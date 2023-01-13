ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drayton welcomed home as Citadel football coach

By Mark Morgan
 4 days ago

Maurice Drayton, Everette Sands, and Brian Ruff talk to News 2 Sports about Drayton’s introduction as Citadel football coach. The Moncks Corner native played for the Bulldogs, and coached here as well. Now he returns with deep knowledge of the Citadel way.

