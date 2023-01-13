ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54

By Lauren Sforza
 4 days ago

Lisa Marie Presley, a singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died after being rushed to the hospital earlier Thursday. She was 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley told People Magazine in a statement Thursday .

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known,” she added. “We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Presley was transported to the hospital earlier in the day after reportedly suffering a possible cardiac arrest .

“My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital,” Priscilla Presley tweeted Thursday evening . “She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Presley had just attended the Golden Globes award show Tuesday and watched Austin Butler receive an award for playing her father in the movie “Elvis.”

Presley’s son, Benjamin Presley Keough, died in a suicide in 2020 . She was also the mother of actor Riley Keough and two twin daughters.

