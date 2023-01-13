Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
Related
WKYT 27
ROCKY TOPPED: Kentucky upsets No. 5 Tennessee in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WKYT) - The Kentucky men’s basketball team (11-6, 2-3 SEC) pulled off a 63-56 upset over the No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers (14-3, 4-1 SEC) in Knoxville on Saturday, snapping a two-game losing skid. Senior guard Antonio Reeves led the way for Kentucky, coming off the bench to...
WKYT 27
Morehead State cheer brings home title, UK, UPike & EKU place in cheer and dance
ORLANDO, Fl. (WKYT) - The Morehead State Eagles cheerleading squad brought home the Universal Cheerleading Association (UCA) Division-I Co-ed National Championship Sunday. The Large Co-ed program won its 29th all-time title, while All-Girl won its 13th championship and first since 2018. A new squad for MSU, Small Co-ed, also won its first title in its first-ever chance. The program has 53 titles over all.
WKYT 27
Team Coverage: Cities across Kentucky hold MLK Day marches
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Cities across Kentucky observed Martin Luther King Jr. Day with marches. Danville hosted a Martin Luther King, Jr. event with a march and a program at a local community center. A diverse crowd started at Danville city hall and walked along March Street to the Jennie...
WKYT 27
EKU beats Stetson, takes No. 1 spot in ASUN
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Saturday EKU (12-7, 5-1 ASUN) wrapped a homestand with an 85-70 win over Stetson (10-7, 5-1 ASUN), the top team in the Atlantic Sun Conference. Junior forward Michael Moreno led all scorers with 21 points, four assists and five rebounds. Moreno scored 21 against Stetson last season as well. In total, five Colonels scored in double-figures, shooting 47% from the field. EKU’s bench gave them 24 points.
WKYT 27
Former UK coaches and athletes donate equipment to Eastern Kentuckians affected by flood
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - An overflow of supplies filled The Forum in Hazard, all collected in Lexington from baseball and softball teams across the Southeast. “They shipped some stuff in there. I brought stuff from UK, and then from friends that just had extra gear,” former UK Baseball coach Keith Madison said.
WKYT 27
Lexington holds 50th MLK Day observance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday marks the 50th anniversary of Lexington’s celebration of Martin Luther King jr.’s legacy. The tradition has changed hands over the years but has always been a pointed tribute to a civil rights icon. The event began 50 years ago. It was the brainchild...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Newsmakers 1/15: State Senator Reggie Thomas; Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the latest episode of Kentucky Newsmakers, WKYT’s Bill Bryant talks with Kentucky state Senator Reggie Thomas and Commonwealth attorney Kimberly Baird. Republicans have supermajority control of the State Senate and the House, allowing them to largely set the agenda in Frankfort and override the...
WKYT 27
Georgetown community celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Six decades later and a nation is still marching for the same ideals of social justice and equity that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. once dreamed of. “Our country has been in turmoil as it relates to racial injustice and to see that the state of Kentucky and the city of Georgetown are able to say you know what, it may happen in other places, but here in Georgetown, we’re standing as one,” said Rev. Dr. Jewel London.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - High pressure takes control of our weather, creating a mix of sun and clouds, as we end the weekend. Keeping an eye on two rain makers, next week. The first arrives late on Monday, sticking around until early Tuesday. The second, more potent, arrives on Wednesday, which could produce strong to severe storms with flash flooding.
WKYT 27
Special needs dog at Lexington animal rescue adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A special needs dog at a Lexington animal rescue has found her forever home. Paws 4 the Cause posted on their Facebook page Saturday that Emmerson, a four-month-old German Shepherd with special needs, was adopted. Emmerson was born with spina bifida, hip dysplasia and deformed knee...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A soggy look to the new week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A round of showers will cruise into our skies today and a few more rounds will follow. The wetter conditions won’t show up until later today. A few showers will approach the region for the afternoon & evening hours. It shouldn’t be a total washout but it will get a lot more active. This round of rain will end by early Tuesday morning. I am thinking it looks pretty nice during the daytime hours.
WKYT 27
29th annual Unity Breakfast held in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday morning, a message of unity was put on display in remembrance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke about a vision of equality in America. The 29th annual Unity Breakfast brought different members of the community together under that one common idea.
WKYT 27
Lexington’s LGBTQ+ community discusses ways to combat hate
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There’s been vandalism and hateful posters throughout downtown Lexington. Members of the LGBTQ+ community see things like this far too often. It’s something Catherine Taylor, with the Lexington Pride Center, said won’t change them. “We respect other people’s belief systems, but at the...
WKYT 27
‘He was my heart:’ Loved ones remember life of I-75 crash victim
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Friday night, Melissa Knowles was driving home along I-75 just ahead of her son Kennedy. At a certain point, she noticed his headlights disappear from behind her. “I didn’t see his light and I thought, ‘Oh, he’ll be behind me here in a minute,’ and...
WKYT 27
Man arrested after Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: Lexington Police have arrested 24-year-old Shannon Washington after a shooting was reported Saturday night. Officers say Washington was placed into custody at the scene. Washington was charged with first degree assault and is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center. ORIGINAL: Lexington Police are...
WKYT 27
Possibly stolen car involved in multi-county police chase
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A possibly stolen car was involved in a multi-county police chase Monday, police say. Monday Morning, Lexington police were advised by Scott County that there was a stolen vehicle. They gave Lexington police the license plate and the ID of the suspected driver. Police say the...
WKYT 27
Walmart hosts Wellness Day for community
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After picking up their groceries, customers can check in on their health with free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings at Walmart stores across the country. “I think it’s good to have easy access to screenings like this,” said Kaylan Davis, Walmart Pharmacy Manager. “Someone...
WKYT 27
Frankfort PD investigates early morning shooting, 2 injured
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Frankfort Police are currently investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Officers responded to a fight in progress and shots fired at 325 St. Clair Street at around 1:30 AM. When they arrived at the scene, two subjects with gunshot wounds were located. One victim...
WKYT 27
Police: Victim has life-threatening injuries following crash on Tates Creek Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A busy Lexington road is reopen following a serious crash Monday afternoon. Lexington police say they responded to an injury crash around 5:00 p.m. on Tates Creek Road. They say three vehicles were involved. A passenger car traveling inbound on Tates Creek Road hit another vehicle....
Comments / 0