KOKI FOX 23
Man in custody for drive-by shooting of 6-year-old in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A person is in custody for being involved in the drive-by shooting that critically injured a 6-year-old girl. A Tulsa Police arrest report shows Rocky Serna drove the truck Sunday. Police said a girl and her family were in a home near East Apache Street and North Yale Avenue, when several shots were fired into their house.
KOKI FOX 23
Girl, 6, wounded during drive-by shooting in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — A six-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was wounded during a drive-by shooting Sunday, Tulsa Police said. Tulsa Police responded to a shooting near Apache and North Yale around 11 a.m. Police said the six-year-old and her family were in a home when several...
KOKI FOX 23
Unsecured trailer causes crash in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Authorities say a crash in Sand Springs was caused when a trailer came off its hitch on U.S. Highway 412. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said around 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, a Ford F150 was pulling a trailer headed eastbound on US-412, when the trailer came off its hitch, traveled across the median and hit a Land Rover Discovery head on.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa breweries offer alcohol-free menu items for Dry January
TULSA, Okla. — For many social drinkers, taking the month of January off and abstaining from alcohol is referred to as Dry January. FOX23 stopped by Nothing’s Left Brewing Company near East 6th Street and South Rockford Avenue where they are offering their patrons a “Dry Bar Experience” every Monday night this month.
KOKI FOX 23
City of Tulsa announces closings for MLK Day
TULSA, Okla. — Several city buildings are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The City of Tulsa said City Hall, Municipal Court and other city buildings will be closed. The City of Tulsa Animal Welfare Shelter is currently closed through Jan. 19 due to positive cases of canine influenza.
KOKI FOX 23
48-year-old woman dies at City of Tulsa Municipal Jail
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old woman died at the City of Tulsa Municipal Jail on Saturday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a trespassing call at WinCo Foods, near E. 71st St. and S. Memorial Dr., around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 12. When TPD got there, they spoke with loss prevention officers who had a 48-year-old woman in custody.
KOKI FOX 23
3 women hospitalized after car crash on Turner Turnpike
SAPULPA, Okla. — Three women were hospitalized after a car crash on the Turner Turnpike in Sapulpa, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 on the Turner Turnpike, at mile marker 215 in Sapulpa. According to OHP, a...
KOKI FOX 23
Mock trial students gather for competition honoring Tulsa County’s first Black district judge
TULSA, Okla. — Students from across Oklahoma gathered at the Tulsa County Courthouse to compete in a mock trial competition on Monday. The Annual Martin Luther King Jr./Chappelle Cup mock trial competition brought more than 200 students to Tulsa in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Judge Carlos Chappelle.
KOKI FOX 23
OHP recovers stolen pickup in Ft. Gibson Lake
FORT GIBSON, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recovered a stolen vehicle this week in Fort Gibson Lake. A red, 2008 Chevy Silverado pickup was found in 25 feet of water, just north of Big Hollow Creek, OHP said in a social media post. The vehicle was turned over...
KOKI FOX 23
Pizza makers meeting in Tulsa in attempt to break world record
TULSA, Okla. — Pizza makers are meeting in Tulsa in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest pizza party. Andolini’s is hosting the record attempt that will take place during the TU vs Tulane men’s basketball game on Jan. 21 at The University of Tulsa.
KOKI FOX 23
West Tulsa apartment complex sees second shooting in three days
TULSA, Okla. — A 48-year-old man was shot multiple times tonight at west Tulsa apartment complex, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they responded to a shooting at the Parkview Terrace Apartments, near W. 61st St. and S. Union Ave., around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man hospitalized after Noble County car crash
NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. — A 20-year-old Tulsa man was sent to the hospital after a Noble County car crash, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred around 8:00 a.m. on US-64 near County Road 305, about six miles east of Morrison, Noble County. According...
KOKI FOX 23
New TFD bike patrol to respond to calls at Turkey Mountain
TULSA, Okla — A new group formed within the Tulsa Fire Department will respond to calls at Turkey Mountain, River Parks Authority said. The Tulsa Fire Department recently graduated its first class of bike school, Turkey Mountain Wilderness Area, said in a social media post. “You’ll soon occasionally see...
KOKI FOX 23
Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood celebrates first installation with bonfire
TULSA, Okla. — A bonfire celebration was held on Saturday as part of Gilcrease in Your Neighborhood. Residents gathered around the campfire for stories about Pop Chalee’s “Forest Scene” which was once of the first public art installations featured as part of Gilcrease Museum project. The artwork has also been installed at 31 locations across the Tulsa area.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa man dead after Osage County crash
A Tulsa man was killed in a car crash in Osage County on Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the accident took place on Jan. 14, around 2:00 p.m. on State Highway 20, about two miles west of Hominy. According to OHP, a 2004 Chevrolet...
KOKI FOX 23
Street projects to start in Tahlequah on Monday
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Two street projects are set to begin in Tahlequah on Monday, the city announced. Cedar Avenue will undergo improvements, the city said. The project, funded by the 2013 Bond and the CDBG Grant, will span approximately half a mile of roadwork, from Crafton Street to Allen Road, the city said.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa Planning Office moving back to City Hall
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Planning Department is moving back to City Hall, the City of Tulsa said Friday. The department moved away four years ago when the city contracted with the Indian Nations Council of Governments to create the Tulsa Planning Office. The change up will affect 23...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa soccer club asking for community to help improve facilities
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa soccer club is asking for the community to help them improve their facilities. The West Side Alliance (WSA) Soccer Club’s team of 17-year-olds and 18-year-olds won a national title at the end of last year. But, that team is training in poor lighting. Coaches say better lights will help the players and the community who use the facilities.
KOKI FOX 23
Turkey Mountain Project Manager shares info about stone staircase
TULSA, Okla. — Turkey Mountain has opened their newest trail feature: a giant staircase. “It strikes that balance of, you know, making trails sustainable and keeping it wild out here,” said Turkey Mountain Project Manager Ryan Howell. Howell said the staircase is part of the Turkey Mountain master...
