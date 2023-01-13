ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets’ Woody Johnson: Ousting Mike LaFleur was Robert Saleh’s call

By Brian Costello
 4 days ago

The Jets have shown they know how to execute the “spin” move over the last two days.

Jets coach Robert Saleh continued to insist on Thursday that offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur was allowed by the team to pursue other opportunities rather than just saying the team fired him. It is a story that is extremely hard to believe.

“Over the course of the few days, we just got a lot of inquiries about his availability from some teams,” Saleh said. “Just talking with Mike, just felt like it would be in everyone’s best interests to pursue those opportunities. So, he’s going to be fine.”

LaFleur will surely land another job, but it won’t be a move up from offensive coordinator or likely even a lateral move. The Jets decided to dump LaFleur after the offense fell apart down the stretch, failing to score a touchdown in the final three games.

There is a belief around the NFL that Jets owner Woody Johnson told Saleh to fire LaFleur, whom Saleh brought with him from San Francisco two years ago. Saleh and LaFleur have known each other for close to 20 years and Saleh is best friends with Matt LaFleur, Mike’s older brother and the coach of the Packers.

Jets coach Robert Saleh and former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur share a laugh before the Jets’ season finale vs. the Dolphins.
Johnson said he did not have any input on the decision to fire LaFleur.

“No. I was not on the decision-making tree,” Johnson said. “I could present my information. I had private conversations with the coach and general manager and with Mike, too.”

Mike LaFleur, Jets part ways after rough season for offense

Saleh said Johnson gives him “full autonomy” to make decisions along with general manager Joe Douglas.

As for LaFleur’s replacement, Saleh said he is going to “cast a wide net” and that the coordinator does not have to run the Shanahan scheme that LaFleur did and Saleh brought with him from San Francisco.

Saleh insisted this is an attractive job despite not knowing who the quarterback will be and with the coaching staff entering a make-or-break season. Saleh pointed to the defensive success and the young skill players on offense as positives. He also said the Jets will work to fix the positions that were weaknesses.

“We’re going to attack the heck out of our O-line with regards to getting healthy and adding to it,” Saleh said. “We are going to be aggressive as heck when it comes to quarterback play and making sure we do everything we can to satisfy that position.”

