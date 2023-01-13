District 2 residents call for better broadband and differ on property tax rate
The roughly 15 people who spoke during a town hall meeting about the county’s next budget Thursday in Urbana shared a wide range of priorities, including access to less expensive broadband internet and maintaining the county’s property tax rate — or decreasing it.
Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater, D, is hosting a town hall meeting about the county’s next budget in each of the five County Council districts. She hosted one for District 1 in Brunswick on Monday.
Comments / 0