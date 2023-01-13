ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

KWQC

Changing people one word at a time

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Legacies of infamous men are hardly news to anyone, ask the Greeks and Romans about their assorted gods and goddesses. There are real people though that make just as big of an impact, and Martin Luther King Jr, is one of those who lives in infamy.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Icestravaganza is in the house Jan 13-15 in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa. (KWQC) - This year's ice sculptures will transform 36 thousand pounds of ice into pure beauty. "It's something people don't see every day", Ron Dillavou, Ice Sculpture, said. "Yeah, you know, it's like, once a year, you know, here and but yeah, all over the world. It's an art form that people don't see very much. It's really something that people don't see all the time. You know, you can see paintings and you can see other stuff but this art form is not something you see every day."
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Jazz is coming back to the Quad Cities

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Summer is usually the host for show-stopping concerts like Pitbull and Flo Rida at the Mississippi Valley Fair, but people don't have to wait for the fair to come to partake in some live entertainment. Polyrhythms is a live music event hosted by Rivermont Collegiate...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Monday Morning Jumpstart: The Spas At Orion

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Amy Anderson, Director of The Spas At Orion and Heather Tucker, esthetician and nail technician, discuss the services that the spa provides and how these self-care services can have many additional health benefits. The Spas At Orion Information:. Location- 3940 Elmore Ave. Website- www.thespasatorion.com. Phone- 563-600-7727.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Environmental Film Series set at multiple locations

The QC Environmental Film Series, presented by the Joyce and Tony Singh Family Foundation, River Action, Nahant Marsh, the Sierra Club Eagle Group and the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities, will be held Jan. 22-March 5 at multiple locations. To watch the trailers, find more information, and buy tickets,...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Opening our eyes to natural beauty

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ever wondered about the plants along the side of the road, or those towering trees looming in front of work? This class helps people to understand the world around them, one leaf at a time. Attendees at the Vanderveer Conservatory gained a rare glimpse into how...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Quad City Storm announces first ever School Day Game

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The Quad City Storm will return to the Vibrant Arena this week to host the Storm's first ever School Day Game. Thursday the Storm will faceoff against the Peoria Rivermen on home ice as the Storm hosts its first ever School Day Game, stated a media release from the Storm. Over 3,000 students from across the QCA will be bussed over to the Vibrant Arena, 1202 River Drive, to cheer on the Strom at 10:30 a.m.
MOLINE, IL
97X

From Antique Guns to Custom Knives: Gun & Knife Show is This Weekend in Davenport Iowa

It's called a "Gun & Knife Show" but there is a lot more to it than that!. Nothing quite compares to the ambiance of a gun and knife exhibition, with its rows of sellers displaying their goods on tables and booths positioned all over the place. Each claiming to have what you're searching for. They'll be selling surplus army equipment, firearms, ammunition, hunting gear, memorabilia, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Blue Cat reopens bar after winning beer awards

Blue Cat Brewing Co., 113 18th St., Rock Island, will temporarily re-open next week (Monday, Jan. 16 to Friday, Jan. 20) from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. for bar service only. The downtown bar and restaurant closed for good as of Jan. 1, 2023, after failing to find a restaurant manager.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Jeep found in Mississippi River, unoccupied

Davenport police officers have a mystery on their hands. How did a Jeep get into the river and where is the driver? A Jeep SUV crashed through the railings at the end of Marquette Street and the Mississippi River in Davenport in the early hours of Sunday morning and plunged more than 10 feet into […]
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Woman wanted in Rock Island stabbing arrested in Iowa

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A woman wanted in connection with a stabbing that left a 15-year-old girl injured in Rock Island has been arrested. Online records show Destiny Takesha Lasha Thomas, 20, was booked into the Scott County Jail Sunday afternoon on a $250,000 arrest warrant out of Rock Island County.
ROCK ISLAND, IL

