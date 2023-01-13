Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Milwaukee Mom Waits for Answers while the State Profits from her PainGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MilwaukeeTed RiversMilwaukee, WI
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kia and Hyundai thefts surge amid social media challengesLarry LeaseColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
WJFW-TV
Milwaukee 132, Indiana 119
INDIANA (119) Mathurin 3-8 6-6 12, Nesmith 3-8 0-0 7, Turner 11-17 3-3 30, Hield 6-15 1-1 18, Nembhard 3-9 0-0 7, Jackson 1-1 1-2 3, Smith 1-3 0-0 2, Brissett 2-2 0-0 5, Duarte 2-5 0-0 6, McConnell 11-16 3-3 29. Totals 43-84 14-15 119. MILWAUKEE (132) Connaughton 3-7...
WJFW-TV
Wright St. 78, Milwaukee 74, OT
WRIGHT ST. (11-8) Noel 9-12 3-3 23, Braun 3-5 1-1 7, Calvin 10-23 2-2 23, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Finke 3-11 3-4 11, Norris 1-5 0-0 2, Huibregtse 1-5 1-2 4, Welage 1-2 2-2 4, Sisley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 12-14 78. MILWAUKEE (12-6) Miszkiewicz 1-2 0-0 2, Rand...
WJFW-TV
Minnesota 110, Cleveland 102
CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 6-11 7-8 19, Okoro 3-4 0-0 8, Allen 8-10 3-3 19, Garland 6-11 2-2 15, Mitchell 5-16 2-4 14, Osman 2-4 2-2 6, Stevens 0-1 0-0 0, Love 2-7 0-0 6, LeVert 4-8 4-4 12, Rubio 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 37-76 20-23 102. MINNESOTA (110) Anderson 2-2...
WJFW-TV
N.Y. Knicks 117, Detroit 104
NEW YORK (117) Barrett 4-10 4-8 13, Randle 15-24 8-8 42, Robinson 2-6 0-0 4, Brunson 9-17 7-8 27, Grimes 3-9 3-4 11, Toppin 0-5 0-0 0, Hartenstein 1-2 1-1 3, McBride 0-2 0-0 0, Quickley 6-13 2-2 17. Totals 40-88 25-31 117. DETROIT (104) Bey 6-14 4-4 21, Livers...
WJFW-TV
No. 6 Indiana 93, Wisconsin 56
WISCONSIN (6-12) Williams 4-10 2-3 10, LaBarbera 4-11 0-0 9, Pospisilova 3-10 0-0 6, Schramek 5-11 2-2 13, Wilke 2-10 2-2 7, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0, Ellew 0-3 0-0 0, Krahn 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-3 2-2 5, Leuzinger 2-3 0-0 4, Vanderpool 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 22-63 8-9 56.
wearebuffalo.net
Former Player: Bills Player Should’ve Been Thrown Out of the Game
The Buffalo Bills are moving on to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs, but not without some years lost for Bills fans. Even though Buffalo was favored by almost two touchdowns over the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium on Sunday afternoon, the Dolphins gave the Bills a run for their money; overcoming a 17-point deficit and narrowly losing, 34-31.
WJFW-TV
Colorado 6, Detroit 3
Colorado231—6 First Period_1, Colorado, Lehkonen 12 (Makar, Toews), 5:12. 2, Colorado, Makar 12 (Nichushkin, MacKinnon), 18:04 (pp). Penalties_Detroit bench, served by Perron (Delay of Game), 5:12; O'Connor, COL (Hooking), 11:13; Fabbri, DET (Hooking), 13:26; Detroit bench, served by Perron (Too Many Men on the Ice), 17:25. Second Period_3, Colorado,...
WJFW-TV
Detroit 87, Robert Morris 75
ROBERT MORRIS (8-11) Spear 7-14 0-0 15, Walker 3-6 4-4 10, Cheeks 7-12 4-5 22, Corbin 3-9 2-2 11, Last 2-5 1-2 5, Green 2-8 4-4 9, Ford 0-1 1-2 1, Wainwright 1-1 0-0 2, Mayers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 16-19 75. DETROIT (7-12) Liddell 3-8 9-10 15, Davis...
WJFW-TV
Columbus 4, Detroit 3
Detroit003—3 First Period_1, Columbus, Laine 10 (Roslovic, Gaudreau), 12:47. 2, Columbus, Gavrikov 3 (Johnson, Bemstrom), 13:54. 3, Columbus, Laine 11 (Roslovic, Blankenburg), 15:30. Penalties_Gavrikov, CBJ (Roughing), 10:01. Second Period_4, Columbus, Laine 12 (Boqvist, Gaudreau), 1:32. Penalties_Kuraly, CBJ (High Sticking), 1:53; Kubalik, DET (High Sticking), 5:54. Third Period_5, Detroit, Maatta...
WJFW-TV
Minnesota 2, Arizona 1
Minnesota020—2 First Period_None. Penalties_None. Second Period_1, Minnesota, Zuccarello 18 (Addison, Kaprizov), 9:39 (pp). 2, Minnesota, Gaudreau 11 (Hartman, Steel), 10:30. Penalties_Middleton, MIN (Hooking), 4:36; Keller, ARI (Interference), 7:45; McBain, ARI (Roughing), 8:28. Third Period_3, Arizona, Crouse 16 (Chychrun, McBain), 5:42. Penalties_None. Shots on Goal_Arizona 8-9-12_29. Minnesota 6-15-6_27. Power-play opportunities_Arizona...
WJFW-TV
N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24
Min_Cousins 1 run (Joseph kick), 8:23. NYG_Barkley 28 run (Gano kick), 5:11. NYG_Hodgins 14 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 1:03. Min_Osborn 9 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), :45. Third Quarter. NYG_Bellinger 9 pass from D.Jones (Gano kick), 11:37. Min_I.Smith 3 pass from Cousins (Joseph kick), 7:46. Fourth Quarter. Min_FG Joseph...
WJFW-TV
AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:06 a.m. EST
Lawrence rallies Jaguars from 27 down to beat Chargers 31-30 JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence followed four interceptions with four touchdown passes — one of the most improbable turnarounds in NFL postseason history — and rallied the Jacksonville Jaguars to a 31-30 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. Lawrence engineered the winning drive, highlighted by Travis Etienne’s 25-yard run on a fourth-and-1 play, and put the Jaguars in position for Riley Patterson’s 36-yard field goal on the final play. It capped a 27-point comeback, the third largest in playoff history. Patterson’s kick barely stayed inside the right upright and set off a raucous celebration for a franchise that had won just four games the previous two years.
WJFW-TV
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
WJFW-TV
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Florida at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 1 p.m. Detroit at Colorado, 3 p.m. New Jersey at San Jose, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay...
WJFW-TV
NFL Playoff Glance
Dallas at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN/ABC) x-AFC lowest remaining seed at AFC highest remaining seed, 3:05 p.m. (CBS) NFC lowest remaining seed at NFC highest remaining seed, 6:30 p.m. (FOX) Super Bowl. Sunday, Feb. 12. At Glendale, Ariz. Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
Giants' Azeez Ojulari, Jason Pinnock considered 'day-to-day'
The New York Giants saw linebacker Azeez Ojulari and defensive back Jason Pinnock go down in a Wild Card victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. Ojulari took a stiff knee to his thigh and was unable to stay in the game. He went for additional tests on Monday and showed no additional damage.
Comments / 0