Mililani, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

26-year-old woman critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the Wahiawa area on Saturday, officials said. Emergency crews responded to the scene around noon along Kaukonahua Road. HPD said it was reported that a woman was speeding westbound on Kaukonahua Road when she suddenly...
WAHIAWA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured

WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: O'ahu retail vacancy

O'ahu saw over 1,100 new jobless claims. A domino effect of delays and cancellations persisted Wednesday, long after the FAA reloaded its pilot alert network. January arrivals from Japan are down 54% from the same period in 2019. Business Report: Job growth. Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST.

