Pennsylvania governor tops state record of pardons granted

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has issued more than twice the amount of pardons granted by any of his predecessors, with at least a quarter of them targeting non-violent marijuana offenses, his administration announced Thursday.

Wolf, a Democrat, signed his final 369 pardons this week, for a total of 2,540 since he took office in 2015. He surpassed Democratic Gov. Ed Rendell’s record of 1,122 granted pardons.

Of the pardons, 395 were part of the expedited review process for nonviolent marijuana-related offenses. Another 232 were part of the PA Marijuana Pardon Project, which accepted applications through the month of September.

“I have taken this process very seriously — reviewing and giving careful thought to each and every one of these 2,540 pardons and the lives they will impact,” Wolf said in a statement. “Every single one of the Pennsylvanians who made it through the process truly deserves their second chance, and it’s been my honor to grant it.”

A pardon grants total forgiveness of the related criminal conviction and allows for expungement.

Trash pickup prices rising in Ross Township, township leaders explain why A lot of people in Ross Township are upset that it's costing more for trash pickup. Channel 11 spoke with township leaders on what's causing that increase.

  • Lisa Marie Presley’s death: Were stomach issues a symptom of a heart problem?

Comments / 14

Kimmie
4d ago

So what are the other crime's that said pardons/people did?? Marijuana is the least of anyone's concern,so sure pardon them,but I sure hope he didn't pardon convicted Real Felons. You know how Uncle Fester was all for releasing hard criminals? Hope Wolf didn't humor Uncle Fester.

Reply(2)
11
Melinda Graziano
3d ago

no one should be in jail for weed. NATURE'S PRESCRIPTION. So much SAFER than the prescription drugs. I'm suppose to be on 3 scripts for bipolar. I choose not to. All the side effects plus long term use can cause organ damage. plus if your not getting the desired effect they want to add a script to HELP the one your already taking. THE WEED TAXES CARE OF ALL OF IT!!!!

Reply(2)
4
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
