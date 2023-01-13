ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Ratbert.
4d ago

I never needed a Union to do my talking for me. I managed to work top paying jobs and if I didn't like it I voted with my feet. A man can do that.

Blue Rose
4d ago

Omg! I have heard so many employers throw this line at us so many times. We don’t need a reason to fire you. We can for no reason because this is a right to work state.

gtrman
4d ago

The companies I've worked for all have the same required to watch video that say , We are a family here at ----- and we take care of our employees , it goes into giving up your rights and why a union isn't in your best interest. Regardless of what they say , they do not give one F--k about you !

kawc.org

Arizona Gov. Hobbs announces 2024 budget

PHOENIX -- Arizona’s new Democratic governor on Friday rolled out a state budget proposal that pours new cash into tax credits for low-income parents and takes aim at a housing crisis that has triggered a big increase in homelessness, while also targeting two of her predecessor’s top priorities -- a newly-enacted universal school voucher program and the state police’s border strike force.
ARIZONA STATE
themesatribune.com

New state regs could push egg prices even higher

Those already expensive eggs at your local grocer are about to get a tiny bit costlier – and potentially less available. And it’s all in the name of humane treatment of the hens. New regulations that took effect at the beginning of the month require that laying hens...
ARIZONA STATE
roselawgroupreporter.com

Gov. Hobbs’ budget proposal would eliminate Border Strike Force

In Ducey’s last year in office, he proposed practically doubling the Border Strike Force budget from $9 million to $17.1 million.|| Rachel Beth Banks, Cronkite News. Gov. Katie Hobbs, in her first proposed budget unveiled Friday, recommended eliminating the Arizona Border Strike Force, a pet program of former Gov. Doug Ducey, and reallocating the troopers within the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Arizona companies ordered to pay $5.6M in back wages to drivers

PHOENIX — The U.S. District Court in Arizona ordered an auto parts distributor and a logistics firm to pay $5.6M to 1,398 drivers misclassified as independent contractors. The Department of Labor found that joint employers Parts Authority Arizona LLC and Arizona Logistics Inc. violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by not keeping timekeeping records, failing to meet minimum wage requirements, requiring workers to use personal vehicles for deliveries without compensation and not paying overtime wages.
ARIZONA STATE
prescottenews.com

Local Conservatives to Host Candidates for Arizona GOP Chair

The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that it will host three of the officially announced candidates to lead the Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) at their next meeting, Saturday, January 21st. Current Republican Chair, Dr. Kelli Ward, who has led the party since 2020, is not seeking reelection. ConCR usually meets on the fourth Saturday of each month at 11AM, at the Bible Baptist Church in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

VP Kamala Harris to visit Tonopah for groundbreaking of energy project

TONOPAH, Ariz. - Vice President Kamala Harris is making a trip to Maricopa County on Jan. 19 to highlight federal efforts to create a "clean energy economy." Harris will be in Tonopah for the groundbreaking of the Ten West Link Transmission Line, an energy infrastructure project intended to connect power grids in Arizona and California.
TONOPAH, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

The number of homeless youth in Arizona is growing

PHOENIX - Arizona is leading the nation for rising youth homelessness rates, according to a new report released by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The department's annual Homelessness Assessment Report showed that more than 900 people under the age of 25 are currently homeless in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Arizona's 2nd I-10 expansion plan hits a funding snag

Some legislators want to widen a second section of the Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Tucson to create a smoother ride. But Arizona was rejected from getting federal funding. Senate Republican T.J. Shope plans to write legislation to help foot a $360 million bill to fund the project. The legislation,...
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Here's what's in Gov. Katie Hobbs' new budget for Arizona

PHOENIX - Governor Katie Hobbs is releasing her first budget for Arizona. The budget includes just over $17 billion in spending for the 2024 fiscal year. The spending covers a number of areas, including education, health, welfare, natural resources, and public safety. Some of the proposals, according to a statement...
ARIZONA STATE
northcentralnews.net

Travel identification deadline extended

In December, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced that it has again extended the deadline for domestic airline travelers to have a federally-compliant form of ID. The new date is May 7, 2025. The Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division follows TSA guidelines, and still encourages people to...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Hobbs' first budget proposal gets cold reception from GOP lawmakers

Arizona’s new Democratic governor on Friday rolled out a state budget proposal that pours new cash into tax credits for low-income parents and takes aim at a housing crisis that has triggered a big increase in homelessness, while also targeting two of her predecessor’s top priorities — a newly-enacted universal school voucher program and the state police’s border strike force.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Southwest Gas gets approval to raise rates in Arizona

PHOENIX — The Arizona Corporation Commission has allowed Southwest Gas to raise its retail residential rates by about 6.7%. In a 4-1 vote, the commissioners authorized the utility company to charge about $3 more on the monthly bill for the average single-family home. Several Southwest Gas customers asked for...
ARIZONA STATE

