Thomaston, CT

Police: Man accused of driving wrong way in Thomaston

By Ellie Stamp
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A Torrington man has been accused of driving the wrong way on Route 8 in Thomaston Tuesday night, according to state police.

State Police Troop L received several 911 calls at about 9:15 p.m. regarding a wrong-way driver traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of Route 8 near Exit 39, officials said. The wrong-way driver was later identified as Shawn Wiosna, 47.

Mugshot of Shawn Wiosna (SOURCE: CSP)

According to state police, a driver traveling southbound captured the wrong-way driver’s attention and told him to turn his car around. The wrong-way driver then proceeded to exit the highway through Exit 39 Southbound and re-entered Route 8 through the northbound entrance ramp.

Responding troopers located Wiosna and noticed he was exhibiting signs of possible impairment. During the on-scene investigation, Wiosna refused to exit the car. Police had to escort Wiosna out of his car and secure him in handcuffs.

Connecticut State Rep. Quentin Williams killed in crash involving wrong-way driver in Cromwell

Wiosna was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Connecticut State Police Troop L barracks in Litchfield.

Wiosna later participated in standardized field sobriety tests, which were not performed to standard, police said.

He was charged with interfering with a police officer, operating under the influence of alcohol and or drugs, failure to drive in the proper lane and driving the wrong way.

Wiosna was released on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Torrington Superior Court on Jan. 24.

