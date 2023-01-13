Minnesota gets rare win at Ohio State, 70-67

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Dawson Garcia tied a career high with 28 points and grabbed nine rebounds, Ta’lon Cooper added 13 points and 11 rebounds and Minnesota held off Ohio State 70-67 for its first Big Ten victory of the season.

Minnesota won just its 19th game at Ohio State in 74 attempts.

Pharrel Payne made Minnesota’s last field goal of the game with 5:15 left for a 64-53 lead.

Jamison Battle scored 11 points and Payne added 10 for Minnesota. Cooper also had four assists to reach 500 for his career.

Brice Sensabaugh had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Ohio State. Justice Sueing scored 13, Sean McNeil added 11 and Bruce Thornton and Zed Key each had 10.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.