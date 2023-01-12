Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
Kingsport man sentenced to life in prison
A Kingsport man has been sentenced to life in prison after he was caught with a firearm during a drug transaction. Jeremy Smallwood, 38, was sentenced last week in federal court in Greeneville. According to a press release, he was convicted of possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during the furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
q95fm.net
Wise County Man Arrested On Charges Of Malicious Wounding
An update from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. On 1-12-2023 at approximately 10:30 pm Wise County Central Dispatch received a 911 call reporting that a person had been stabbed during a domestic dispute on Buckingham Road in Coeburn, VA. When deputies arrived, they discovered a female with stab wounds to her head. The female was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.
JCPD: Bristol man charged with attempted second-degree murder, fled to Virginia
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man reportedly fled to Virginia after an alleged November shooting in Johnson City. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 1700 block of Nathanial Drive in Johnson City on Nov. 9, 2022, just […]
993thex.com
Armed suspect takes cash from Johnson City convenience store
The search is on for an armed robber who got away with an undetermined amount of cash from a Johnson City convenience store Monday evening. A report from city police said the male suspect entered the Roadrunner Market in the 800 block of North State of Franklin Road just before 9 p.m.
993thex.com
Man Negligently Discharges Handgun, Narrowly Missing Sleeping Nine Month Old Child
A Johnson City man is arrested after he allegedly discharged a firearm with the bullet traveling near a sleeping nine month old child. Remington C. Tritt was arrested after police were called to 24 Regency Square in reference to shots fired. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Tritt at his apartment. Tritt admitted that he negligently discharged his handgun inside his apartment. Police say the trajectory of the bullet came within close proximity to where the child was sleeping in a crib, located in a neighboring apartment’s bedroom adjoining Tritt’s apartment.
993thex.com
Boone Police shoot stolen farm tractor’s tires during pursuit
A deputy with the Boone, North Carolina Police Department was forced to shoot the tire of a stolen farm tractor during a pursuit on Tuesday. A social media post by the department says the suspect, Ronnie Hicks, was no stranger to local police. Hicks reportedly stole a tractor, then drove...
Virginia man sentenced to 20 years for meth, firearms convictions
A Bristol man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of drug and firearm charges in federal court.
wymt.com
wymt.com
Four people arrested following Harlan County drug bust
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Four people were arrested on drug charges in Harlan County on Friday. The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office assisted probation and parole officers with a home visit in the Closplint community of Harlan County. When officers arrived to the home, they observed a woman later...
wcyb.com
Offering kids to help support drug habit most common human trafficking scenario in region, expert says
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee doesn’t look like what people might expect from popular media accounts — and the reality might be harder to stomach than the TV version. “In the work that we do that a lot of times substance abuse is the root of the ‘why,'” said Gabi […]
supertalk929.com
Convicted, Armed Felon, Resists Johnson City Police, Before Falling And Being Captured
A convicted Felon in Johnson City is behind bars after he actively resists police and then fled on foot before being captured. Police attempted to pull over Brian Heatherly on East Fairview Avenue but Heatherly was not compliant and actively resisted officers while they attempted to arrest him. Heatherly ran from police and then fell to the ground and officers were then able to take him into custody and then discovered Heatherly was armed. Heatherly is charged with Driving on a Revoked License, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Simple Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest and Simple Assault on a First Responder.
Johnson City Press
Wise County chase results in overturned car, one arrest
BLACKWOOD — A car chase through Big Stone Gap and Appalachia led to an overturned vehicle and a Pound man arrested Thursday. Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 40-year-old Gabriel A. Bentley was arrested at the scene of the crash after he allegedly led deputies and Big Stone Gap police on the chase, which started around 5:15 p.m. after a traffic stop.
Lebanon man sentenced, 50 grams of meth found during traffic stop
LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) — A Lebanon man was sentenced on Thursday after a traffic stop recovered 50 grams of meth and a handgun. According to a release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Zack Stoots, 50 grams of methamphetamine, scales and bags ‘consistent with the distribution’ of meth were recovered from Robert Austin Reno, 36, of Lebanon, during […]
TDOC: Fentanyl OD killed max security Mountain City inmate
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A maximum-security inmate in Northeast Correctional Complex (NECX) died after ingesting fentanyl last year, state officials confirmed after months of requests. Angelo Bunting was 24 years old when he died in NECX custody. He was serving a combined sentence of eight years after being pleading guilty to an aggravated robbery […]
993thex.com
Greene County House Fire Claims Life Of One Occupant
A house fire in Greene County claims the life of a 59 year old man. The body of 59 year old Daniel Reaves was recovered from a basement room in the house located in the 600 block of Choctaw Drive around seven fifteen Sunday morning. A family dog awakened the family who witnessed smoke coming from the basement. Occupants safely escaped the blaze but were unable to gain access to the basement from outside. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the TBI and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
q95fm.net
Drugs And Guns Seized During Police Raid On Car Wash
Two individuals are currently being held without bond in a Southwestern Virginia jail for their alleged roles in a raid conducted at a Lee County car wash. The raid was conducted by members of the sheriff’s office and the Southwestern Virginia Drug Task Force at a business in Jonesville.
WBIR
Trial date set for Greene Co. teenager charged with killing brother and grandmother
The trial of Jordan Allen, 16, will be on Jan. 22. He will be tried as an adult and faces two counts of first-degree murder.
wymt.com
