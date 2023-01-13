ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt

The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Donald Trump NFTs Lose 73% Value In A Month As Investor Interest Wanes

Donald Trump Digital Trading NFT cards have plummeted by a whooping 73% since their initial launch on Dec. 16. What Happened: After a historic low in activity, the floor price of Trump NFTs has plummeted to just $0.181 Ethereum ETH/USD. The NFTs had a remarkable first week of launch, peaking...
Investor Optimism Improves Further After US Stocks Notch Weekly Gains

The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher on Friday following the release of earnings from big banks. The S&P and Nasdaq both recorded their second straight positive week, with the tech-laden Nasdaq climbing around 4.8% during the week.
Why Analysts Think Gold May Break Above $2,000 Per Ounce This Year

With the Federal Reserve expected to slow down its pace of rate increases this year and eventually mark an end to the tightening cycle, analysts expect gold prices to shoot to record highs at over $2,000 an ounce. With markets expecting a relatively less hawkish policy and inflation beginning to...
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.
