cbs17
Market damaged after 40 respond to tame Durham strip mall fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department dispatched 40 firefighters to extinguish an accidental fire at a business Monday morning. Division Chief David Swain said the first units to arrive to the fire reported on Fayetteville Street found a 1-story strip mall with smoke coming from the storefront of The African Caribbean Market.
WRAL
Shots fired into car hit Durham woman and teen, barely miss infant
Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured. Police are searching for the shooter who opened fire at a passing car in Winston-Salem. The driver, a Durham woman, and a 17-year-old in her car were injured.
WRAL
Fast-moving flames destroy Wake County home
Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire. Emergency crews worked Monday night to put out a house fire.
cbs17
Firefighters extinguish ‘fully involved’ tractor trailer fire in Durham, fire officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Fire Department said their firefighters extinguished a fully-involved tractor trailer fire Sunday morning. At about 11:46 a.m., crews said they were called to the 3600 block of N. Duke St. in reference to the first. When they arrived, they said it was fully-involved...
3 people arrested after police chase, hit-and-run in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, a car fled from officers in the 3400 block of Westgate Drive. The car struck a police car then crashed into another motorist at the intersection of University Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway before the suspects fled on foot.
WRAL
Car and tractor trailer crash in Harnett County
A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. A car and a tractor trailer collided Sunday night in Harnett County. Reporter: Michael GracePhotographer: James DeAltoWeb Editor: Jessica Patrick.
chathamjournal.com
A great black-owned barbecue in trouble
Chapel Hill, NC – Two years ago a Durham restaurant, Backyard Barbecue, gained national attention for being featured in “Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue” by Adrian Miller. Miller believes that the story of the American tradition of barbecue cannot be told without...
Franklin Co. house fire leaves 1 person with 3rd degree burns
LOUISBURG, N.C. — Around midnight on Sunday, a fire was reported at a residence on Laurel Mill-Centerville Road in Centerville. Two people were in the home at the time of the fire; their condition is unknown at this time. A third person sustained second and third-degree burns, and was taken to Maria Parham Franklin to be airlifted to UNC Burn Center for treatment.
Durham police warn of uptick in car thefts after investigating over 90 last month
The Durham Police Department is warning the community to lock their cars after an increase in motor vehicle thefts. Police investigated more than 90 cases last month alone. The Medina family told WRAL News their theft was scary - it happened while they were asleep inside their house. Police have...
cbs17
Durham County road reopens after head-on crash
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A head-on crash closed an intersection for about two hours in northeast Durham County Friday night, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of Hamlin and Red Mill Roads, the highway patrol said. The wreck...
WRAL
Raleigh officer avoids serious injury as driver collides with police cruiser
A Raleigh police officer was nearly hit by another vehicle while helping a driver on Friday night on Hammond Road. A Raleigh police officer was nearly hit by another vehicle while helping a driver on Friday night on Hammond Road.
WRAL's Julian Grace thanks Raleigh police officers for saving his life
RALEIGH, N.C. — WRAL's Julian Grace is thanking Raleigh police officers and a state trooper for saving his life. In a video posted to his Facebook page, Grace said he was driving home from work around 12:40 a.m. on Jan. 2 when three police officers and a state trooper sped past him on Interstate 440 East.
WRAL
Snow falls in Raleigh along Western Boulevard
Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning. Raleigh sees the first snowfall of 2023 on Saturday morning.
WRAL
Apex community remembers man killed in Atlantic Beach in 2022, no arrest in case
Authorities are offering $55,000 in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person or people responsible for the murder of Randall Miller. Authorities are offering $55,000 in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction for the person or people responsible for the murder of Randall Miller.
WRAL
Bad Machines gives gamers a place to play in Durham
Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham. Glen Swan is the owner of Bad Machines, one of North Carolina's first esports bars that recently opened in an upstairs space in downtown Durham.
WRAL
Tiny apartments renting for $1,000 planned for Hillsborough Street
A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments" -- each roughly the size of a shipping container -- renting for $1,000 per month on Hillsborough Street. A real estate entrepreneur is planning to make a 5-story apartment building with 100 "micro apartments"...
Raleigh officer nearly hit by car while helping driver of disabled vehicle
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh Police officer was nearly hit by a car while helping a disabled vehicle on Friday night. The incident happened shortly after 11 p.m. Authorities say the officer was on Hammond Road near Rush Street, assisting a driver, when another car rear-ended the officer's police vehicle.
cbs17
City of Durham takes almost 3 hours to contain 8,550-gallon sewer spill
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham water officials contained a sewer spill on Friday afternoon. On Friday morning, Durham Department Water Management staff were notified of a manhole overflowing at 9:49 a.m. at 1900 Birmingham Avenue, near North Duke Street. Officials said about 8,550 gallons of untreated wastewater went into...
cbs17
Long-time resident dies in Erwin shooting, police say
ERWIN, N.C. (WNCN) — A long-time resident of Erwin died in a shooting Saturday evening, police said. The incident was discovered just before 6:05 p.m. along Price Street near U.S. 421, according to Erwin Police Chief Jonathan Johnson. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from what appeared...
chapelboro.com
Crumbl Cookies Targeting Chapel Hill Grand Opening in February
A cookie shop known for its viral social media campaigns and pink boxes is close to opening in downtown Chapel Hill. Crumbl Cookies, a quick-growing chain, is set to open its first location in the college town within the next few weeks along West Franklin Street. After owning the space for more than a year and experiencing a handful of delays, co-owner Craig Church told Chapelboro the franchise is aiming to open in February.
