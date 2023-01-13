Read full article on original website
Ratbert.
4d ago
I never needed a Union to do my talking for me. I managed to work top paying jobs and if I didn't like it I voted with my feet. A man can do that.
Blue Rose
4d ago
Omg! I have heard so many employers throw this line at us so many times. We don’t need a reason to fire you. We can for no reason because this is a right to work state.
gtrman
4d ago
The companies I've worked for all have the same required to watch video that say , We are a family here at ----- and we take care of our employees , it goes into giving up your rights and why a union isn't in your best interest. Regardless of what they say , they do not give one F--k about you !
Pets, pronouns and taxes: 6 Arizona bills to watch as new legislative session starts
PHOENIX — Pets, pronouns and taxes. That's just a small sample of the things Arizona lawmakers want to do something about in the almost 600 bills they've introduced so far this session. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' veto stamp will get a workout with many of those bills. The relatively...
kawc.org
Arizona Gov. Hobbs announces 2024 budget
PHOENIX -- Arizona’s new Democratic governor on Friday rolled out a state budget proposal that pours new cash into tax credits for low-income parents and takes aim at a housing crisis that has triggered a big increase in homelessness, while also targeting two of her predecessor’s top priorities -- a newly-enacted universal school voucher program and the state police’s border strike force.
12news.com
Gulf in Arizona's divided government widens
The state Legislature's first week under divided government shows the gulf is widening. Plus: Will Republicans use the spending cap on schools as a bargaining chip?
Governor Hobbs hoping to change Arizona’s water use
Arizona needs to cut 21 percent of its water from the Colorado River. Some Tucsonans are harvesting and conserving water in order to help the state's water supply.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gov. Hobbs’ New Budget Defunds Border Strike Force, Universal School Choice Program
If the reaction from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs’ first budget proposal is any indication, she and lawmakers are likely in for a long spring. Hobbs announced her $17.1 billion spending proposal Friday afternoon, saying it lowers costs, invests in public education, secures the state’s water future and addresses the affordable housing crisis.
House and Senate Appropriations Committees get ready for Hobbs' budget
Governor Hobbs' $17.1 billion includes the repeal of school voucher expansion and spending $273.7 million in new K-12 investments.
Is truth guiding water decisions?: 'Sometimes,' says leading Arizona expert who called for release of bombshell report
PHOENIX — A week before Gov. Katie Hobbs revealed parts of the Phoenix area were planning to grow faster than the available water supply, Kathleen Ferris had urged the governor to make that information public. "The State of Arizona is facing a water crisis and it is time for...
themesatribune.com
New state regs could push egg prices even higher
Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer are about to get a tiny bit costlier – and potentially less available. And it’s all in the name of humane treatment of the hens. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying hens...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Gov. Hobbs’ budget proposal would eliminate Border Strike Force
In Ducey’s last year in office, he proposed practically doubling the Border Strike Force budget from $9 million to $17.1 million.|| Rachel Beth Banks, Cronkite News. Gov. Katie Hobbs, in her first proposed budget unveiled Friday, recommended eliminating the Arizona Border Strike Force, a pet program of former Gov. Doug Ducey, and reallocating the troopers within the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
KTAR.com
Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers
PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
Arizona dad seeking answers after son dies in state care
Richard Blodgett, a single father, was jailed on a drug charge when a worker from Arizona's child welfare agency delivered the news: His son was brain-dead and on life support.
5 bills attempting to modify Arizona's criminal justice system this session
PHOENIX — This year's legislative session is well underway and Arizona's lawmakers have begun making proposals for adjusting the state's criminal justice system. Lots of bills get introduced at the start of each legislative session and many end up going nowhere near the governor's desk. But here are some...
prescottenews.com
Local Conservatives to Host Candidates for Arizona GOP Chair
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host three of the officially announced candidates to lead the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) at their next meeting, Saturday, January 21st. Current Republican Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, who has led the party since 2020, is not seeking reelection. ConCR usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11AM, at the Bible Baptist Church in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
fox10phoenix.com
VP Kamala Harris to visit Tonopah for groundbreaking of energy project
TONOPAH, Ariz. - Vice President Kamala Harris is making a trip to Maricopa County on Jan. 19 to highlight federal efforts to create a "clean energy economy." Harris will be in Tonopah for the groundbreaking of the Ten West Link Transmission Line, an energy infrastructure project intended to connect power grids in Arizona and California.
fox10phoenix.com
The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing
PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
kjzz.org
Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag
Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
fox10phoenix.com
Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona
PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
northcentralnews.net
Travel identification deadline extended
In December, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it has again extended the deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally-compliant form of ID. The new date is May 7, 2025. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division follows TSA guidelines, and still encourages people to...
kjzz.org
Hobbs' first budget proposal gets cold reception from GOP lawmakers
Arizona’s new Democratic governor on Friday rolled out a state budget proposal that pours new cash into tax credits for low-income parents and takes aim at a housing crisis that has triggered a big increase in homelessness, while also targeting two of her predecessor’s top priorities — a newly-enacted universal school voucher program and the state police’s border strike force.
Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona
PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
