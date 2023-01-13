ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Bears game time Saturday moved up to accommodate Chiefs game

SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State has announced the game time for Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Southern Illinois has been moved up to 1 p.m. The Bears (5-3) begin the week a game behind the Salukis (6-2) in the MVC standings with the long-standing Valley rivals both hitting the midway point in the conference season with Saturday’s game.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Lady Panthers stamp 12th straight win by dominating Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. – The second-ranked Drury Lady Panthers cruised to their 12th straight win with an 87-49 win at Quincy on Monday night. Drury lifted their record to 16-1 and 9-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, while the Hawks fell to 7-10 and 3-6 in the GLVC. The...
QUINCY, IL
kmaland.com

Missouri lands coveted JUCO prospect Lewis

(Columbia) -- Missouri received a pledge from junior college basketball star Curt Lewis. Lewis comes to Columbia from John A. Logan College. Lewis has averaged 14.2 points per game in 16 games this year. The Louisville native spent two seasons at Eastern Kentucky, where he appeared in 56 games, made...
COLUMBIA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Second half dooms Lady Bears at Valparaiso

VALPARAISO, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball fell to 9-6 (4-2 MVC) following a 77-68 loss at Valparaiso (3-11, 1-5 MVC). A tough second half for the Lady Bears proved to be costly as they dropped their second Missouri Valley Conference contest of the season. After leading 39-35...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KFVS12

Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Kait 8

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
CJ Coombs

Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments

Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Les Brown Jr, Branson based musician, actor, dead at 82

The extremely talented Les Brown Jr. has died in Branson at the age of 82. Brown passed away on Monday, Jan. 9 at his home in Branson, surrounded by his wife and loved ones following a long battle with cancer. Born Lester Raymond Brown Jr, in New York City in...
BRANSON, MO
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
kjluradio.com

Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute

There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Missing Ava girl found safe and unharmed

UPDATE 1/16/23 – According to the Douglas Co. Mo Sheriff’s department, the missing Ava girl who was last seen two days ago has been located. She was located with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Police say she is safe and unharmed. DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for […]
AVA, MO

