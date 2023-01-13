Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arborbrook Christian, N.C. 41, Lake Pointe Academy 23
Blue Ridge 72, Carolina High and Academy 34
Columbia 75, North Central 14
Curtis Baptist, Ga. 61, Providence HomeSchool 39
Eastside 64, Bergen Tech, N.J. 17
Greenville Hurricanes 48, Greenville Technical Charter 16
Greenwood Christian 42, W. Wyman King Academy 19
Legion Collegiate 49, Victory Christian 38
Lower Richland 76, Gilbert 33
Mead Hall Episcopal 62, South Aiken Baptist 13
Pinewood Prep 47, Cathedral Academy 44
South Pointe 52, Lancaster 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy vs. Richard Winn Academy, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
