyby near our Pale Blue Dot — and it may be visible to the naked eye. When issuing its January 2023 skywatching predictions, NASA and CalTech's Jet Propulsion Laboratory declared that between January 12 and February 2, a green comet named C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will first approach the Sun and then circle back around towards Earth.
DOPE Quick Reads

New scientific study prediction for 2030- Earth will experience an alarming sixth mass extinction of millions of species

According to a recent report, Earth is possibly headed toward its next "mass extinction event." Even though large-scale biodiversity extinction is occurring, researchers assert that this biodiversity extinction "doesn't qualify as a mass extinction just yet, [but] the earth is rapidly barrelling towards the sixth such event" as described in the video below. [i]
StyleCaster

These 3 Unlucky Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Year—Here’s Why 2023 Could Be Rough

Another year means another opportunity to live your *very* best life. Granted, we are about to narrow it down to the unlucky zodiac signs who will have the worst year 2023, but don’t take this to heart. There will be highs and lows for all 12 zodiac signs, because in addition to our ever-evolving nature as spiritual beings, there is no such thing as perfect. So, taking a closer look at the more challenging aspects of the year ahead will help ground, and prepare you for what’s to come. Are you ready? Let’s not sugar coat it—despite the thrill of the NYE...
Vice

A Total Amateur May Have Just Rewritten Human History With Bombshell Discovery

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. In what may be a major archaeological breakthrough, an independent researcher has suggested that the earliest writing in human history has been hiding in plain sight in prehistoric cave paintings in Europe, a discovery that would push the timeline of written language back by tens of thousands of years, reports a new study.
CNET

Astronomers Might've Found the Edge of Our Galaxy

Not only is trying to visualize the universe's size a daunting -- and kind of disturbing -- task, but it's also a paradoxical one. In a sense, our cosmic expanse is both finite because it hasn't existed forever… and infinite because it's constantly ballooning in every direction. What's much more manageable, in terms of cosmic cartography, is mapping out how big all the stuff within our universe seems to be.
Ricky

The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan

It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
BGR.com

BGR.com

354K+
Followers
12K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy