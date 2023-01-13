Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Carbon Hill 55, Berry 27
Central - Clay County 29, Shelby County 25
Choctaw County 49, Millry 5
Cornerstone School 53, Altamont 20
Decatur Heritage 73, Covenant Christian 72
Dora 40, Cordova 35
Francis Marion 42, Tuscaloosa Academy 36
Hale County 39, Tuscaloosa County 36
Hamilton 53, Haleyville 22
Hartselle 48, East Limestone 44, OT
Holtville 46, Elmore County 15
Holy Spirit 46, Pickens County 31
Indiana Deaf, Ind. 51, Alabama School for the Deaf 11
Kinston 46, Emmanuel Christian 26
Lamar County 49, South Lamar 41
Leroy 44, Excel 22
Marengo 46, Southern Choctaw 24
Montevallo 49, West Blocton 18
Pelham 51, Calera 24
Piedmont 54, Cherokee County 28
Rogers 59, Central-Florence 18
Saint Bernard Prep 54, Vina 37
Samson 44, Wicksburg 22
Shoals Christian 57, Cherokee 40
T.R. Miller 34, Escambia County 31
Tharptown 38, Belgreen 30
University Charter 57, Keith 43
Westbrook Christian 55, Ragland 36
Winfield 56, Gordo 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
