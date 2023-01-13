Read full article on original website
WBBJ
1 killed in weekend robbery, shooting in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local police are investigating a robbery that lead to a shooting. On Sunday, January 15 around 4 a.m., officers with Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting at the 800 block of Old Hickory Boulevard. According to a social media post from JPD, upon arrival, they...
Driver speeds away from would-be carjackers in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rash of crimes in Lakeland following a homicide over the weekend. One of the incidents was an alleged carjacking that was caught on camera. The video shows the driver blaring his horn and reversing down a street in Lakeland while a person wearing dark […]
WBBJ
Jackson police find missing Ohio woman living out of car
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman from Ohio was found alive in the Hub City. According to the Akron Beacon Journal, 25-year-old Ma’Ri’Ana Spaulding, of Barberton, Ohio, had been missing since November 2022. The media outlet reported Spaulding’s family began fearing for her safety when she failed...
WBBJ
Jackson man missing since August, says family
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Jackson man has not been seen or heard from since August of last year. According to National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, Jerimiah “Brett” Sterling told family that he was heading to Panama City Beach, Florida. However, no one has heard from him since August 12.
localmemphis.com
Covington Police: 3 teenagers arrested after threats made to Covington Schools
COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Snapchat post had led to the arrest of three teenagers, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD). Police said that a CPD school resource officer received screenshots of the app that were "disturbing" on Friday and included a possible threat to multiple schools in Covington.
WBBJ
WBBJ
Blue Monday said to be “most depressing day of the year”
JACKSON, Tenn. — The third Monday of January, also known as “Blue Monday,” is said to be the most depressing day of the year. As the days are colder, shorter and with the holidays now at an end, some say there is not much to look forward to.
WBBJ
Haywood Co. Sheriff’s Office needs assistance finding a missing person
HAYWOOD CO., Tenn.—Local law enforcement needs yours help finding a missing woman. According to the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Britney Anderson Watson has been missing since Saturday, January 7th. She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. According to a Facebook post from Haywood County...
WBBJ
Chili cook-off to be hosted in Jackson Friday
JACKSON, Tenn. — Locals can enjoy a hot meal perfect for the “chilly” weather later this week. The East Madison County Community Center is preparing to host their annual Chili Cook-Off on Friday. The yearly event serves as fundraiser for the community center and features a competition...
WBBJ
Sorority, foundation celebrate MLK Day
JACKSON, Tenn. — Two groups came together to celebrate the legacy of an icon. The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter, in collaboration with the Eric Beasley Foundation, held a special event on Martin Luther King Jr. Day called “We Are One.”. It was located...
WBBJ
“Kill list” discovered at West Tennessee high school
DRESDEN, Tenn. — A “kill list” was discovered at a local high school. In Weakley County, a kill list was discovered at Dresden High School in one of the bathrooms last week. The list had several students, ranging from freshman to seniors. A mother of one of...
lakelandcurrents.com
About Those Piles Of Leaves
If you’ve driven around Lakeland neighborhoods lately, you’ve probably noticed the piles of leaves that have sat untouched for 3 or 4 weeks now. This year the City of Lakeland shifted from its previous method of going neighborhood to neighborhood. This was not a change in policy based on recommendations from elected officials but rather city staff that had to adjust to staffing limitations, gas prices and equipment. During the BOC work session two weeks ago, Mayor Roman gave some insight into the role of the BOC to shape policy and not run day to day city operations. The substantial change involved residents calling in their address rather than the city scheduling a neighborhood and placing signs at entrances to remind them.
WBBJ
Elks #192 makes donation to help local youth
JACKSON, Tenn. —Organization donates to help local youth. Elks #192 presented a $4,000 check to the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson on Saturday. According to the Boys and Girls Club Executive Director, Sabrina Anderson, the funds will be used to purchase U.S. Flags sets, communication gear, and other necessities.
WBBJ
The Hearth restaurant reopens in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — One local city welcomes back a favorite option for dining in town. The Hearth has officially reopened under new ownership at 613 North Lindell Street in Martin. According to a social media post, customers can expect a lot of changes, including new renovations. The post also...
actionnews5.com
Three Tenn. high schoolers taken to hospital after using Delta 9 vape
LEXINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Three high school students were taken to the hospital after using a vape pen with Delta-9. The incident happened at Lexington High School in Henderson County. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office says three of the four students who used the vape pens were heavily impaired. Deputies...
WBBJ
Trenton church honors MLK’s legacy with parade, celebration
TRENTON, Tenn. — What does our future hold?. That was the theme of this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. celebration held at First Baptist Church North in Trenton. There were three sororities in attendance, and devotion was held by the Mount Orange Baptist Church male chorus. Pastor Ferdnando...
WBBJ
Tax info officer talks about early advance return
JACKSON, Tenn. — Now that tax season has started, many are filing and hoping to get their refunds as soon as possible. However, the IRS will not start processing returns until January 23. Jackson Hewitt Tax Services commissioned a survey and found that 77% of taxpayers didn’t know they...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 1/12/23 – 1/13/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 1/12/23 and 7 a.m. on 1/13/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
WBBJ
Lidell Ratler
Mr. Lidell Ratler, 73, died Wednesday, January11, 2023, at Alamo Nursing and Rehab in Alamo. With social distancing restrictions in place, services will be Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:00 A. M. at Rawls Funeral Home in Brownsville. Interment will be in Oak View Memorial Park in Alamo. There will be a visitation Saturday from 10:00 A. M. until time of service at Rawls Funeral Home.
