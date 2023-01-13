Thursday's Scores

Text of Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s inauguration speech given on Jan. 16, 2023. Remarks as prepared: My fellow Alabamians: Today, as we mark the start of a new chapter in our state government, we are reminded of how fortunate we are to call Alabama and the United States of America our home. Four years ago, in this very spot, I said our people are our greatest resource and the fabric that holds our state together during, both our best days and the more difficult ones. Folks, standing here four years ago, I could never have imagined what was to come, but I am certain we came out stronger because of you, the good people of Alabama.

