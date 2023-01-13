ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 60, Thomas Heyward Academy 33

Blue Ridge 72, Carolina High and Academy 34

Charleston Collegiate 84, Crown Leadership 13

Columbia 75, North Central 14

Fox Creek 51, Williston-Elko 48

Greenwood Christian 42, W. Wyman King Academy 19

Legion Collegiate 49, Victory Christian Center, N.C. 38

Lower Richland 76, Gilbert 33

Mead Hall Episcopal 62, South Aiken 13

Pinewood Prep 59, Cathedral Academy 45

South Pointe 52, Lancaster 43

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Reilly scores 13, Sacred Heart downs St. Francis (Pa.) 54-51

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Joey Reilly scored 13 points to help Sacred Heart defeat Saint Francis (Pa.) 54-51 on Monday. Reilly also contributed four steals for the Pioneers (10-10, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Bryce Johnson added 11 points while shooting 3 of 8 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Nico Galette shot 5 for 16 (0 for 7 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding nine rebounds and three steals. The Red Flash (7-11, 4-1) were led by Josh Cohen, who posted 23 points and nine rebounds. Ronell Giles Jr. added 14 points, seven rebounds and three steals for St. Francis. In addition, Maxwell Land finished with nine points, eight rebounds and two steals. ___
Ohio Girl's High School Basketball Poll

The Top Ten teams in the Girls Associated Press Ohio High School Basketball Polls of the 2022-2023 season with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record and total points: DIVISION I 1. Mason (1) 13-1 112 2. Liberty Twp. Lakota E. (2) 14-1 102
Ragland scores 14 as Cornell beats Columbia 102-85

NEW YORK (AP) — Guy Ragland Jr. scored 14 points to help Cornell defeat Columbia 102-85 on Monday. Ragland shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line for the Big Red (14-4, 4-1 Ivy League). Chris Manon added 13 points while shooting 2 of 6 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line, and he also had five rebounds. Isaiah Gray recorded 13 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 2 of 4 from the free throw line. The Lions (6-14, 1-4) were led in scoring by Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, who finished with 12 points. Jake Tavroff added 11 points for Columbia. Zinou Bedri also had 11 points. ___
Timberlake's 17 lead Towson over Hofstra 68-47

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Nicolas Timberlake scored 17 points to help Towson defeat Hofstra 68-47 on Monday. Timberlake added five rebounds for the Tigers (12-7, 4-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Cameron Holden scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 5 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds. Charles Thompson shot 4 of 9 from the field to finish with nine points, while adding five assists and three blocks. Aaron Estrada led the Pride (12-8, 5-2) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Jaquan Carlos added nine points and five assists for Hofstra. Nelson Boachie-Yiadom also had seven points and nine rebounds. ___
Tennessee Boy's Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s three Division I non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through January 16, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote: Division I - Class 4A Record Pts Prv 1. William Blount (1) 19-3 74 4
