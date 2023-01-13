Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rapidly-expanding food chain opens new location in OhioKristen WaltersHuber Heights, OH
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu ItemTravel MavenGreenville, OH
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDayton, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Heidi Matheny: woman who allegedly drowned grandmother deemed fit to stand trialLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Related
Daily Advocate
Big third quarter from Lady Tigers pushes them past the Lady Trojans
VERSAILLES — The Versailles High School girls basketball team used a big second and third quarter push to get a 65-48 win over Arcanum High School. Versailles head coach Tracy White said after the first quarter, the team stepped up their communication and let their defense run the offense.
Flyin’ to the Hoop basketball tournament in full swing!
<p>The 2023 Flyin to the Hoop tournament sponsored by Beacon Othopaedics is in its 20 year and is considered one of the top five high school invitational tournaments in the country. Teams from all over the country flock to Kettering, Ohio, a suburb of Dayton, over the Martin Luther King Holiday weekend for four days […]</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.neosportsinsiders.com/flyin-to-the-hoop-basketball-tournament-in-full-swing/">Flyin’ to the Hoop basketball tournament in full swing!</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.neosportsinsiders.com">NEO Sports Insiders</a>.</p>
Daily Advocate
Arcanum secrets are not secret
Have you ever heard “Arcanum is Ohio’s Best Kept secret?” Or another old name for Arcanum is a Secret Place? What does Arcanum mean? The word Arcanum is derived from the Latin word “arcanus” meaning secret. Arcanum is the pluralized form of the word “arcana”. One favorite teacher at Arcanum High School back in the 70s was Mrs. Winifred Menke, who taught Latin; maybe we should have all taken her class back in the day! During the Dark Ages that ended in the Renaissance, the word Arcanum was used to refer to the mysteries of the physical and spiritual worlds, subjects of heavy scrutiny and rethinking.
UC Football Secures Another Wide Receiver From Transfer Portal
The Bearcats are replenishing their receiver room.
bgfalconmedia.com
BGSU Snags Former 4-Star QB in Transfer Portal
Former four-star quarterback and Dayton native Connor Bazelak has announced his commitment to Bowling Green with two seasons of eligibility remaining. The redshirt junior attended Archbishop Alter High School in Dayton, where he threw for more than 1,500 yards in his senior season. He was ranked as the 22nd-best player in Ohio in 2019 by 247Sports.
Darrell Dee Davis, 59
Darrell Dee Davis, age 59, of Cincinnati, Ohio and formerly of Ripley, Ohio died Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the St. Elizabeth Hospital in C
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio
Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).
Lima News
Roses and Thorns
There’s a chill in the air, but it doesn’t stop the roses from popping up this week. Roses: To Lima natives Tyler Ulis and Tre Cobbs, who’ve each landed on the coaching staffs of major Division I colleges as graduate assistants. Ulis is at Kentucky, while Cobbs is at Memphis.
wyso.org
WYSO Morning News Update: a weekend of cheap flights and robot fights
Your WYSO News Update for January 16, 2023, with Chris Welter:. (WYSO) A new airline, Avelo, made its first flight out of Dayton this past weekend. The destination was Orlando, Florida and the direct flight was full with two hundred passengers. The company said they’d be interested in expanding their presence in Dayton even more.
dayton.com
The year ahead: A look at Dayton’s music scene in 2023
With another year behind us, it’s time for a quick look at 2023. You don’t need a crystal ball to tell you the Miami Valley is looking at another big year for live music. After a concert-filled 2022, it will be much the same this year with major stars, rising artists and legacy acts back on the road.
This Infamous Restaurant in Ohio is Known for a Single Menu Item
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Ohio. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Daily Advocate
Scholarship/internship at Phelan Insurance Agency
VERSAILLES — Current college students are invited to apply for a scholarship and/or internship available through Phelan Insurance Agency, Versailles, Ohio. The program honors the memory of former company chairman James B. Phelan, who died in 2015. Applicants must be current college students who attended high school in Darke, Miami, Mercer, Shelby or Auglaize counties. Eligible majors include business, finance, marketing, accounting, insurance, or risk management. Students must have completed two years of college by Dec. 31, 2022.
Man injured after shooting in Dayton
Police reported that a man was shot in the arm and transported to Miami Valley Hospital.
Police Find Missing Dayton, Ohio Woman's Vehicle Abandoned In Middletown. Where Is Cierra?
30-year-old Cierra Chapman lives in Dayton, Ohio with her sister. On December 27, 2022, Cierra dropped some items off to her ex-boyfriend on Autumn Woods Drive in the Trotwood area around 4:30 am. No one has seen or heard from Cierra since.
WLWT 5
Ford's 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show
CINCINNATI — Ford will be having their 65th annual Cincinnati Boat, Sport and Travel show between the dates of Jan. 20-22 and Jan. 25-29. There will be online advanced tickets for $13 for adults and children ages 12 and up. These tickets will be online only until 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 19.
wyso.org
Avelo Airlines makes fully booked first trip out of Dayton
Avelo Airlines made its first flight out of Dayton on Friday, January 13th. The airline will make a non-stop route to Orlando International Airport on Mondays and Fridays every week. The flight on Friday to Orlando, was fully booked, with 189 passengers on the Boeing 737 jet. One of them...
Avelo Airlines holds inaugural flight out of Dayton
The crew on the flight were excited to see the flight full. Avelo flight attendant Aleah King says she and her team felt the warm Dayton welcome as they landed here for the first time.
dayton.com
Clark County’s Rebekah Hardacre crowned 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen
As Clark County resident Rebekah Hardacre was crowned the 2023 Ohio Fairs’ Queen during the annual Ohio Fair Managers Convention in Columbus on Saturday, she carried on a legacy that began with her mother more than three decades ago. In 1991, Jenny Hardacre was crowned Clark County Fair Queen....
Comments / 0