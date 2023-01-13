Read full article on original website
Elon Musk's Warning Ahead Of Fed's Feb. 1 Decision: 'Higher The Rates, Harder They Fall'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to Twitter to recall the Federal Reserve's lowering interest rates in the aftermath of the 2007-09 Great Recession. The billionaire also recounted how his flagship electric vehicle venture received timely help back then. What Happened: Sharing a chart of the Fed funds rate, Musk reflected...
As Bitcoin Turns The Corner, Here's How Much A $1,000 Invested At Its 2022 Bottom Would Be Worth Now
After the bloodbath seen in 2022, most cryptocurrencies began to turn the corner at the start of the new year. The general increase in risk appetite has proven to be salubrious for the space. Bitcoin Joins The Party: Bitcoin BTC/USD, the apex crypto, peaked at $68,789.63 on Nov. 10, 2021,...
Crypto Analyst Issues Bitcoin, Ethereum Warning After BTC Explodes Over $20K: 'There's A Problem For Bulls'
The pseudonymous crypto analyst Capo says that the recent rallies in the cryptocurrency market mean nothing, and new lows are still likely. Bitcoin BTC/USD has rallied 21% in the last seven days, and Ethereum ETH/USD has rallied 23%. But Capo says the market’s bounce hasn’t invalidated his bearish outlook.
Bankrupt Crypto Hedge-Fund Firm Plans Trading Platform For Fallen Crypto Debt
The founders of a bankrupt crypto hedge-fund firm, Three Arrows Capital Ltd, are reportedly looking for capital infusion to launch an exchange where creditors to insolvent digital-assets firms, including their own, could buy and sell claims. Su Zhu, a co-founder of the hedge fund, is seeking to raise $25 million...
Donald Trump NFTs Lose 73% Value In A Month As Investor Interest Wanes
Donald Trump Digital Trading NFT cards have plummeted by a whooping 73% since their initial launch on Dec. 16. What Happened: After a historic low in activity, the floor price of Trump NFTs has plummeted to just $0.181 Ethereum ETH/USD. The NFTs had a remarkable first week of launch, peaking...
Investor Optimism Improves Further After US Stocks Notch Weekly Gains
The CNN Money Fear and Greed index showed further improvement in the overall sentiment among US investors. US stocks closed higher on Friday following the release of earnings from big banks. The S&P and Nasdaq both recorded their second straight positive week, with the tech-laden Nasdaq climbing around 4.8% during the week.
China GDP Decoded: Better-Than-Feared Q4 Caps Sluggish 2022 Amid COVID-19 Headwinds
China’s resilience came to the fore as the country reported fairly solid economic growth for the fourth quarter despite COVID-19 overhangs, but 2022 growth slowed notably and trailed official forecasts. Resilient Q4: The Chinese economy expanded by 2.9% year-over-year in the fourth quarter, marred by a tough COVID-19 situation,...
Why First Wave BioPharma Shares Are Trading Higher By 23%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Celyad Oncology SA CYAD rose 221.7% to $2.57 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Friday. Celyad Oncology, last month, decided to discontinue the development of its remaining clinical program CYAD-211. MGO Global Inc. MGOL rose 37.2% to $6.38 in pre-market trading. MGO Global priced its 1.5 million share IPO...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Pull Back In New Trading Week As Recent Strong Gains, Earnings Worries Hurt Sentiment
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests a weak start to the week after stocks rose solidly in the week ended Jan. 13. The negative sentiment underlines caution among traders as they look forward to the fourth-quarter earnings reports for trading cues. Stocks rallied hard in the past week as...
Cramer Says These Sectors Might Breed Market Pessimism: 2023 Could Be Year Where 'Tech Is Put In Its Bottled Place'
Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer believes there are segments in the market that he thinks will breed pessimism — most notably retail and technology. Cramer pointed out that although people are spending, as is evident from the commentary from bankers, they aren’t spending it on fixing up their homes or their wardrobes.
Oil Trades Mixed After China Posts Weakest Economic Growth In Half A Century
Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday following China recording its weakest economic growth in about half a century, while reversal from its zero-COVID policy late last year kept hopes of recovery alive. Brent crude futures were trading higher by 0.38% at $84.78, recouping some of the loss from the previous...
CBOE Volatility Index Settles At One-Year Low As Banks Kick Off Quarterly Earnings Season
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing at their strongest levels in a month, as banks kicked off the quarterly earnings season. JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM and Bank of America Corp BAC reported better-than-expected earnings for the latest quarter on Friday. Majority of...
Marathon Digital, Riot Platforms And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded lower this morning. Here are some big stocks recording gains in today’s pre-market trading session. Hut 8 Mining Corp. HUT shares gained 15.8% to $1.83 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Friday. Shares of crypto-related stocks traded higher amid a rise in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.
Tesla Seeing Demand Surge After Price Cuts Leads To Rivals Aping Move As Xpeng Joins The Party
Tesla's recent price cuts has a negative implication for the EV industry as a whole, analysts say. Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says even legacy manufacturers have to rethink their EV strategy. Tesla, Inc. TSLA has announced a string of downward price adjustments in China since late last year and followed...
Tesla's Market Share 'Decimated,' Backlog Has 'Collapsed To Nothing' — Why Institutional Investors Are 'Very Concerned'
Even though shares of Tesla have kicked off 2023 on an upswing, the stock remains well below its all-time high. Those betting against the EV maker include a notorious Tesla bear who's been digging his claws deeper into the Elon Musk-led company, scavenging for weakness. What To Know: GLJ Research's...
Why Analysts Think Gold May Break Above $2,000 Per Ounce This Year
With the Federal Reserve expected to slow down its pace of rate increases this year and eventually mark an end to the tightening cycle, analysts expect gold prices to shoot to record highs at over $2,000 an ounce. With markets expecting a relatively less hawkish policy and inflation beginning to...
Bitcoin, Ethereum Extend Rally, Dogecoin Down: Analyst Says Apex Coin Might 'Seek A Sweep' Of $21,600 Mark
Major coins remained buoyant on Monday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 0.5% to $989.5 billion at 7:48 p.m. EST. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. Loopring (LRC) +5.1% $0.30. Quant (QNT) +5.5% $138.73. Frax Share (FXS) +6.9% $8.93. Why...
Why This Analyst Doesn't Expect OPEC To Take Any Action In Coming Months
On CNBC, Matt Smith of Kpler said people are expecting very strong demand for oil amid reopening in China, which could send the oil prices into triple digits, but he believes that there’s a very "bumpy road" to get there. Kpler said although he sees strength in oil prices...
BlackRock Vice Chair Hildebrand Sees Inflation Dropping 'Very, Very' Quickly — But Thinks Central Banks Won't Stop Tightening
Hildebrand said central banks are going to be very careful and focused on not losing to long term inflation expectations anchor. The BlackRock vice chair believes it's going to be very difficult to get inflation below 4%, let alone below 3%. At best some there could be some pause, but...
Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Tuesday
With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Tuesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Morgan Stanley MS to post quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $12.64 billion before the opening bell. Morgan Stanley shares slipped 0.1% to $91.59 in after-hours trading.
