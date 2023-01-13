Read full article on original website
'The Bad Batch': What Happened to Commander Cody?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 2 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch.It took some waiting, but The Bad Batch is back, and just as good (or maybe even better?) as ever. The current Star Wars animated show began with the premise of being a follow-up to the classic The Clone Wars, and, so far, has done it beautifully. After its first year set the tone for the show as a more bleak take on the galaxy far, far away, the new season continues that trend, perfectly in line with the rise of the Empire after the end of the Clone Wars.
'The Last of Us' Supporting Characters Have Always Been Its Secret Weapon
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part I Video Game.Joel and Ellie from The Last of Us are two of the most recognized names in video game canon. With HBO's highly anticipated adaptation launching this weekend, fans will experience a familiar story with new voices as the acclaimed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey assume the mantles from original actors Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson. But while Joel and Ellie's beloved status was painstakingly earned through a subtle script and dedicated performances, their relationship wouldn't hold poignancy without believable stakes. Video game developer Naughty Dog created a striking post-apocalyptic landscape through overgrown forestry and crumbling architecture, yet the setting's true atmosphere and the understanding of its dangers stem organically from the supporting characters. How each individual moves through the world and the subsequent fates they endure conveys the complex and very human dynamics of The Last of Us more effectively than the player battling hordes of grotesque Infected.
New 'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Reveals Din Djarin Is Ready to Fight
As March draws closer and closer, anticipation for The Mandalorian Season 3 only continues to grow, with fans desperate for any glimpse they can get at the continued adventures of Mandalorian Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) and his tiny Force-sensitive son Grogu. To tide us over until the March 1 premiere, Lucasfilm released a brand-new trailer at the NFL's Wild Card Game.
'The Bad Batch': Commander Cody's Change of Heart Is a Mistake
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. In Season 2, Episode 3, The Bad Batch stepped away from the rest of Clone Force 99 to check in on estranged member Crosshair (Dee Bradley Baker), who is still working for the Empire. Crosshair’s latest mission teamed him with Commander Cody (also Baker), a fan-favorite clone who has appeared in Star Wars films and the Clone Wars series The Bad Batch spun off from. But while seeing Cody again was a treat for fans, his new storyline undermines one of the Star Wars franchise’s most important plot points.
If There Has to Be a 'Harry Potter' TV Show, It Should Be About the Marauders
With TV's recent affinity for prequels, one popular story that has been left out is Harry Potter. The young wizard became famous with his own film series starting in 2001 based on the series of children's novels. The films introduced a fascinating world to the screen, with whimsy and a struggle between good and evil that puts Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) and his classmates on the front lines of a wizarding war. More than 20 years later, the story is talked about still. Though the franchise has more controversy than most, there are still fans who would tune in for more. Warner Bros owns the right to Harry Potter and has expressed interest in creating an expanded Wizarding World, part of that being a tv show. But there is no concrete evidence that they have begun a series.
‘You’ Season 4: The Release Date, First Trailer, The New Cast & More
Joe Goldberg is ready to start his next chapter in London. Penn Badgley’s hit Netflix series is returning for season 4 in 2023. Unlike previous seasons, You season 4 is being split into two parts this go-around. You, based on Caroline Kepnes’ hit novels, originally premiered on Lifetime in...
'The Last of Us' Final Scene in Episode 1 Changes the Game for the Better
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episode 1 of The Last of Us, and spoilers for the plot of The Last of Us Part I video game.One of the most thrilling and memorable sequences in The Last of Us video game's prologue is the getaway drive during the initial outbreak of the cordyceps fungus. Craig Mazin's HBO adaptation of The Last of Us captures this terrifying drive perfectly and also manages to amplify it to a devastating degree. Fans of the game will be happy to see that key details from the fateful drive are captured and recreated in the show, and newcomers to The Last of Us will likely be on the edge of their seats as the show's protagonists make their way through chaotic streets packed with screaming people, burning buildings, and vehicular carnage. As with many aspects of The Last of Us TV series, the getaway sequence expands upon the foundation laid out by the game, adding texture and visceral drama to what was already a thrill ride experience.
