Seattle, WA

Man charged for placing pipe bomb in Seattle parking garage

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
A 49-year-old man who was wanted for several crimes around Seattle was charged Thursday for planting a pipe bomb in a SoDo parking garage.

Prosecutors say Osman Ibrahim pleaded not guilty when he was formally charged with possession of an explosive device and second-degree malicious placement of an explosive.

Ibrahim’s motive is unknown, but a Seattle Police Department bomb detective said the nine-inch metal pipe filled with explosives and with fuses sticking out of it could have killed people if it was detonated.

Prosecutors also say Ibrahim tried to cover security cameras when he left the bomb. Court documents say the building’s staff recognized Ibrahim — who was wanted for robbery and burglary — because they gave him the nickname “Hatchet” because they say he carried a small ax.

