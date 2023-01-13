Vegas Golden Knights vs. Florida Panthers Live Game Thread

The Vegas Golden Knights will continue their seven-game homestand after a four-day break.

After four days off from play, the Vegas Golden knights (27-13-2) are back to host the Florida Panthers (19-19-4) in what will be the first meeting between the two clubs this season.

Florida was able to hold off the defending Stanley Cup champion, the Colorado Avalanche, after Colorado came back from a 4-1 deficit to die the game at 4-4.

The Panthers are a better team than their record suggests, which sets up what should be a solid challenge for a Golden Knights team that will be looking to bounce back from its 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday.

Here's how you can watch:

TV: ESPN+, AT&T SportsNet

Listen: Fox Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Puck drop: 7:00 p.m. PST / 10:00 p.m. EST

Please refresh your browser, or check back on a regular basis for updates.

START OF FIRST PERIOD:

PANTHERS GOAL UNDER REVIEW

SCORING UPDATE #1: Officials rule Golden Knights defenseman Ben Hutton pushed Panthers forward Eric Staal into the net, goal from forward Nick Cousins will count. 1-0, Florida.

PENALTY: Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar, Panthers forward Givani Smith head to the box for fighting.

END OF FIRST PERIOD: Panthers lead 1-0.

START OF SECOND PERIOD:

SCORING UPDATE #2: Golden Knights forward Nicolas Roy with the goal on the Florida turnover. Game is tied 1-1.

PENALTY: William Karlsson heads to the box for interference.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Panthers forward Sam Reinhart with the power-play goal. 2-1, Florida.

PENALTY: Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, forward Chandler Stephenson, and Panthers forwards Sam Bennett and Matthew Tkachuk all get roughing penalties.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Panthers Anton Lundell forward scores. Play is being reviewed for potential offside.

NO GOAL: Offside ruled. Game remains at 2-1.

END OF SECOND PERIOD: Florida leads 2-1.

START OF THIRD PERIOD:

PENALTY: Roy sits for high-sticking.

PENALTY: Pietrangelo for tripping. Florida will have a five-on-three advantage.

SCORING UPDATE #3: Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel scores on the breakaway. Game is tied 2-2.

SCORING UPDATE #4: Golden Knights forward William Carrier scores as he crashes into the net. Goal is being reviewed.

GOAL STANDS: Vegas takes 3-2 lead.

PENALTY: Delaying game against Florida for unsuccessful challenge.

SCORING UPDATE #5: Golden Knights forward William Karlsson scores a power-play empty-net goal to give Vegas a two-goal lead.

FINAL: Golden Knights win 4-2.