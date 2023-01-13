Read full article on original website
wach.com
SC NAACP hosts annual King Day at the Dome event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina NAACP hosted its yearly King Day at the Dome event Monday. U.S. Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi was the keynote speaker for this year's event. The Day began with a church service at Zion Baptist Church, where leaders during the civil rights...
wach.com
The Balm in Gilead partners with AARP South Carolina to address diabetes concerns
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — East Coast non-profit The Balm in Gilead is partnering with AARP South Carolina to address growing health concerns related to type-2 diabetes among African American patients. The AARP SC and Southeast Diabetes Faith Initiative (founded by The Balm in Gilead) intend to work alongside local...
wach.com
7 SC disaster-trained volunteers deploy to GA to assist families impacted by tornadoes
Seven disaster-trained volunteers from the South Carolina Region of the American Red Cross are deploying to Georgia to assist families impacted by the storms over the weekend. The Red Cross volunteers will respond to open shelters and provide emergency essential and emotional support. How can you help those affected by...
wach.com
Substitute teacher wins $1M in North Carolina second-chance lottery drawing
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A substitute teacher received the call of a lifetime when she won $1 million in a second-chance lottery drawing in North Carolina. “Everybody dreams of this stuff,” Diane Ingram said. Lottery officials said she won in the 200X The Cash second-chance drawing on...
