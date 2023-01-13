Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Addison 76, Lynn 63
Briarwood Christian 74, Bessemer City 35
Carbon Hill 72, Berry 32
Central - Clay County 54, Shelby County 36
Central-Florence 76, Rogers 64
Choctaw County 54, Millry 52
Cordova 53, Dora 44
Corner 67, St. Clair County 43
Cornerstone School 85, Altamont 60
Donoho 66, Faith Christian 63
Elmore County 75, Holtville 53
Escambia County 49, T.R. Miller 36
Excel 45, Leroy 44
Falkville 57, West End 43
Francis Marion 54, Tuscaloosa Academy 48
Haleyville 68, Hamilton 34
Hartselle 80, East Limestone 56
Heritage Christian 83, Coosa Valley Academy 46
Keith 59, University Charter 33
McIntosh 49, Bayshore Christian 34
Montevallo 48, West Blocton 42
Pickens County 43, Holy Spirit 40
Piedmont 61, Cherokee County 58
Red Bay 78, Tharptown 42
South Lamar 64, Lamar County 62
Southern Choctaw 59, Marengo 39
Springwood School 83, Southern Prep 54
Sylvania 57, Asbury 44
Vina 49, Saint Bernard Prep 38
Vincent 60, Holy Family Catholic 34
West Morgan 63, Ardmore 18
Westbrook Christian 74, Ragland 64
Winfield 60, Gordo 40
