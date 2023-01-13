Woe Canada. Takeaways from the Hornets’ second loss in Toronto in three days

Deemed still not ready for prime time after TNT pulled the team’s only nationally televised appearance of the season, the Charlotte Hornets turned their attention to the next best thing.

Since they’re not going to be in the postseason barring an unprecedented and miraculous run, and their initial nationwide broadcast set for next week yanked, the Hornets’ date with Toronto on Thursday night presented the closest opportunity they’ll get to tasting a playoff berth. A two-game set in three days against the Raptors was supposed to provide a different perspective.

“I think it’s a lot better for a lot of reasons,” coach Steve Clifford said, “but the biggest one would be with the way we travel now and where you don’t play as many back-to-backs. So, a four-game trip like this, instead of being four flights, four 1:30 am landings, you get to be here for a couple of days. Where we don’t get two days off as much as we used to, I think it makes a big difference for everybody just rest-wise.”

Not hefty enough for the Hornets, though, apparently.

Too many head-scratching mistakes and another atrocious defensive effort led to a 124-114 defeat to Toronto at Scotiabank Arena, sending the Hornets home on a three-game losing streak that left their spirited historical win over Milwaukee to begin the trek a distant memory.

“I think we could have went 4-0 on this road trip,” Dennis Smith Jr. said. “This last game was a little different, but I think we are better than what we are showing. It’s just we are lacking things that it takes to win basketball games.”

Such as eliminating their inordinate amount of late-game breakdowns. They’ve become commonplace. Deviating from Clifford’s edict is continuously having a dire effect and the Hornets (11-32) insist they are fully aware of their circumstances.

“It’s just not really knowing what we are doing out there for real,” LaMelo Ball said. “We’ll have the game plan and everything, and be right there, and at the very end just slip up on a couple of things. Really, the whole game, though, we were missing little stuff.

“That’s what it is. We are not doing it all the way. It’s just sometimes we do it, sometimes we don’t. We have to learn to do it every time.”

And it’s not about to get any easier for the Hornets. They welcome Boston to town for a two-game series beginning on Saturday, matching the Eastern Conference’s top team against the one featuring the worst record.

“It’s probably good for us for real,” Ball said. “It’s one of the best teams on offense. So, we’ve definitely got to play defense or you are going to get embarrassed.”

Here are some key takeaways from the Hornets’ 18th loss in their past 25 outings even with Ball scoring a season-high 32 points:

Pounded in the paint

It’s a surprise the rims the Raptors shot at didn’t bend. Toronto hung on them all night.

Containing the Raptors (19-23) inside was a maddening proposition for the Hornets, and Toronto wasn’t the least bit afraid to take it to the Hornets on the interior. Clifford’s crew yielded a 62-50 edge in points in the paint, with 45 of the Raptors’ initial 71 shots coming on the interior. In fact, more than half of Toronto’s 83 shots were in the paint.

It was an even 50.

Allowing Toronto to feast near the bucket with a 62% showing was too much to overcome and something they can’t do with a slim margin of error that feels even more minuscule with Gordon Hayward continuing to be sidelined while working back from a sore left hamstring.

“That’s their game,” Clifford said. “They drive the ball well. They had a couple of guys that are tough matchups and that led to some of the fouling.

”... Our defense is just not where it needs to be.”

Up and down PJ

PJ Washington still can’t get into a complete sustained rhythm.

The fourth-year big man has topped 20 points in consecutive games on just four occasions this season, with the latest coming in the first two games of the Hornets’ road trip. But he tailed off in the pair of contests against Toronto, combining for just 24 points and getting outplayed by Toronto’s O.G. Anunoby.

“I think for me, it’s not so much about points — it’s (the) all-around game,” Washington said. “I’ve got to be better in all aspects and not just points. So, yeah it would be good to score 25 a night, but I’ve got to rebound, I’ve got to defend, I’ve got to do all that. Everything else, it just makes it more consistent if I do that.”

When Washington is on and aggressive, the Hornets are a tough out because his ability to hit from outside forces his defender away from the basket, potentially opening up things for others like Ball. But on those nights he’s off and not attacking with a purpose, the Hornets don’t typically fare as well.

Undoubtedly, Washington is a key cog for the Hornets. They go as he goes. In their last three wins, he hasn’t registered less than 21 points.

“That’s just basketball,” Washington said. “You’ve got to play well to win. Some games you don’t, some games you do. But when you do, you’ve got to try to be consistent and work every day, and try to be consistent with the guys to get some wins.”

Nick Richards sighting

For all the talk about needing to play better on the interior after getting hammered on the boards two nights earlier, the Hornets didn’t exactly put the clamps down defensively.

Obviously not pleased with the lack of physicality again, Clifford went to Nick Richards at backup center for the first time in weeks, sidestepping rookie Mark Williams. It was Richards’ first real meaningful minutes since going down in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Dec. 23 after spraining his right ankle.

Although Richards missed only two games with the injury, he didn’t unseat Williams initially because Clifford thought the Hornets’ 2022 first-round pick deserved some playing time.

But with them struggling mightily to stop Toronto, he elected to switch things up and Richards wasn’t shy with his fouls, collecting three of his five in the first half alone.

“He told me way before the game started that he was going to start playing me again,” Richards said. “Honestly, it felt a little weird being out there for the first couple of minutes. Just getting your rhythm back, just getting overall feel for the game again. Once the game just kept on going, I just kept feeling better and better.”