FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DavenportTed RiversDavenport, IA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Henry County Sheriff expresses opposition to Illinois assault weapons billSusan DeVilderHenry County, IL
Local Girl Scouts carry on holiday caroling traditionSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
KWQC
Changing people one word at a time
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Legacies of infamous men are hardly news to anyone, ask the Greeks and Romans about their assorted gods and goddesses. There are real people though that make just as big of an impact, and Martin Luther King Jr, is one of those who lives in infamy.
KWQC
Icestravaganza is in the house Jan 13-15 in downtown Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - This year’s ice sculptures will transform 36 thousand pounds of ice into pure beauty. “It’s something people don’t see every day”, Ron Dillavou, Ice Sculpture, said. “Yeah, you know, it’s like, once a year, you know, here and but yeah, all over the world. It’s an art form that people don’t see very much. It’s really something that people don’t see all the time. You know, you can see paintings and you can see other stuff but this art form is not something you see every day.”
KWQC
Jazz is coming back to the Quad Cities
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Summer is usually the host for show-stopping concerts like Pitbull and Flo Rida at the Mississippi Valley Fair, but people don’t have to wait for the fair to come to partake in some live entertainment. Polyrhythms is a live music event hosted by Rivermont Collegiate...
Quad City Fish Swap Swims Into Golden Leaf Banquet Center In Davenport
Quad City Fish Swap at noon Sunday at Golden Leaf Banquet Center, 2902 E. Kimberly, Davenport. Follow Social Distancing & CDC Guidlines. We will have touch-less hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue. Please DO NOT TOUCH items until purchased. If high risk or experiencing symptoms please stay home. Retail sales...
KWQC
Monday Morning Jumpstart: The Spas At Orion
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Amy Anderson, Director of The Spas At Orion and Heather Tucker, esthetician and nail technician, discuss the services that the spa provides and how these self-care services can have many additional health benefits. The Spas At Orion Information:. Location- 3940 Elmore Ave. Website- www.thespasatorion.com. Phone- 563-600-7727.
ourquadcities.com
Environmental Film Series set at multiple locations
The QC Environmental Film Series, presented by the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, River Action, Nahant Marsh, the Sierra Club Eagle Group and the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, will be held Jan. 22-March 5 at multiple locations. To watch the trailers, find more information, and buy tickets,...
KWQC
Opening our eyes to natural beauty
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ever wondered about the plants along the side of the road, or those towering trees looming in front of work? This class helps people to understand the world around them, one leaf at a time. Attendees at the Vanderveer Conservatory gained a rare glimpse into how...
QC leaders say there is more work to do when it comes to diversity & inclusion
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — As the nation celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, community leaders and students will celebrate the 40th memorial celebration and award ceremony at the Martin Luther King Center in Rock Island. Dr. King was a national icon who fought for equality for African Americans....
City of Rock Island bringing back 'Rock Island Unplugged' after 3 years
The City of Rock Island is bringing back its "Rock Island Unplugged" event after a three-year absence to give residents and officials a chance to connect outside of City Hall. The public question-and-answer forum will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 18 at the Stern Center on 3rd Avenue — the last time the event was held was in October 2019.
KWQC
Quad City Storm announces first ever School Day Game
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will return to the Vibrant Arena this week to host the Storm’s first ever School Day Game. Thursday the Storm will faceoff against the Peoria Rivermen on home ice as the Storm hosts its first ever School Day Game, stated a media release from the Storm. Over 3,000 students from across the QCA will be bussed over to the Vibrant Arena, 1202 River Drive, to cheer on the Strom at 10:30 a.m.
WQAD
How this Davenport bakery is keeping costs down as egg prices soar across the US
Raika Ramierez runs her bakery out of her Davenport home. With egg prices up by 60%, she's had to find other sources for the much-needed baking item.
From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa
It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
Check Out Fun Events In Illinois And Iowa This Week With Our FUN10!
Fun10 — ten ways for you to have fun in the Quad-Cities, this week and every week, running every Sunday, only on your site for fun, free, local entertainment, QuadCities.com!. Every Sunday, we drop a new Fun10, to give you a head start on your week and a heads...
The Top Five Must-Try Restaurants In The Quad Cities, According To A Travel Magazine
The Quad Cities has many good places to eat but five of them got special recognition. Food Wine Travel Magazine recently made a visit to the Quad Cities and selected their top five places to eat. The QC has a pretty good variety of restaurants for us to enjoy. Here are the ones that the publication picked out:
ourquadcities.com
Blue Cat reopens bar after winning beer awards
Blue Cat Brewing Co., 113 18th St., Rock Island, will temporarily re-open next week (Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 20) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for bar service only. The downtown bar and restaurant closed for good as of Jan. 1, 2023, after failing to find a restaurant manager.
WQAD
Davenport's 11th annual 'Icestravaganza' helps local businesses
More than 36,000 pounds of ice were brought in from Minnesota for the event. Local businesses say they're enjoying the foot traffic that the event brings.
KWQC
MidAmerican announces foundation grants to Iowa organizations, including one Davenport project
DESMOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The MidAmerican Energy Foundation has released its third and fourth quarter grants for 2022. The foundation awards grants to 21 organizations and projects across MidAmerican Energy Company’s service area, and one Davenport project is among those recipients. MidAmerican Energy Foundation has awarded Friends of MLK,...
Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied
Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
KWQC
Woman wanted in Rock Island stabbing arrested in Iowa
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left a 15-year-old girl injured in Rock Island has been arrested. Online records show Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday afternoon on a $250,000 arrest warrant out of Rock Island County.
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS SOLVED: Man wanted by Moline, Davenport, Bettendorf police arrested
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man wanted by Moline, Davenport, and Bettendorf police was arrested, according to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities. Greyson Killinger, 36, was wanted by Moline police for two counts of felony retail theft and three counts of burglary to a building. He also had warrants for his arrest in Bettendorf and Davenport.
