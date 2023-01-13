Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
KSI Flattens FaZe Temperrr In First Round, Demands Showdown With Jake Paul
KSI enjoyed his quickest night at the office while still in pursuit of the biggest fight of his career. The multi-talented British social media influencer scored a sensational first-round knockout of Thomas “FaZe Temperrr” Oliveira. A right hand and left hook put Oliveira down and out, producing the knockout win at 2:19 of round one.
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Andy Ruiz Presents Absolutely No Threat To a Disciplined Deontay!
Malik Scott, the head trainer for former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder, is not worried about the abilities of former unified champion Andy Ruiz. Last year, the World Boxing Council ordered a four man tournament to determine a new mandatory challenger to WBC champion Tyson Fury. Ruiz picked up a...
Boxing Scene
Ryan Garcia Admits Concern Over Gervonta Davis' Legal Issues
Undefeated Ryan Garcia is already gearing up for his potential showdown with WBA 'regular' lightweight champion Gervonta 'Tank' Davis. Their anticipated showdown, which is going to be distributed by Showtime Pay-Per-View, is targeted to take place in the month of April. Davis was in action earlier this month, when he...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez On Why Showdown Against Charlo Hasn't Materialized: 'Charlo Is A P-ssy'
For the better part of the past year, Jermall Charlo has vacillated between moving up in weight to face David Benavidez or remain at 160 pounds. Although the truculent WBC middleweight titlist has continued to brazenly call out his budding rival, he hasn't been totally committed to the idea. Benavidez,...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya On Tank Davis-Ryan Garcia: I Have No Contract; Deadline Monday Or Moving On
Oscar De La Hoya publicly issued an ultimatum early Sunday morning. Ryan Garcia’s promoter stated through his Twitter account that he has not yet received Garcia’s contract for his pay-per-view showdown with Gervonta Davis. According to De La Hoya, if they don’t get a contract from Davis’ handlers by Monday, he will begin looking for another opponent for Garcia’s next fight.
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Says He Works With Eubank to Prepare Him for Golovkin or Canelo, Not Liam Smith
Not even Chris Eubank Jr.’s trainer is giving Liam Smith much of a chance. Roy Jones Jr., the Hall of Fame fighter and trainer of Eubank, has been preparing his charge to take on former 154-pounder Liam Smith in a 12-round middleweight bout Jan. 21 at AO Arena in Manchester, England. The bout came together after Eubank’s scheduled 157-pound catchweight matchup with welterweight Conor Benn was derailed after Benn tested positive for a banned substance.
Boxing Scene
Isaac Cruz Would Consider Move To 140 For Direct Title Shot at Regis Prograis
Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz would consider moving up from lightweight to super lightweight - but only if there was a direct world title opportunity against WBC world champion Regis Prograis, according to his father and trainer Isaac Cruz Sr. “If there is a world title fight, that would be...
Boxing Scene
Broner Seeks New Opponent For Feb. 25 BLK Prime Event; Redkach Out Due To Promotional Dispute
Adrien Broner will likely need a new opponent for his next fight. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Ivan Redkach will not move forward—against his will—with plans to face the former four-division champion. The two were due to meet February 25 atop a BLK Prime Pay-Per-View event from Gateway Park Arena in the College Park section of Atlanta, Georgia.
Boxing Scene
Liam Smith: If Eubank Needs To Be 50 Percent To Beat Me, I May As Well Not Show Up
Liam Smith refuses to believe he will see anything other than the absolute best available version of Chris Eubank Jr. Talk of the second-generation boxer entering their January 21 middleweight clash at just 50 percent has irked Liverpool’s Smith, a former WBO junior middleweight titlist and part of a proud fighting family who’s grown irritated by the claim.
