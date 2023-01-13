ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

chapelboro.com

2024 5-Star Recruit Ian Jackson Commits to UNC Men’s Basketball

One of the biggest names in high school basketball will be joining the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson, a 5-star recruit and the No. 2 overall player in the 2024 class according to 247 Sports, announced his commitment to Carolina on Monday afternoon. Jackson chose UNC over several elite programs around...
chapelboro.com

Pittsboro Elementary Teacher Charged With Assault

Chatham County Schools says it is addressing a situation involving a 4th-grade teacher who faces five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an incident that occurred after he was hired — but before his first day of work. Eric Hudson, 45, who last Friday was...
