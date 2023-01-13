Read full article on original website
Related
Link Academy's Ja'Kobe Walter wins MVP at Tournament of Champions
By Scott Puryear SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - It’s cliche, but if they could break a Most Valuable Player trophy into about a dozen pieces, that would always be the preference of Link Academy basketball coach Bill Armstrong after his unbeaten Lions defeated Sunrise Christian 72-66 in the finals of the 38th ...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears game time Saturday moved up to accommodate Chiefs game
SPRINGFIELD – Missouri State has announced the game time for Saturday’s men’s basketball game against Southern Illinois has been moved up to 1 p.m. The Bears (5-3) begin the week a game behind the Salukis (6-2) in the MVC standings with the long-standing Valley rivals both hitting the midway point in the conference season with Saturday’s game.
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Panthers stamp 12th straight win by dominating Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. – The second-ranked Drury Lady Panthers cruised to their 12th straight win with an 87-49 win at Quincy on Monday night. Drury lifted their record to 16-1 and 9-0 in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, while the Hawks fell to 7-10 and 3-6 in the GLVC. The...
kmaland.com
Missouri lands coveted JUCO prospect Lewis
(Columbia) -- Missouri received a pledge from junior college basketball star Curt Lewis. Lewis comes to Columbia from John A. Logan College. Lewis has averaged 14.2 points per game in 16 games this year. The Louisville native spent two seasons at Eastern Kentucky, where he appeared in 56 games, made...
Ozark Sports Zone
Second half dooms Lady Bears at Valparaiso
VALPARAISO, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball fell to 9-6 (4-2 MVC) following a 77-68 loss at Valparaiso (3-11, 1-5 MVC). A tough second half for the Lady Bears proved to be costly as they dropped their second Missouri Valley Conference contest of the season. After leading 39-35...
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
Zoom Down a Mountain on One of the Fastest Coasters in Missouri
If you consider yourself a thrill-seeker, there's a coaster in Missouri that you should know about that will hurtle you down a mountain at speeds faster than just about any other coaster of its type in America. The Copperhead Mountain Coaster in Branson was recently featured in an article by...
KFVS12
Country music icon with ties to the Ozarks passes at the age of 86
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re not a traditional country music fan of a certain age, you may not immediately recognize the name, Stan Hitchcock. But no matter who you are or your taste in music, you’re probably familiar with his work or know some of the many country music artists he’s helped by launching their careers or increasing their popularity.
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
Kait 8
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
Springfield, Missouri's historic Hotel Sansone had name and management changes before it was The Sterling apartments
Hotel Sansone (now The Sterling) is located in Springfield, Missouri (Greene County). This historic building is located at 312 Park Central East) near the city's public square. This four-story building was built in 1911. The architectural style is American Craftsman. In 2000, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
A Website says 3 Missouri Towns are ‘Likely’ for a Tornado strike
One website ranked the cities most likely to be hit by a tornado, and the list features 3 cities from the Show-Me State. Which cities made their list, and why do they say you need to be extra prepared for tornados if you live there?. Thetravel.com has released a list...
bransontrilakesnews.com
Les Brown Jr, Branson based musician, actor, dead at 82
The extremely talented Les Brown Jr. has died in Branson at the age of 82. Brown passed away on Monday, Jan. 9 at his home in Branson, surrounded by his wife and loved ones following a long battle with cancer. Born Lester Raymond Brown Jr, in New York City in...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Springfield
Springfield might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Springfield.
Dollar General Opens DG Market in Missouri
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: News Leaderand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Man Tried to Abduct 11-Year-Old Missouri Girl Playing in her Yard
Of all the fears parents have, this is one of the worst. There is a report that a man tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl who was playing in her yard in a tiny Missouri town where things like this aren't supposed to happen. This attempted abduction appeared Friday evening...
KTLO
Fire at Mountain Home Laundry contained to dryer; no injuries reported
A fire at a local laundromat was contained to a dryer Saturday evening. No one was injured at Mountain Home Laundry, and the business reportedly had light to moderate smoke damage. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, six firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the laundromat owned by...
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
kjluradio.com
Accumulating snowfall possible today across mid-Missouri, impacting morning commute
There could be some slushy road conditions on roads across mid-Missouri this morning, especially around the Lake area. The National Weather Service in Springfield says a band of snowfall is expected to move across the area this morning, with instances of moderate to heavy snowfall possible. Two to three inches of accumulation is possible. The timing of the snowfall could impact morning commutes.
UPDATE: Missing Ava girl found safe and unharmed
UPDATE 1/16/23 – According to the Douglas Co. Mo Sheriff’s department, the missing Ava girl who was last seen two days ago has been located. She was located with her non-custodial parent in Springfield. Police say she is safe and unharmed. DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for […]
Comments / 0