Boxing Scene
Leigh Wood: If I Do As I Plan, Mauricio Lara Fight Won't Reach Halfway
WBA featherweight champion Leigh Wood has more motivation with some critics tabbing him as the underdog in next month's defense against Mauricio Lara in Nottingham. Last year, Lara scored a brutal knockout of Josh Warrington. Wood has a sensational knockout win of his own, when he got off the floor...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol Backing David Benavidez In Caleb Plant Clash
Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez hasn't formally been announced, but that hasn't stopped both boxers from claiming that their showdown is signed, sealed, and delivered. By and large, outside of Canelo Alvarez, both Plant and Benavidez are regarded as the two most skilled fighters in the entire super middleweight division. With the winner of their 168-pound clash ostensibly next in line to face Alvarez, and considering their long-running feud, countless names outside of their division are patiently waiting for the final outcome.
Boxing Scene
Guido Vianello: Jonnie Rice Is Perfect For This Point In My Career
The first fight of the new year was always going to be a step up in class for Guido Vianello. A different opponent than expected is of no concern to the unbeaten heavyweight, whose mission remains the same. “I’m ready for a big step for my career, it doesn’t matter...
Boxing Scene
Kenshiro Teraji-Jonathan 'Bomba' Gonzalez WBC/WBA/WBO Unification Bout In Play For April
A path has been cleared for multi-belt junior flyweight unification match. BoxingScene.com has learned that Kenshiro ‘The Amazing Boy’ Teraji and Jonathan ‘Bomba’ Gonzalez are all but set to take place in April at a venue to be determined in Japan. Teraji will risk his lineal junior flyweight championship and WBC and WBA titles, while Puerto Rico’s Gonzalez will once again travel abroad with his WBO belt in tow.
Boxing Scene
A Deontay Wilder Showdown Is One That Joseph Parker Would Welcome
The road back to pugilistic prosperity was undoubtedly arduous, but one that Joseph Parker was more than willing to go down. After coming up woefully short in back-to-back bouts against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, Parker (30-3, 21 KOs) dusted himself off and immediately began his rebuild. Although it was a protracted process, Parker began reaping the benefits, reeling off six consecutive wins.
Boxing Scene
Yuriorkis Gamboa Still Jailed in Cuba Over Fatal Accident, Legal Case Playing Out
Concern is growing for former world champion and Olympic gold medal winner Yuriorkis Gamboa, because of the unwillingness of the Cuban authorities to release him from jail while waiting for his legal case to be resolved. As BoxingScene.com reported a few weeks ago, Gamboa was the involved in a fatal...
Boxing Scene
Nery Plata And Clavel Deliver 2023's First Memorable Fight
For a good chunk of the boxing fanbase, this past weekend was considered a light one on the sport’s schedule. Competing with a weekend of playoff football isn’t in the best interest of promoters in North America, generally speaking. Two of the sport’s major broadcasters in the United States aired three events, but many continued to look ahead rather than focus on the action in the ring that week.
Boxing Scene
Jean Pascal Eyes Promotional Career Path: 'I Believe I Have the Experience'
Jean Pascal could be the next boxing figure to pass through the fighter-to-promoter revolving door. The Haitian-Canadian light heavyweight contender and former champion, one of the top fighters to come out of Montreal in the past two decades, recently suggested he has a desire to promote boxing shows after his fighting career is over.
Boxing Scene
George Liddard Inks Promotional Pact With Eddie Hearn
Billericay Middleweight prospect George Liddard has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing. The 20-year-old Essex native made a perfect start to life in the paid ranks by halting Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Nikola Matic in two rounds on the undercard of Dillian Whyte’s clash with Jermaine Franklin at Wembley’s OVO Arena last November.
Boxing Scene
Adam Lopez: Definitely Want A Rematch With Oscar Valdez, We Need To Run That Back For Sure
Adam Lopez knew that he was on borrowed time in the featherweight division. The move up in weight comes right on time for the 26-year-old Glendale, California native, who enters the junior lightweight division with plans of a second act to the only fight he’s had thus far at the weight.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Pushing For Dmitry Bivol to Fight Joshua Buatsi In the Spring
Eddie Hearn hasn’t stopped batting for one of his highly regarded British light heavyweight clients. The Matchroom head suggested in a recent interview that he “would like” for London’s Joshua Buatsi to take on Russian WBA titlist Dmitry Bivol in the spring. It would easily be the toughest challenge of the young Briton’s career.
Comments / 0