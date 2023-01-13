Read full article on original website
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
Always on his mind. Austin Butler is mourning the death of Lisa Marie Presley after portraying her father in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis. "My heart is completely shattered for Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie," Butler, 31, said in a statement to E! News on Friday, January 13. […]
"I hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side," Navarone Garibaldi penned in a tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after her death Navarone Garibaldi is mourning the loss of his half-sister, Lisa Marie Presley. The son of Priscilla Presley paid tribute to Lisa Marie after she died on Thursday at age 54, sharing a throwback photo of the late singer-songwriter and himself when he was a child. Calling her "Big sister," Garibaldi, 35, wrote in the Friday Instagram caption, "I...
Billy Bush, the host of Extra, says he interviewed Lisa Marie Presley before she walked into the Golden Globes and recalls that "she was off."
Warner Bros. and Graceland are teaming up to celebrate Elvis Presley's birthday on January 8 with free screenings of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis in ten selected cities. The screenings are part of a larger celebration of Elvis' life on what would have been his 88th birthday. The biopic, which earned over...
At the 2023 Golden Globes, Lisa Marie Presley could not help but sing Austin Butler's praises. Ahead of his first-time Golden Globe win for his performance in Elvis, Austin and his sister, Ashley Butler, were in the midst of an interview with ET's Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier on the red carpet when Lisa Marie joined in.
Elvis Presley, known as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, went on to sell 400 million records worldwide. Growing up as a young boy, he lived in a single family two-room shotgun house that his father built. The humble abode would become a fraction of the size of his most famous real estate acquisition. With his fame and fortune, Presley purchased his home Graceland in 1957 for $102,500 in Memphis, Tennessee. More from WWDGraceland Mansion Through the Years: Elvis Presley's Iconic HomeLisa Marie Presley & Riley Keough, From Fashion Week to Red Carpets: Mother-Daughter Duo Through the YearsPhotos from the...
Before his death in 1977, the King of Rock N’ Roll, Elvis Presley, was known to get around in a pristine 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar, a private aircraft that, to this day, still boasts original red velvet seats. However, on Wednesday, on what would have been Presley’s 88th birthday, the King’s private jet sold for approximately $260,000. The sale price is a far cry from its prior winning bid after spending more than four decades sitting in the desert.
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, shared remarks at Elvis's 88th birthday at Graceland days before her own death.
This week in celebrity news, the “We Hear: Quick Fix” podcast covers: Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes just days before her death.Real Housewife Shannon Beador got choked up while detailing her breakup with John Janssen.And “House of the Dragon” star Milly Alcock’s drunk moment at the Golden Globes went viral. We Hear: Quick Fix is a Spotify-exclusive week-in-review five-minute podcast from Page Six. Chief Reporter Francesca Bacardi breaks down the biggest stories of the week – including The Joy of Six, the most satisfying piece of gossip.
Lisa Marie Presley, a singer-songwriter, Elvis' only daughter and a dedicated keeper of her father's legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few hours after her daughter was rushed to...
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- The late Lisa Marie Presley was honored by tourists and fans in the Entertainment Capital of the World, where she worked to preserve her late father’s iconic legacy. Flowers and candles were left outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with a photo of the King of...
Elvis died of a heart attack at the age of 42 on Aug. 16, 1977 at his Graceland home in Memphis, Tennessee It's been more than four decades since Elvis Presley's death in 1977, but the King of Rock & Roll's legacy has been kept alive in countless ways. The musical icon behind classics including "Hound Dog" and "Jailhouse Rock" topped the charts with 18 No. 1 songs and has sold more than one billion records. He is still one of the most beloved artists of all time,...
1923 star Helen Mirren has listed her lavish Hollywood estate for sale or rent, and pictures show a residence that's a piece of history from the golden age of motion pictures. Mirren plays Cara Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel opposite Harrison Ford, who plays Dutton patriarch Jacob Dutton. The Oscar-winning performer and her real-life husband, Oscar-winning director Taylor Hackford, have listed their California estate at $16.995 million, according to celebrity real estate Dirt.com, but they're also willing to rent the place out for $39,995 per month with a two-year minimum lease.
Nicolas Cage was among the many fans, friends and celebrities who shared their thoughts and memories of Lisa Marie Presley after the news of her death on Thursday (Jan. 12). The actor, who was married to Presley from 2002-2004, released a statement saying he is "heartbroken" by the tragic news.
Lisa Marie Presley, daughter of the legendary Elvis Presley, will be buried at Graceland, the famed home of her father, where fans have gathered to pay their respects. WFAA reports the singer-songwriter's final resting place will be next to her son, Benjamin Keough, who died in 2020. Elvis Presley and other members of the Presley family are also buried at Graceland. Fans left messages, flowers, and shared memories of Lisa Marie, who was one of the last remaining connections to her father, whose influence and significance still resonate more than 45 years after his death. Lisa Marie died on Thursday, hours after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. A funeral or burial date has not been announced.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have issued statements following the death of Lisa Marie Presley this week. Hanks, who starred in the 2022 Elvis movie in the role of Colonel Tom Parker, shared a photo of Presley on Instagram and a short statement expressing his and Wilson's grief over her death.
If you were scrolling through the internet on January 12, 2023, and saw her name popping up everywhere, you might be wondering what happened to Lisa Marie Presley that had everyone worried. Just two days prior, LMP made an appearance at the Golden Globes where Austin Butler won Best Actor for his portrayal of her father, Elvis, in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic bearing “The King”s name. Lisa Marie even interrupted Austin’s red carpet interview, describing his performance as her famous dad as “truly mind-blowing.” She continued: “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she recalled....