Top 20 Blumhouse Horror Movies Ranked
From humble beginnings to powerhouse company, Blumhouse has been cranking out film success after film success. Most notably known for horror, they use a micro-budget strategy when making a movie that really promotes the director and cast's creativity in their roles. Started by Jason Blum in 2000, he really focuses in on what is trending and what grabs the audience's attention instead of trying to reinvent the wheel. With the smaller budget, intricate CGI isn't viable either, so character and plot development is incredibly important. Over the last 20+ years, Blumhouse has released some of the most popular horror films of all time, and these are how I would rank the top 20.
How to Watch 'When You Finish Saving the World': Showtimes and Streaming Details
American actor, dramatist, and author, Jesse Eisenberg, is bringing a unique experiment to the big screen. Eisenberg has transformed his 2020 audio drama with the same name into a live-action movie titled When You Finish Saving the World. The iconic actor makes his feature directorial debut with the movie and with popular names like Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Julianne Moore (Still Alice), Alisha Boe (13 Reasons Why), and Billy Bryk (Ghostbusters: Afterlife) starring, the film is expected to present a one-of-a-kind thoughtful story against a light-hearted backdrop.
'What We Do in the Shadows' Releases In-Universe Commercial for Nadja's Nightclub
What We Do in the Shadows may be on hiatus again, but that doesn't mean the fun has to stop. In the show's most recent fourth season, the vampires and Guillermo headed on some personal journeys ranging from Laszlo kind of becoming a parent to Colin, Guillermo and Nandor pursuing romantic relationships (and no, not with each other... yet). Meanwhile, Nadja took up a new challenge of her own: starting a vampire nightclub, named after herself, of course. While fans wait for Season 5 updates, FX has shared a commercial promoting Nadja's endeavor.
From David to M3GAN: Movie Androids Ranked By How Likely They Are to Kill You
According to Isaac Asimov’s First Law of Robotics, “a robot may not injure a human being, or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm”. However, much like humans, many robots believe that laws are meant to be broken. From Skynet to HAL-9000, the world of science fiction is full of killer AIs that would not hesitate before taking the life of a human being. And you’d think that a certain physical likeness would make them more sympathetic to our plight, but no, it often just makes them worse. In 2023, M3GAN (Amie Donald and Jenna Davis) is the newest killer robot to strike fear in the hearts of humans everywhere, but she sure wasn’t the first - nor will she be the last. Thankfully, not every android is as bloodthirsty as her. Here’s a list of nine movie androids from the least to the most likely to break Asimov’s law.
Let Directors Try Out Weird Stuff!
Auteur theory can be quite misleading and lacking in perspective as to the amount of collective work that goes into filmmaking, but it is an appropriate philosophy that acknowledges the director as the principal creative voice of a movie. This sturdy ideology is designed so that audiences expect films as individualistic artistic creations rather than mass-produced commercial entities. In an unfortunate turn of events, this standard has been fractured in the last few years. Perhaps through being trained to accept mainstream cinema as a factory pushing out the same formulaic content, spearheaded by business executives rather than artists, and subservient to the demands of a franchise, there is a sector of the movie-going public that is unwelcoming to a freewheeling sense of directorial vision, especially if said directors wish to get weird.
‘Horrible Bosses’ First Proved That Colin Farrell Is Comedy Gold
Colin Farrell is having a moment in his career right now that every actor dreams of reaching; he’s carved out a niche of interesting roles that signify to filmmakers that he’s interested in pursuing wildly different projects, and never quite doing the same role twice. Last year, Farrell delivered four outstanding performances; he starred as a sensitive Irish loner in The Banshees of Inisherin, a caring father in a sci-fi world in After Yang, a loyal and brave public servant in Thirteen Lives, and one of the most outrageous criminals in Gotham City in The Batman. It’s his role in The Banshees of Inisherin, though, that has earned Farrell the most accolades this award season, as it proved that he could be hilarious and heartbreaking at the same time. However, Farrell’s skill for comedy was already evident to anyone that saw his outrageous performance in the 2011 comedy Horrible Bosses.
