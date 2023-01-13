ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Addison 76, Lynn 63

Briarwood Christian 74, Bessemer City 35

Carbon Hill 72, Berry 32

Central - Clay County 54, Shelby County 36

Central-Florence 76, Rogers 64

Choctaw County 54, Millry 52

Cordova 53, Dora 44

Corner 67, St. Clair County 43

Cornerstone School 85, Altamont 60

Donoho 66, Faith Christian 63

Elmore County 75, Holtville 53

Escambia County 49, T.R. Miller 36

Excel 45, Leroy 44

Falkville 57, West End 43

Francis Marion 54, Tuscaloosa Academy 48

Haleyville 68, Hamilton 34

Hartselle 80, East Limestone 56

Heritage Christian 83, Coosa Valley Academy 46

Keith 59, University Charter 33

McIntosh 49, Bayshore Christian 34

Montevallo 48, West Blocton 42

Pickens County 43, Holy Spirit 40

Piedmont 61, Cherokee County 58

Red Bay 78, Tharptown 42

South Lamar 64, Lamar County 62

Southern Choctaw 59, Marengo 39

Springwood School 83, Southern Prep 54

Sylvania 57, Asbury 44

Vina 49, Saint Bernard Prep 38

Vincent 60, Holy Family Catholic 34

West Morgan 63, Ardmore 18

Westbrook Christian 74, Ragland 64

Winfield 60, Gordo 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

