hawaiinewsnow.com
26-year-old woman critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old woman is in critical condition following a single-vehicle crash in the Wahiawa area on Saturday, officials said. Emergency crews responded to the scene around noon along Kaukonahua Road. HPD said it was reported that a woman was speeding westbound on Kaukonahua Road when she suddenly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Car crash in Waikiki leaves 82-year-old critically injured
WAIKIKI (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 82-year-old man was critically injured Sunday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Kalakaua Avenue near the Hawaii Convention Center. Honolulu EMS said they responded about 9:53 a.m. A woman in her late 20 was also injured and taken to a hospital in stable condition. Paramedics also...
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 pro surfers injured during competition at Pipeline
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Surfers and spectators were out at Pipeline this weekend for “Da Hui Backdoor Shootout.”. One of the world’s most famous surf breaks caused some serious injuries for some pro surfers, including a young man who nearly lost his life. Pro surfer Kala Grace got pounded...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters rescue hiker who got lost near Stairway to Heaven trail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 32-year-old man was rescued Sunday after becoming disoriented while hiking near the closed Stairway to Heaven trail. Honolulu firefighters got a 911 call about 12:49 p.m. and were able to track the man via his cell phone. Just before 1 p.m., crews flew in via helicopter...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loved ones gather to celebrate life of BYU football player killed in construction accident
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Family and friends gathered Saturday morning at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Kailua to remember the Kailua High graduate killed in a construction accident last month. Sione Veikoso was 22-years-old and a member of the BYU Football team who was home for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Drivers urged to avoid Lanikai over MLK holiday as city warns of ‘extreme’ congestion
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cloudy skies and a construction warning from the city meant many stayed away from Lanikai on Sunday. But traffic into and out of the area was still slow-going. On Sunday morning, there was a slow moving line of vehicles leaving Lanikai. It’s the trade-off for beachgoers who...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning signs posted as more than 150 jellyfish stings reported in Waikiki, Ala Moana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Look out for box jellyfish along Oahu’s south shore. That’s the message from city officials as Honolulu Ocean Safety responded to 156 jellyfish stings on Monday, from Waikiki beaches and Ala Moana Beach. EMS also treated a 15-year-old boy for a sting and transported him...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships gets going at Hawaii Convention Center
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hundreds for youth volleyball teams from around the globe kicked off a weekend of competition at the Hawaii Convention Center in the fifth annual TransPacific Volleyball Championships. More than 2,000 athletes are set to hit the teraflex inside the Convention Center during the three day tourney, bringing...
hawaiinewsnow.com
From humble beginnings to full-blown industry, Kau coffee becomes focus of documentary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In Ka’u on the Big Island, what started with a handful of coffee farmers has grown into a full-blown industry that is recognized around the world. Ka’u Coffee Festival organizer Chris Manredi has been there from the beginning. “It’s really a remarkable story,” he said....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: O'ahu retail vacancy
O'ahu saw over 1,100 new jobless claims. A domino effect of delays and cancellations persisted Wednesday, long after the FAA reloaded its pilot alert network. January arrivals from Japan are down 54% from the same period in 2019. Business Report: Job growth. Updated: Jan. 10, 2023 at 7:40 AM HST.
