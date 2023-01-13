Thinking about a job in law enforcement? Ride-Along with Richland PD

RICHLAND, Wash. — More than ever, law enforcement are looking for people who are willing to be out and active in the community, want to help people when they need it most, and are problem solvers.

The Richland Police Department (RPD) is hiring. The department has five new officer positions recently approved by the city. The growing department is looking to fill those spots.

If you’re interested in law enforcement, there are ways for you to test the water. Unless you decide to jump right in.

As we experience record-low recruitment for public safety jobs, the people who are affected most are the community.

Chief of Police Brigit Clary said due to legislative reforms and some negative rhetoric against the profession, police officers around the country have been leaving the field.

“In the Tri-Cities, law enforcement agencies are all experiencing a hiring crisis and we have been for quite some time now. Really all the profession in general across the nation is experiencing the same crisis,” said Chief Clary.

New job openings at the Richland Police Department.

The RPD just recently added on some new officer positions, in addition to several other openings. They’re looking for more officers to fill the ranks.

“I don’t know of a time when we received as many new positions as five at once. For a smaller department like us, that’s quite a bit,” Chief Clary said.

Whether it’s you or someone you know who’s looking for employment, the jobs of police officers are always going to be around, and will always be needed.

If you’re wondering, ‘Am I really cut out for this?’ Take the first step! The Richland Police Department has a ride-along program.

“It gives interested applicants a chance to sit in the front seat with our officers and see what we do. See what the Richland Police Department is all about and hear it firsthand from an officer,” explained Chief Clary.

Meet your local police officers, find out how you can get involved. And if not you, maybe someone you know would be interested.

KAPP-KVEW Local News got the chance to sit up front with Officer Skinner for a trip around Richland.

Officer Skinner is part of the Major Incident Response Team, the Drone Program, the Department Honor Guard Team and he’s a Field Training Officer. When the Traffic Safety Unit is back in Richland, Officer Skinner said he’s looking forward to being a part of it.

“We have vacancies. We have spots open,” said Officer Skinner. “There’s someone out there that if they’re on the fence of getting into law enforcement, I recommend number one that they do it and number two, they do it here at Richland.”

Recruits aren’t just thrown onto the job. For the first year, every new officer is paired with a seasoned officer to show them the ropes.

According to the RPD’s recruitment flier, the pay starts between $85,000 and $97,000 per year.

There’s a lot of programs to get involved in, and the department is still growing and expanding, according to Officer Skinner.

Why Officer Skinner joined the Richland PD.

“A lot of the ride-alongs I did were with Richland, and the way that officers treated me when I was here, they were welcoming. They had no idea who I was, they were welcoming. They talked to me as if they’ve known me for years,” recalled Officer Skinner. He also said the opportunities with RPD fit every box he wanted them to. “I knew what I wanted to do in my career and everything that I want to do in my career, Richland offers. I knew that I was gonna get the opportunity to do those.”

The public safety staffing issue is happening all around the country. It’s police officers, firefighters, dispatchers and more who are looking to fill so many necessary jobs.

Even if you’re hesitant to reach out or get going, sometimes when you take the first step, everything else just falls into place.

Find information about RPD Ride-Alongs here .

Apply to work at RPD here.

