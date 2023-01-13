Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WKYT 27
Morehead State cheer brings home title, UK, UPike & EKU place in cheer and dance
ORLANDO, Fl. (WKYT) - The Morehead State Eagles cheerleading squad brought home the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Division-I Co-ed National Championship Sunday. The Large Co-ed program won its 29th all-time title, while All-Girl won its 13th championship and first since 2018. A new squad for MSU, Small Co-ed, also won its first title in its first-ever chance. The program has 53 titles over all.
WKYT 27
Transy rallies past Anderson, Georgetown slams Shawnee St.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transy rallied from an 11-point second half deficit to knock off Anderson on Saturday, 87-84. The Pioneers (8-7, 5-3) trailed 53-42 with 15:29 left, before a Matthew Teague layup put Transy up 64-63 with 8:04 remaining. Colby Napier led the winners with 27 points. Teague finished...
WKYT 27
Former UK coaches and athletes donate equipment to Eastern Kentuckians affected by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An overflow of supplies filled The Forum in Hazard, all collected in Lexington from baseball and softball teams across the Southeast. “They shipped some stuff in there. I brought stuff from UK, and then from friends that just had extra gear,” former UK Baseball coach Keith Madison said.
WKYT 27
Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cities across Kentucky observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches. Danville hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. event with a march and a program at a local community center. A diverse crowd started at Danville city hall and walked along March Street to the Jennie...
WKYT 27
Georgetown community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six decades later and a nation is still marching for the same ideals of social justice and equity that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once dreamed of. “Our country has been in turmoil as it relates to racial injustice and to see that the state of Kentucky and the city of Georgetown are able to say you know what, it may happen in other places, but here in Georgetown, we’re standing as one,” said Rev. Dr. Jewel London.
WKYT 27
Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s celebration of Martin Luther King jr.’s legacy. The tradition has changed hands over the years but has always been a pointed tribute to a civil rights icon. The event began 50 years ago. It was the brainchild...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird. Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, creating a mix of sun and clouds, as we end the weekend. Keeping an eye on two rain makers, next week. The first arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which could produce strong to severe storms with flash flooding.
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A soggy look to the new week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A round of showers will cruise into our skies today and a few more rounds will follow. The wetter conditions won’t show up until later today. A few showers will approach the region for the afternoon & evening hours. It shouldn’t be a total washout but it will get a lot more active. This round of rain will end by early Tuesday morning. I am thinking it looks pretty nice during the daytime hours.
WKYT 27
High school dive meet raising money for Lexington nonprofit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nonprofit, Believing in Forever Inc. just finished their youth coat drive. Bryan station high school hosted the Kentucky high school invitational dive meet and with the help of schools across the Commonwealth, they’re making waves of change. Students are making a splash in the...
WKYT 27
Wynonna Judd to headline 30th annual Master Musicians Festival
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular country music star will be taking the stage this summer in the Master Musicians Festival. Kentucky native Wynonna Judd headlines the Somerset festival’s 30th edition, along with Nicholas Jamerson, Nappy Roots and more musicians. The concert will be held Thursday, July 13, through...
WKYT 27
Fayette County Democratic Party has MLK Weekend Clothing Drive
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “Martin Luther King had a dream, and it’s hard to achieve your dream if you don’t have a coat,” said Karen Summers, Chair of the Fayette County Democratic Party (FCDP). The FCDP is hosting their annual clothing drive, and it’s no coincidence...
WKYT 27
‘He was my heart:’ Loved ones remember life of I-75 crash victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday night, Melissa Knowles was driving home along I-75 just ahead of her son Kennedy. At a certain point, she noticed his headlights disappear from behind her. “I didn’t see his light and I thought, ‘Oh, he’ll be behind me here in a minute,’ and...
WKYT 27
Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A special needs dog at a Lexington animal rescue has found her forever home. Paws 4 the Cause posted on their Facebook page Saturday that Emmerson, a four-month-old German Shepherd with special needs, was adopted. Emmerson was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee...
WKYT 27
Walmart hosts Wellness Day for community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After picking up their groceries, customers can check in on their health with free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings at Walmart stores across the country. “I think it’s good to have easy access to screenings like this,” said Kaylan Davis, Walmart Pharmacy Manager. “Someone...
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
WKYT 27
Police: Victim has life-threatening injuries following crash on Tates Creek Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A busy Lexington road is reopen following a serious crash Monday afternoon. Lexington police say they responded to an injury crash around 5:00 p.m. on Tates Creek Road. They say three vehicles were involved. A passenger car traveling inbound on Tates Creek Road hit another vehicle....
WKYT 27
Man arrested after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Lexington Police have arrested 24-year-old Shannon Washington after a shooting was reported Saturday night. Officers say Washington was placed into custody at the scene. Washington was charged with first degree assault and is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police are...
WKYT 27
WATCH | FAYETTE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY HOST CLOTHING DRIVE
WKYT 27
Police say stolen car involved in multi-county chase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A possibly stolen car was involved in a multi-county police chase Monday, police say. Monday Morning, Lexington police were advised by Scott County that there was a stolen vehicle. They gave Lexington police the license plate and the ID of the suspected driver. Police say the...
