Winning numbers drawn in ‘Triple Twist’ game

SUGAR LAND, Texas (AP) — Texas Association of Basketball Coaches high school rankings for the week of Jan. 16:. 1. SA Northside Clark, 20-3; 2. Humble Summer Creek, 25-2; 3. Austin High, 23-3; 4. Coppell, 27-2; 5. Pearland, 24-3; 6. DeSoto, 16-4; 7. SA Northside Brennan, 22-4; 8. South Grand Prairie, 18-6; 9. Denton Braswell, 21-4; 10. SA Northside Harlan, 21-3; 11. Fort Bend Austin, 25-1; 12. Katy, 24-1; 13. Lewisville Hebron, 22-4; 14. Fort Bend Hightower, 24-3; 15. Southlake Carroll, 19-3; 16. Houston Westfield, 15-3; 17. Beaumont Westbrook, 20-3; 18. Flower Mound, 21-4; 19. Cibolo Steele, 18-10; 20. Laredo United South, 21-5; 21. Deer Park, 22-3; 22. Mansfield Lake Ridge, 21-8; 23. Cypress Ranch, 21-3; 24. Allen, 21-6; 25. Tomball Memorial, 23-6.
