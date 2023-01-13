ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, KY

WKYT 27

Morehead State cheer brings home title, UK, UPike & EKU place in cheer and dance

ORLANDO, Fl. (WKYT) - The Morehead State Eagles cheerleading squad brought home the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Division-I Co-ed National Championship Sunday. The Large Co-ed program won its 29th all-time title, while All-Girl won its 13th championship and first since 2018. A new squad for MSU, Small Co-ed, also won its first title in its first-ever chance. The program has 53 titles over all.
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Transy rallies past Anderson, Georgetown slams Shawnee St.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Transy rallied from an 11-point second half deficit to knock off Anderson on Saturday, 87-84. The Pioneers (8-7, 5-3) trailed 53-42 with 15:29 left, before a Matthew Teague layup put Transy up 64-63 with 8:04 remaining. Colby Napier led the winners with 27 points. Teague finished...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cities across Kentucky observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches. Danville hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. event with a march and a program at a local community center. A diverse crowd started at Danville city hall and walked along March Street to the Jennie...
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six decades later and a nation is still marching for the same ideals of social justice and equity that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once dreamed of. “Our country has been in turmoil as it relates to racial injustice and to see that the state of Kentucky and the city of Georgetown are able to say you know what, it may happen in other places, but here in Georgetown, we’re standing as one,” said Rev. Dr. Jewel London.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s celebration of Martin Luther King jr.’s legacy. The tradition has changed hands over the years but has always been a pointed tribute to a civil rights icon. The event began 50 years ago. It was the brainchild...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, creating a mix of sun and clouds, as we end the weekend. Keeping an eye on two rain makers, next week. The first arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which could produce strong to severe storms with flash flooding.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A soggy look to the new week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A round of showers will cruise into our skies today and a few more rounds will follow. The wetter conditions won’t show up until later today. A few showers will approach the region for the afternoon & evening hours. It shouldn’t be a total washout but it will get a lot more active. This round of rain will end by early Tuesday morning. I am thinking it looks pretty nice during the daytime hours.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

High school dive meet raising money for Lexington nonprofit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The nonprofit, Believing in Forever Inc. just finished their youth coat drive. Bryan station high school hosted the Kentucky high school invitational dive meet and with the help of schools across the Commonwealth, they’re making waves of change. Students are making a splash in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Wynonna Judd to headline 30th annual Master Musicians Festival

SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular country music star will be taking the stage this summer in the Master Musicians Festival. Kentucky native Wynonna Judd headlines the Somerset festival’s 30th edition, along with Nicholas Jamerson, Nappy Roots and more musicians. The concert will be held Thursday, July 13, through...
SOMERSET, KY
WKYT 27

Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A special needs dog at a Lexington animal rescue has found her forever home. Paws 4 the Cause posted on their Facebook page Saturday that Emmerson, a four-month-old German Shepherd with special needs, was adopted. Emmerson was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Walmart hosts Wellness Day for community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After picking up their groceries, customers can check in on their health with free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings at Walmart stores across the country. “I think it’s good to have easy access to screenings like this,” said Kaylan Davis, Walmart Pharmacy Manager. “Someone...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Lexington Police have arrested 24-year-old Shannon Washington after a shooting was reported Saturday night. Officers say Washington was placed into custody at the scene. Washington was charged with first degree assault and is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police are...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | FAYETTE COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY HOST CLOTHING DRIVE

FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Police say stolen car involved in multi-county chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A possibly stolen car was involved in a multi-county police chase Monday, police say. Monday Morning, Lexington police were advised by Scott County that there was a stolen vehicle. They gave Lexington police the license plate and the ID of the suspected driver. Police say the...
LEXINGTON, KY

