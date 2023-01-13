Drayton welcomed home as Citadel football coach
Maurice Drayton, Everette Sands, and Brian Ruff talk to News 2 Sports about Drayton’s introduction as Citadel football coach. The Moncks Corner native played for the Bulldogs, and coached here as well. Now he returns with deep knowledge of the Citadel way.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
