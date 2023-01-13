ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Park Center boys basketball's defense swarms Totino-Grace

By Jack Butler
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30jD1u_0kD7u7HE00

Minnesota’s top high school boy’s basketball players: Meet the state’s best wings and posts

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week? (Jan. 4-8)

SBLive's Minnesota boys basketball top games of the week (Jan. 9-15)

SBLive's Minnesota high school boys basketball Power 25 (Jan. 9)

The No. 1 Park Center Pirates (8-0) defeated the No. 4 Totino-Grace Eagles 76-62 Thursday night at Park Center High School.

Totino-Grace (5-3) rallied from a 7-point halftime deficit to tie the game at 41 with 13 minutes remaining. The Pirates continued to apply pressure on defense and force turnovers that led to fast break points.

Park Center senior JJ Ware led all scorers with 19 points. Isaiah Johnson finished with 15 points to lead the Eagles.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Park Center’s pressure cracks Totino-Grace

The Pirates’ length and athleticism is often too much for any team to handle. It was, at critical times, for the Eagles as well.

Totino-Grace jumped to a quick lead to start the game, but the wearing and aggressive Pirate defense began to force turnovers. The Pirates flew to the fast break and wasted no time starting their offense or shooting early in the possession, and they often had the numbers advantage.

“Our guys know that defense wins championships,” Park Center coach James Ware said. “They bought into that. They bought into that last year. They brought it tonight.”

The Pirates built the first half lead on aggression, but the Eagles handled the Pirates to start the second half. Park Center held a 2-point lead with eight minutes remaining in the game when, once again, the Pirates athleticism forced the Eagles into multiple turnovers.

“They cracked our shell for sure,” Totino-Grace head coach Nick Carroll said. “There is no questions. I thought we handled the pressure pretty well for 80 percent of the game, and they got to us down the stretch, and that fatigue sets in, and that’s where [we] have to get better.”

CJ O’Hara and Cash Chavis were the offensive beneficiaries of the turnovers. They finished many contested layups and open dunks in transition, combining to score 20 points in the final six minutes.

JJ Ware puts the Pirates up and seals the win

Despite the late turnovers, the Eagles were able to stay with the Pirates for much of the final stretch.

But JJ Ware, after scoring 12 points in the first half, hit a critical 3-pointer from the left corner to give the Pirates some breathing room. A few more free throws, and the Pirates began to celebrate.

“I don’t like to give my son credit for anything, but that three in the corner was probably the difference maker in the game,” James Ware said.

While the Eagles limited other Park Center stars O’Hara and Chavis to a combined six points in the first half, Ware, and Chiang Ring, drove the Pirates offense in the first half. Ware hit three 3-pointers as part of his 12 first-half points.

Eagles to regroup, but feeling good

Carroll stated this was the first game the Eagles had their full roster available to them, and Park Center is the top team in the state, so despite the loss, it was a good showing by the Eagles.

“I thought we were pretty connected. We had guys show some really good stuff,” Carroll said. “Park Center is really good. They’re tough. They create chaos. A ton of respect for them.”

Johnson had a strong game for the Eagles. He scored eight of his 15 points in the second half when the Eagles needed them to stay close with the Pirates.

Sophomore Chase Watley also played well in the second half for the Eagles. He finished with 10 points, while teammate Tommy Humphries finished with 11. Patrick Bath scored nine points, and Taison Chatman scored six.

Here is our photo gallery from the game.

Park Center vs. Totino-Grace

Photos by Earl Ebensteiner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhGpN_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48YGWu_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CmXxq_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CG9jL_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36a6Yx_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xc5d_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lqsBC_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hhIyc_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04mcyf_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SMJDC_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WNE9B_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CAH44_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TbxWR_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28hE73_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geryS_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uv1Ep_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veZTR_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11RRLX_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NidX7_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piAb9_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23G49I_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvXxt_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BypXH_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LsESX_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23jstI_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HOJOE_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCtaZ_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yLKCg_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mWKX_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qezBm_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzufz_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Y035_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eRK2W_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o70Bz_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VtWLE_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=225Z4c_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R8qyG_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GEHii_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gHktI_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5Pgg_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pgg3n_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBX2b_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fsL9s_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AOXRn_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hiD8O_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RvyLk_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pfB8G_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ODfTO_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VVvFr_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nL5LR_0kD7u7HE00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24M0gh_0kD7u7HE00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota losing reserve defensive end to the transfer portal

Minnesota defensive end Lorenza Surgers will not return in 2023. He told The Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder he intends to enter the transfer portal to spend his final year of eligibility elsewhere. After 4 seasons with Vanderbilt, Surgers transferred to Minnesota last offseason. His role with the Gophers never quite developed and he appeared in just six games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Scorebook Live

Photos: Edina boys hockey defeats St. Thomas Academy

The No. 5 Edina Hornets (9-3-1) defeated the No. 8 St. Thomas Academy Cadets 4-1 Friday at Braemar Ice Arena.  Mason West and Bobby Cowan scored for Edina in the first period. Ryan Flaherty scored on a power play for Edina in the second before Max Candon scored St. Thomas Academy's (10-5) only ...
EDINA, MN
saturdaytradition.com

