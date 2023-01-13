Park Center boys basketball's defense swarms Totino-Grace

Minnesota’s top high school boy’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best wings and posts

The No. 1 Park Center Pirates (8-0) defeated the No. 4 Totino-Grace Eagles 76-62 Thursday night at Park Center High School.

Totino-Grace (5-3) rallied from a 7-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 41 with 13 minutes remaining. The Pirates continued to apply pressure on defense and force turnovers that led to fast break points.

Park Center senior JJ Ware led all scorers with 19 points. Isaiah Johnson finished with 15 points to lead the Eagles.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Park Center’s pressure cracks Totino-Grace

The Pirates’ length and athleticism is often too much for any team to handle. It was, at critical times, for the Eagles as well.

Totino-Grace jumped to a quick lead to start the game, but the wearing and aggressive Pirate defense began to force turnovers. The Pirates flew to the fast break and wasted no time starting their offense or shooting early in the possession, and they often had the numbers advantage.

“Our guys know that defense wins championships,” Park Center coach James Ware said. “They bought into that. They bought into that last year. They brought it tonight.”

The Pirates built the first half lead on aggression, but the Eagles handled the Pirates to start the second half. Park Center held a 2-point lead with eight minutes remaining in the game when, once again, the Pirates athleticism forced the Eagles into multiple turnovers.

“They cracked our shell for sure,” Totino-Grace head coach Nick Carroll said. “There is no questions. I thought we handled the pressure pretty well for 80 percent of the game, and they got to us down the stretch, and that fatigue sets in, and that’s where [we] have to get better.”

CJ O’Hara and Cash Chavis were the offensive beneficiaries of the turnovers. They finished many contested layups and open dunks in transition, combining to score 20 points in the final six minutes.

JJ Ware puts the Pirates up and seals the win

Despite the late turnovers, the Eagles were able to stay with the Pirates for much of the final stretch.

But JJ Ware, after scoring 12 points in the first half, hit a critical 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Pirates some breathing room. A few more free throws, and the Pirates began to celebrate.

“I don’t like to give my son credit for anything, but that three in the corner was probably the difference maker in the game,” James Ware said.

While the Eagles limited other Park Center stars O’Hara and Chavis to a combined six points in the first half, Ware, and Chiang Ring, drove the Pirates offense in the first half. Ware hit three 3-pointers as part of his 12 first-half points.

Eagles to regroup, but feeling good

Carroll stated this was the first game the Eagles had their full roster available to them, and Park Center is the top team in the state, so despite the loss, it was a good showing by the Eagles.

“I thought we were pretty connected. We had guys show some really good stuff,” Carroll said. “Park Center is really good. They’re tough. They create chaos. A ton of respect for them.”

Johnson had a strong game for the Eagles. He scored eight of his 15 points in the second half when the Eagles needed them to stay close with the Pirates.

Sophomore Chase Watley also played well in the second half for the Eagles. He finished with 10 points, while teammate Tommy Humphries finished with 11. Patrick Bath scored nine points, and Taison Chatman scored six.

