One-Of-A-Kind Major League Baseball All-Star DiesOnlyHomers
Migrants Rejecting Free New York City Provided MealsAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
MetroCard will be phased out soon: Here's everything you need to know about OMNY, its successorVeny WestNew York City, NY
2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468, Bronx, NY 10468 - $310,000
BRONX, N.Y. — A property at 2792 Sedgwick Avenue 1A, Bronx, NY 10468 in Bronx is listed at $310,000. School District: New York City Geographic School District 10. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Brownsville residents urge NYC to handle overgrown trees wrecking neighborhood sidewalks
One resident, Jo, told News 12 that a tree that was planted in front of her house on Herzl Street many years ago is now breaking down her sidewalk.
Harlem truck depot set to open in days ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ Manhattan borough president says
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine pushed Sunday to stop the opening of a truck depot in Harlem. The depot, set to open near the 145th Street Bridge and the Major Deegan Expressway, is “is absolutely unacceptable,” Levine said in a series of tweets. He’s calling for housing on the site instead. “An […]
Norwalk man returns from skateboarding journey across New Zealand
During his journey of over 400 miles, Geoffrey Saunders created online videos sharing his experience and raised over $2,000 for local nature charity supporting wildlife in crisis.
Weekend of gun violence, stabbings across the Bronx and Brooklyn
Police say a 25-year-old man was stabbed in the chest overnight in Highbridge and 23-year-old Yordani Urena has been charged with felony assault.
Vagrant still terrorizing Gramercy Park locals despite pleas to cops, City Hall
An unhinged vagrant who terrorized Manhattan’s Gramercy Park neighborhood last year is still at it — and locals say the city isn’t doing anything to help despite Mayor Eric Adams’ new program to get troubled homeless people off the streets. Residents at one Lexington Avenue building told The Post management even spent nearly $4,000 on a locksmith to try to keep the troublesome vagabond from camping out in their lobby — but he somehow still found a way in. “For the past two months the guy’s been sleeping in the vestibule area,” said Abe Bichoupan, a resident of the co-op building on...
Rare coin dealer’s $100K collection looted at NYC convention
A rare coin dealer from California reported being robbed of $100,000 in inventory at a convention in the Big Apple earlier this month, The Post has learned. The 67-year-old man from Palo Alto told cops his valuable coins were swiped from his booth at the New York International Numismatic Convention, which ran from Jan. 12 to 15 at the InterContinental New York Barclay hotel in Midtown. The dealer set up his booth on Jan. 12, and took steps to keep it safe, including putting chairs on top of the table, before he left at around 7 p.m. that day, according to the...
Don't Miss This in NYC: Locations of popular NYC film scenes, the Bronx's most expensive homes, nine subway bathrooms
In case you're not familiar with Don't Miss This in NYC, I've rounded up some of the most interesting lifestyle stories in NYC from the NewsBreak Contributor network to share with you.
Trio throws knives at workers while trashing Harlem deli, NYPD video shows
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Three would-be thieves threw knives at deli workers while trashing a Manhattan deli last week, according to police and video surveillance. The trio tried to rob the store at 1 Convent Ave. in Harlem at around 3 p.m. Wednesday before the suspects started throwing the knives, a storage rack, and some […]
Puttin' On the Ritz
Talk about White privilege after falling in the crosshairs of the law. Allen Weisselberg is the poster boy. Rikers Island would hardly be considered New York City’s number one vacation spot. But there are certain places, dorms, and units that are more dangerous than others. And Allen Weisselberg has been designated to about the cushiest deal the jail offers. Hardly a surprise. Still, even I, who suffered a similar circumstance, am offended.
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some money
In addition to the soaring rent prices, New York renters face a number of problems. The major ones are lack of facilities and unfriendly environment. A story reveals that the median asking rent for an apartment in Manhattan is $4,000 and you cannot qualify for it if your income is not at least $160,000.
"The Underground Scene: A Look at New York's Weirdest and Most Unique Clubs"
New York City is known for its vibrant nightlife, with a wide variety of clubs catering to all sorts of tastes and interests. But beneath the surface of the city's more mainstream venues, there are a host of weird and beautiful clubs that offer a truly unique experience. From underground speakeasies to bizarre themed parties, these clubs provide a glimpse into the more eccentric side of the city's nightlife.
Av. of Puerto Rico Sign Removal Prompts Demand for Investigation, as Residents Discover 2 More Signs Removed
Williamsburg residents are demanding a full investigation into how a beloved, 40-yr-old street sign marking the area’s Puerto Rican heritage was removed last week. On Friday morning, lifelong Williamsburg resident Gyvis Santos saw the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) taking down the ‘Graham Av./Av. of Puerto Rico’ sign at the Moore St. intersection and replacing it with a sign that simply reads ‘Graham Av.’.
Manhattan Sunbathers Get Their First Public Beach—but No Swimming
There’s nothing quite like Manhattan in summertime: scantily-clad office works spilling out of restaurants (and spilling rosé), firecrackers popping at every possible opportunity; all set off by an aroma of rancid hot garbage. New Yorkers long to escape to the beach during those baking-hot months to tan, flirt and on occasion entertain their children, but most options take forever to get to via subway if you don’t already live close by, say, Coney Island or the Far Rockaways (it’s in the name; they’re far). Or there is Fire Island and the Hamptons—all far from the city.Now you don’t have to...
Man shot to death in Brooklyn: NYPD
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn Monday afternoon, police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest in front of 45 4th Avenue just before 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. The suspect is believed to be a man in his […]
Eric Adams Signs $275 Million Contract With NYC Hotels To House Migrants
According to Vijay Dandapani, president of the group, Mayor Eric Adams has approved a $275 million contract with the Hotel Association of New York City to lodge at least 5,000 migrants.
Crazy train: MTA, LIRR let $385M fly off the rails, beg Hochul bailout
They’ve been taking New York commuters for a ride! Wasteful labor deals and mismanagement at the MTA’s commuter lines — predominantly the Long Island Rail Road — are costing the vital suburban connectors nearly $400 million annually, an investigation by The Post reveals. The seven-month examination comes as the MTA seeks a financial bailout from Gov. Kathy Hochul and state lawmakers to fill budget gaps created by dramatic drops in ridership due to the coronavirus pandemic and the slow return of workers to their offices. The extraordinary costs hurt metro area commuters and taxpayers in general in almost every conceivable way,...
Deaf, autistic woman missing since Dec. 23 found by sister on Manhattan train
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A sister of Samantha Denise Primus — a deaf, autistic woman who disappeared just before Christmas — found Primus on the No. 1 train in Lower Manhattan at the Staten Island Ferry stop Saturday afternoon. “I lost my voice from crying,” said another sister, Genevieve, who confirmed to PIX11 News her […]
"New York's Changing Demographics: How Immigration and Urbanization are Shaping the City's Culture and Economy"
New York City has long been known as a melting pot of cultures and nationalities, but the city's demographic makeup has undergone significant changes in recent years. The influx of immigrants worldwide has brought the city new customs, traditions, and languages. In contrast, urbanization has led to the growth of new neighborhoods and the decline of others.
Great food, very rude service: Karen’s Diner pop-up coming to the West Village | New in NYC
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Now, why on earth would you want to voluntarily deal with a “Karen”? Well, they serve up some pretty good burgers. Karen’s Diner, set to pop-up in the West Village on March 1, 2023, is a burger joint that is run by the “Karens” we all love to hate.