PJ Fleck completes coaching staff, announces 4 hires for Minnesota's 2023 season

PJ Fleck has completed his coaching staff for the 2023 season. On Friday night, the Minnesota HC announced 4 hires. Nic McKissic-Luke will be the running backs coach, Andrew Sowder will be the tight ends coach, Nick Monroe will be the co-defensive coordinator and cornerbacks coach, and Winston DeLattiboudere III will be the defensive line coach and newcomer coordinator.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thelesabre.com

Siblings of Sartell: Haley and Brooke Hennen

This week, LeSabre is highlighting the Hennen sisters. Haley is a senior, and Brooke is a freshman. The two make a fantastic, dysfunctional sibling duo. Q: When you spend time together, what do you like to do?. Haley: “Watch TV…Megamind. It’s actually true.”. Brooke: “We like to...
SARTELL, MN
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Minnesota

If you live in Minnesota and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
MINNESOTA STATE
drydenwire.com

Winner Of $15M Megabucks Lottery In Northwest Wisconsin Identified

LUCK, WI -- 2023 is off to a great start for Mark Cunningham. He is a regular player of the Wisconsin-only lotto game, Megabucks, and last week, he purchased a $15.1 million winning Megabucks ticket from Wayne's Food Plus, 151 Butternut Ave., in Luck, WI for the Wednesday, January 4, 2023, drawing.
LUCK, WI
CBS Minnesota

Man who bought $15M lottery ticket in Luck, Wisconsin claims prize

LUCK, Wis. -- The man who bought the winning Megabucks ticket in Luck, Wisconsin is $15 million richer after coming forward to claim his prize.Mark Cunningham bought the ticket at the Wayne's Food Plus last week. He came forward, claiming his prize in Madison.While waiting for it to be validated, Wisconsin lottery officials say Cunningham joked he actually had two winning tickets. One was worth $15.1 million, while the other won him $2.MORE: $15.1 million lottery ticket sold in Luck, WisconsinThe store that sold the ticket also got $100,000.
LUCK, WI
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Man Ejected and Killed During Late Night Rollover Crash

Brooklyn Park, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol responded to a fatal traffic crash early today in the Twin Cities. A preliminary report indicates a 55-year-old man from Blaine was driving a pickup east on Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park shortly after 1 AM when the vehicle left the roadway into the center median and rolled. The Brooklyn Park Police Department stated the driver was ejected from the pickup and was pronounced dead at the scene.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
kmrskkok.com

WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations. of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE…Stevens, Lac Qui Parle, Swift, Chippewa and Yellow. Medicine Counties. * WHEN…From midnight...
CHANHASSEN, MN
740thefan.com

Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

1 killed in Brooklyn Park rollover crash

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- One person was killed early Saturday morning in a rollover crash in Brooklyn Park.Authorities say the crash happened on westbound Highway 610 past Highway 252 around 1 a.m. A 55-year-old man was driving a Ford F150 when he veered off the road and came into the center median and rolled. He was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Minnesota State Patrol said he was not wearing a seatbelt.On Monday, the victim was identified as Bradley James Knowles, of Blaine. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner said he died as a result of multiple blunt force injuries.The incident remains under investigation. 
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 injured after shooting outside Cowboy Jack's in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- Apple Valley police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of Cowboy Jacks early Sunday morning.According to police, officers were dispatched at 2:20 a.m. to the establishment, located on the 14900 block of Glazier Avenue, on a weapons call. "It was reported by bar employees that a male entered the bar and advised his brother had been shot in the parking lot. Officers checked the parking lot and surrounding area but did not locate any victims," police said in a release.  Officers did locate blood at the scene, according to police, and witnesses reported hearing what sounded like a gunshot.Police say as officers were processing the scene, they were informed that two male individuals had taken themselves to two different hospitals for gunshot wounds. Police believe they are involved in the Apple Valley incident. Their wounds are considered non-life threatening. The investigation is ongoing. 
APPLE VALLEY, MN
twincitieslive.com

Man shot and killed in Brooklyn Center Friday identified

A man who was shot and killed in Brooklyn Center Friday afternoon has been identified. Kevin Devon Wallace, 42, from Brooklyn Center, died from a gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a news release from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Wallace died at the hospital Friday night...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Joshua Lee Needham, Jr.

April 13, 2021 ~ January 4, 2023 (age 1) Joshua Lee Needham, Jr., Ogimaa binesi Niizho anaag "Chief Thunder Bird, Two Stars", age 1, travelled to the spirit world on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, in Fargo, ND. Joshua was born on April 13, 2021, in Coon Rapids, MN, to Lakeisha...
FARGO, ND
californiaexaminer.net

1 Killed And 3 Shot In North Minneapolis

1 Killed And 3 Shot In North Minneapolis: According to Police Chief Brian O’Hara, a man was shot and killed on Wednesday night in the parking lot of a grocery store in the north of Minneapolis. Two other victims of the shooting were rushed to a hospital in severe condition.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy