There’s nothing quite like Manhattan in summertime: scantily-clad office works spilling out of restaurants (and spilling rosé), firecrackers popping at every possible opportunity; all set off by an aroma of rancid hot garbage. New Yorkers long to escape to the beach during those baking-hot months to tan, flirt and on occasion entertain their children, but most options take forever to get to via subway if you don’t already live close by, say, Coney Island or the Far Rockaways (it’s in the name; they’re far). Or there is Fire Island and the Hamptons—all far from the city.Now you don’t have to...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO