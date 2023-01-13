Read full article on original website
Monday's Scores
American International Academy 53, Detroit Comm & Media Arts 51. Detroit Jalen Rose 57, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 53. Ellsworth 79, Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 57. Gaylord 65, Cheboygan 53. Ionia 52, Lansing Catholic 49. Napoleon 63, Concord 45. Negaunee 58, Hancock 25. North Muskegon 42, Wyoming Potter's House...
Saturday's Scores
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Antigo takes down Crandon in Northern Lakes-Great Northern Conference battle
CRANDON, Wisc. (WJFW)- Both Antigo and Crandon boys basketball needed a win on Saturday after both suffering losses the previous night. The Red Robins were coming off of a loss to Northland Pines in Eagle River, while the Cardinals were trying to bounce back from a home loss to Pacelli. Antigo was 1-11 coming into their contest, with their only win being against Tomahawk on January 6th in Tomahawk. Crandon, on the other hand, was 2-8 on the season. The added bonus for this matchup? It was a crossover battle between the Great Northern Conference and Northern Lakes Conference, so bragging rights were on the line.
Wright St. 78, Milwaukee 74, OT
WRIGHT ST. (11-8) Noel 9-12 3-3 23, Braun 3-5 1-1 7, Calvin 10-23 2-2 23, Davis 1-5 0-0 2, Finke 3-11 3-4 11, Norris 1-5 0-0 2, Huibregtse 1-5 1-2 4, Welage 1-2 2-2 4, Sisley 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-69 12-14 78. MILWAUKEE (12-6) Miszkiewicz 1-2 0-0 2, Rand...
No. 6 Indiana 93, Wisconsin 56
WISCONSIN (6-12) Williams 4-10 2-3 10, LaBarbera 4-11 0-0 9, Pospisilova 3-10 0-0 6, Schramek 5-11 2-2 13, Wilke 2-10 2-2 7, Copeland 0-0 0-0 0, Ellew 0-3 0-0 0, Krahn 0-1 0-0 0, Porter 1-3 2-2 5, Leuzinger 2-3 0-0 4, Vanderpool 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 22-63 8-9 56.
