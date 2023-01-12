ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

NWS releases preliminary reports on 13 Alabama tornadoes from Jan. 12

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The National Weather Service’s survey teams have confirmed 13 tornadoes of various strengths that swept across Alabama on Jan. 12, killing seven people, injuring dozens of others and causing widespread property destruction across multiple counties. Below is a preliminary summary of each NWS-confirmed tornado:. Tornado...
No students aboard as Guntersville bus catches fire

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - No students were aboard a Guntersville school bus when it caught fire on Jan. 11. In a statement sent by supervisor Bo McRee, a rear-engine bus caught fire starting in the engine compartment. According to Guntersville City School Superintendent Jason Barnett, the firewall acted as it...
GUNTERSVILLE, AL

