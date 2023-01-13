ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

ROCKY TOPPED: Kentucky upsets No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team (11-6, 2-3 SEC) pulled off a 63-56 upset over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (14-3, 4-1 SEC) in Knoxville on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing skid. Senior guard Antonio Reeves led the way for Kentucky, coming off the bench to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKYT 27

Morehead State cheer brings home title, UK, UPike & EKU place in cheer and dance

ORLANDO, Fl. (WKYT) - The Morehead State Eagles cheerleading squad brought home the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Division-I Co-ed National Championship Sunday. The Large Co-ed program won its 29th all-time title, while All-Girl won its 13th championship and first since 2018. A new squad for MSU, Small Co-ed, also won its first title in its first-ever chance. The program has 53 titles over all.
MOREHEAD, KY
WKYT 27

Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cities across Kentucky observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches. Danville hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. event with a march and a program at a local community center. A diverse crowd started at Danville city hall and walked along March Street to the Jennie...
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

EKU beats Stetson, takes No. 1 spot in ASUN

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday EKU (12-7, 5-1 ASUN) wrapped a homestand with an 85-70 win over Stetson (10-7, 5-1 ASUN), the top team in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Junior forward Michael Moreno led all scorers with 21 points, four assists and five rebounds. Moreno scored 21 against Stetson last season as well. In total, five Colonels scored in double-figures, shooting 47% from the field. EKU’s bench gave them 24 points.
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s celebration of Martin Luther King jr.’s legacy. The tradition has changed hands over the years but has always been a pointed tribute to a civil rights icon. The event began 50 years ago. It was the brainchild...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Georgetown community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six decades later and a nation is still marching for the same ideals of social justice and equity that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once dreamed of. “Our country has been in turmoil as it relates to racial injustice and to see that the state of Kentucky and the city of Georgetown are able to say you know what, it may happen in other places, but here in Georgetown, we’re standing as one,” said Rev. Dr. Jewel London.
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, creating a mix of sun and clouds, as we end the weekend. Keeping an eye on two rain makers, next week. The first arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which could produce strong to severe storms with flash flooding.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A special needs dog at a Lexington animal rescue has found her forever home. Paws 4 the Cause posted on their Facebook page Saturday that Emmerson, a four-month-old German Shepherd with special needs, was adopted. Emmerson was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A soggy look to the new week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A round of showers will cruise into our skies today and a few more rounds will follow. The wetter conditions won’t show up until later today. A few showers will approach the region for the afternoon & evening hours. It shouldn’t be a total washout but it will get a lot more active. This round of rain will end by early Tuesday morning. I am thinking it looks pretty nice during the daytime hours.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

29th annual Unity Breakfast held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday morning, a message of unity was put on display in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about a vision of equality in America. The 29th annual Unity Breakfast brought different members of the community together under that one common idea.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington’s LGBTQ+ community discusses ways to combat hate

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been vandalism and hateful posters throughout downtown Lexington. Members of the LGBTQ+ community see things like this far too often. It’s something Catherine Taylor, with the Lexington Pride Center, said won’t change them. “We respect other people’s belief systems, but at the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Man arrested after Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Lexington Police have arrested 24-year-old Shannon Washington after a shooting was reported Saturday night. Officers say Washington was placed into custody at the scene. Washington was charged with first degree assault and is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police are...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Possibly stolen car involved in multi-county police chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A possibly stolen car was involved in a multi-county police chase Monday, police say. Monday Morning, Lexington police were advised by Scott County that there was a stolen vehicle. They gave Lexington police the license plate and the ID of the suspected driver. Police say the...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Walmart hosts Wellness Day for community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After picking up their groceries, customers can check in on their health with free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings at Walmart stores across the country. “I think it’s good to have easy access to screenings like this,” said Kaylan Davis, Walmart Pharmacy Manager. “Someone...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy