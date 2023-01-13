ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Popculture

Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
CALABASAS, CA
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Says He's 'Lost for Words' After Her Death

"I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," Navarone Garibaldi penned in a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death Navarone Garibaldi is mourning the loss of his half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley.  The son of Priscilla Presley paid tribute to Lisa Marie after she died on Thursday at age 54, sharing a throwback photo of the late singer-songwriter and himself when he was a child.  Calling her "Big sister," Garibaldi, 35, wrote in the Friday Instagram caption, "I...
WWD

Inside Graceland Mansion Through the Years: Details Behind Elvis, Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley’s Iconic Home

Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
MEMPHIS, TN
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley’s Private Jet Just Sold After Spending Four Decades in the Desert

Before his death in 1977, the King of Rock N’ Roll, Elvis Presley, was known to get around in a pristine 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar, a private aircraft that, to this day, still boasts original red velvet seats. However, on Wednesday, on what would have been Presley’s 88th birthday, the King’s private jet sold for approximately $260,000. The sale price is a far cry from its prior winning bid after spending more than four decades sitting in the desert.
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Lisa Marie Presley looked unsteady on the red carpet days before her death, more

This week in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes just days before her death.Real Housewife Shannon Beador got choked up while detailing her breakup with John Janssen.And “House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock’s drunk moment at the Golden Globes went viral. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five-minute podcast from Page Six. Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi breaks down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip. 
People

Elvis Presley's Death: The Details Behind the King of Rock & Roll's Passing

Elvis died of a heart attack at the age of 42 on Aug. 16, 1977 at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee It's been more than four decades since Elvis Presley's death in 1977, but the King of Rock & Roll's legacy has been kept alive in countless ways. The musical icon behind classics including "Hound Dog" and "Jailhouse Rock" topped the charts with 18 No. 1 songs and has sold more than one billion records. He is still one of the most beloved artists of all time,...
MEMPHIS, TN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Lists Her $17 Million Historic Hollywood Estate — See Inside! [Pictures]

1923 star Helen Mirren has listed her lavish Hollywood estate for sale or rent, and pictures show a residence that's a piece of history from the golden age of motion pictures. Mirren plays Cara Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel opposite Harrison Ford, who plays Dutton patriarch Jacob Dutton. The Oscar-winning performer and her real-life husband, Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford, have listed their California estate at $16.995 million, according to celebrity real estate Dirt.com, but they're also willing to rent the place out for $39,995 per month with a two-year minimum lease.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Silence DoGood

Lisa Marie Presley to be buried at Graceland alongside her father and son, fans pay respects

Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, will be buried at Graceland, the famed home of her father, where fans have gathered to pay their respects. WFAA reports the singer-songwriter's final resting place will be next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis Presley and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland. Fans left messages, flowers, and shared memories of Lisa Marie, who was one of the last remaining connections to her father, whose influence and significance still resonate more than 45 years after his death. Lisa Marie died on Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. A funeral or burial date has not been announced.
StyleCaster

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Has Died Just Hours After Suffering Cardiac Arrest—Mother Priscilla Says It’s A ‘Profound Loss’

If you were scrolling through the internet on January 12, 2023, and saw her name popping up everywhere, you might be wondering what happened to Lisa Marie Presley that had everyone worried. Just two days prior, LMP made an appearance at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic bearing “The King”s name. Lisa Marie even interrupted Austin’s red carpet interview, describing his performance as her famous dad as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued: “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she recalled....
