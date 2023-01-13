Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And PennilessThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
All Conspirators In $12 Mill. Dept. of Ed. Scam Are Going to PrisonTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Related
CPD: traffic stop results in discovery of several bags of THC gummies, a firearm, and one arrest
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Jan. 10, two Columbus Police Department Patrol Officers executed a traffic stop near the area of 6th Avenue and Belmont Street. Officers established probable cause during the traffic stop and searched the vehicle leading to the discovery of the following: Authorities arrested and charged the driver of the vehicle, […]
LaGrange man faces multiple drug charges
LAGRANGE, Ga. — A LaGrange man is facing multiple drug charges following his arrest on Saturday. At around 10:25 p.m. Saturday, the LaGrange Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit arrested Xavier Rafael Edmondson, 34, at 801 Daniel Street. Officers said Edmondson had approximately 88 grams, or 3.5 ounces, of...
WTVM
LaGrange man arrested, charged with cocaine trafficking
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - On January 14, around 10:25pm, members of the LaGrange Police Departments Special Investigations Unit made contact with Xavier Rafael Edmondson, at 801 Daniel Street. During the subsequent contact, Edmondson was found to be in possession of approximately 88 grams, or 3.5 ounces of powder cocaine, 1...
WTVM
Columbus police searches to ID suspect from McDonald’s theft
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect from a McDonald’s on Macon Road. According to police, on Jan. 2, a customer entered the fast-food restaurant, and after completing his transaction, the customer left their wallet on the register’s counter area.
WTVM
Phenix City resident murdered in Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Sunday, January 15, at 3:19 am, Columbus Police were dispatched to the 2900 block of 3rd Avenue in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, responding officers were led to a vacant lot between 3rd Avenue and 2nd Avenue where they found Kameron Holcey, 23 of Phenix City, Alabama. Suffering from a gunshot wound(s), EMS arrived and transported Holcey to Piedmont Columbus Regional ER. Holcey succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased, at 3:59 a.m.
Phenix City resident found with gunshot wounds in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Phenix City resident was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Columbus early Sunday, according to the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office. Columbus police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of 3rd Ave. in Columbus at 3:19 a.m. Upon arrival officers were led to a lot between 3rd and 2nd Avenue. […]
One injured, one in custody following Eufaula shooting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that injured one person. Police say a 32-year-old victim was shot in the upper body at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. This victim was taken to a Dothan hospital where they are considered to be in stable condition. According to police, […]
WTVM
LaGrange man murders wife before crashing vehicle
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) -On January 13, around 4:54pm, LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash. At the scene, Timothy Mobley, 37, was the driver of one the vehicles in the crash. Mobley told police that he had just stabbed his wife and that she was at their home located at 910 Troup Street.
wtvy.com
One injured in Eufaula shooting, investigation underway
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - The Eufaula Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting. One subject was injured during the incident at a South Eufaula Avenue establishment. Police state the 32-year-old victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper body and was taken directly to a Dothan area hospital where...
WTVM
Sheriffs deputy in Alabama is recovering from an exposure to hazardous substance
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) -On January 13, around 6:47pm, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a possible drug overdose at a residence located in the 100 block of Lee Road, in Smiths Station. Responding deputies contacted a 29 year old male, who stated that he was fine...
WTVM
Police attempting to ID fraud suspect last seen at Walmart in LaGrange
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police search for the identity of an individual suspected of committing multiple crimes at a local Walmart. Authorities say the suspect below is accused of entering auto and financial card fraud. The incident happened on Jan. 10 at a Walmart on New Franklin Road. According...
“Barely responsive” Lee Co. Deputy now at home after hazmat exposure
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at home after being exposed to a hazardous substance and suffering a medical emergency in his patrol vehicle while transporting a suspect along US Hwy 280. Investigators are trying to confirm if it was Fentanyl. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says the incident […]
WTVM
Motorcyclist severely injured after single-bike accident in Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - A motorcyclist is severely injured following a Eufaula wreck. Police say the single-motorcycle accident happened around 2 p.m. on Jan. 16. in the 3300 block of S. Eufaula Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, an individual was found on the roadway. Soon after, the victim...
WTVM
Lanett Police Department notices an increase of fraudulent money
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department has seen an increase of fraudulent money being passed at different businesses. The money being passed will have “COPY” and “FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY” on it. These bills are also printed on standard paper and do not feel like normal bills.
Columbus police look to identify suspect in armed Circle K robberies
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who may have robbed two Circle Ks at knifepoint. On Dec. 12, 2022, around 3:12 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Circle K at the 3700 block of Macon Road. Police say the suspect below entered the […]
A Georgia man allegedly kidnapped a cab driver and forced her to drive 200 miles. His lawyer claims it was a ‘misunderstanding’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus police say a female cab driver was kidnapped in broad daylight on New Year’s Day. Her alleged kidnapper, later identified as Saiveon Small, made his first appearance in Columbus Recorder’s Court this morning. According to police testimony given by Detective Christy Edenfield, Small kidnapped the driver as he held her […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Husband stabbed his wife to death in LaGrange, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A LaGrange man is facing murder charges after stabbing his wife, according to police. The LaGrange Police Department says that officers responded to the 300 block of Lukken Industrial Drive in reference to a traffic crash on Friday evening. Upon arrival, one of the...
Eufaula police arrest three suspects following firearm assault
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) — Eufaula police arrested three suspects in possible connection to a firearm assault. On Wednesday, Jan. 4, a 39-year-old was assaulted and shot at an apartment on South Randolph Avenue. The following suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree assault: The three suspects are waiting for their bond hearings. Police say additional […]
WTVM
4 men, including gang member, arrested on multiple drug charges in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested four men, including a known gang member, on multiple drug charges. On January 6, investigators conducted an investigation that led to the seizure of the following:. Over 20 grams of cocaine. 98 oxycodone pills. 75 hydrocodone pills. 13 pounds...
‘It was brutal’; Man accused of killing Columbus woman appears in court
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL)— An Alabama man accused of murdering a Columbus woman in Phenix City made his first court appearance Tuesday morning. Jason Bernard Cole, 40 of Florence, Ala. (pictured left), was in Russell County District Court in front of Judge Walter Gray III. Rachael Mixson, 41, of Columbus was found dead Saturday, Oct. […]
Comments / 16