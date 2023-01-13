Read full article on original website
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bennington, Eastern Windham, Western Windham by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 15:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Bennington; Eastern Windham; Western Windham WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Little or no snow or sleet accumulation. Ice accumulations of a light glaze ranging from a few hundredths to less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...The Lake George and northern Saratoga Region including all of Washington County and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix will develop in the afternoon hours today and continue overnight before tapering off to scattered rain and snow showers.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 12:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Eastern Windsor; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Western Windsor WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and/or sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of central, northwest and southern Vermont. * WHEN...From noon today to 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A light wintry mix will develop during the late afternoon to evening hours on Tuesday and continue overnight before tapering to scattered rain and snow showers during the day on Wednesday.