'The Last of Us': Sarah's Presence Means More in the Show Than in the Game
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the first episode of The Last of Us.The harrowing opening to the acclaimed video game, The Last of Us, is one that is built around an inevitable path toward unimaginable tragedy. The loss of not just the world as the characters knew it to be but the life of the person they hold closest is what gets dashed in an instant that will reverberate through the rest of their lives. The stunning new television adaptation is a work that, while recreating much of the later scenes beat for beat, also takes us a bit deeper into its emotional underpinnings in its reimagining of this opening. In addition to going a long way to distinguishing itself early on, it signals the beginning of a refreshing willingness to get more wrapped up in storylines that the game had only begun to scratch the surface of. Characters, even ones that we only get small glimpses of, feel richer and more developed here in a way that is surprising as the original story had already provided a strong narrative foundation. The series takes that a step further in a way that feels earned as opposed to being just about providing exposition and backstory. Rather, it adds a texture that brings the world to life that much more even for the characters who won't survive to see it.
'The Last of Us' Episode 1 Recap: Look for the Light
Few video games are as beloved as The Last of Us, which has made HBO’s adaptation of this story one of the most anticipated video game adaptations in recent memory. For existing fans of this series, the opening chapter of this story is one of the most heartbreaking stories ever told in a video game, and yet this new series from Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, manages to do it justice in this first episode, “When You're Lost in the Darkness.”
New 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania' Image Shows Michelle Pfeiffer as a "Powerful Freedom Fighter"
The marketing for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has finally ramped up for its February release. With new images, more details about the upcoming feature are trickling down answering fans’ many queries as well as creating more mysteries. A new image revealed by Empire Magazine gives us a good look at the Quantum Realm as well as Michelle Pfeiffer’s Janet Van Dyne.
How to Watch 'There's Something Wrong with the Children': Where to Stream
There's Something Wrong with the Children is an upcoming horror movie co-produced by Blumhouse Productions, the company behind well-known horror staples such as Paranormal Activity and Insidious. The movie begins with couple Margaret and Ben embarking on a weekend break with their friends Ellie and Thomas, and Ellie and Thomas' two children Lucy and Spencer. As the group settles into their vacation home they decide to hike the surrounding forest - however, not all of them return the same. After disappearing out of the adults' sight for a significant amount of time, when the children come back they are different, disturbing... and downright menacing.
Adam Warlock Suits Up in New 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Image
Marvel has released a new image for the third installment of the Guardians of The Galaxy franchise. The new image shows Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), a genetically engineered character with a rich a complex background in the comics. After the post-credits scene in Thor: The Dark World revealed a cocoon,...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Passes $538 Million at Domestic Box Office
With another strong weekend-to-weekend hold, Avatar: The Way of Water is continuing to attract audiences over the holiday period, and is looking to claim its fifth weekend at the top of the domestic box office. After a $7 million fifth Friday, the epic science-fiction sequel’s running domestic total now stands at $538 million. It's still pacing ahead of the first Avatar, which had made around $500 million by the same point, but not holding as well.
'The Banshees of Inisherin' Ending Explained: There's No Turning Back Now
Acclaimed playwright and director Martin McDonagh is known for the mix of dark humor and searing truths in his works, but his latest outing might be his most layered and thought-provoking venture yet. In Banshees of Inisherin, he reunites his In Bruges costars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson as Irishmen at an irreparable crossroads in their friendship. The film has garnered critical acclaim, specifically for Farrell and Gleeson’s performances and McDonagh’s brilliantly dark and witty script. Here's the ending of the mysterious tragicomedy explained.
