Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethesda Academy, Ga. 60, Thomas Heyward Academy 33
Blue Ridge 72, Carolina High and Academy 34
Charleston Collegiate 84, Crown Leadership 13
Columbia 75, North Central 14
Fox Creek 51, Williston-Elko 48
Greenwood Christian 42, W. Wyman King Academy 19
Legion Collegiate 49, Victory Christian Center, N.C. 38
Lower Richland 76, Gilbert 33
Mead Hall Episcopal 62, South Aiken 13
Pinewood Prep 59, Cathedral Academy 45
South Pointe 52, Lancaster 43
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0