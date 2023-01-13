Read full article on original website
600,000 Mega ‘Billion’ Winning Tickets Sold in New York State
People from the Hudson Valley and across New York recently won around $5 million playing the most recent Mega Millions. New Yorkers didn't win the jackpot, but you may have still won!. The winning numbers for Friday's "Mega Billions" Mega Millions drawing were 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61 with...
Chick-fil-A To Open First Hudson Valley Store in New York State
Hudson Valley residents will officially be able to feast on Chick-fil-A. The company was finally approved to open its first real Hudson Valley restaurant. Hudson Valley Post previously reported Hudson Valley residents will soon be able to order Chick-fil-A at some rest stops across New York. The news of the...
New York State BBQ From Hudson Valley Wins National Championship
For the second straight year, an award-winning Hudson Valley eatery won a national championship. This weekend, members of the Handsome Devil team went down to Flordia to compete in the Greater Fort Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival. Newburgh, New York Eatery Wins National Championship, Again. For the second straight year,...
‘Dying’ Hudson Valley, New York Mall Now ‘Ultimate Destination’
A new partnership transforming "a dying mall" in the Hudson Valley into an "ultimate destination" and bringing with it many "good-paying jobs." In February of 2021, Genting Americas announced a proposal to develop and operate Resorts World Hudson Valley, a video gaming machine facility, at the Newburgh Mall in Orange County.
Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State
An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
Is It Illegal to Clear a Beaver Dam on Private Property in New York?
One of the "charms" of the Hudson Valley is finding all the unexpected visitors who decide to make your property their home. My back porch in Newburgh, NY, for instance, is currently providing cover for at least one hibernating groundhog. Come spring, we're serving him an eviction notice... but what about beavers?
Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State
January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
Young New York Woman Killed Near School In Hudson Valley
A young Hudson Valley woman lost her life walking late in the afternoon in the region. On Friday, the Clarkstown Police Department announced an investigation into a fatal accident in Rockland County, New York. Woman Fatally Hit in Rockland County, New York. On Thursday, January 5, at approximately 5:10 p.m.,...
New York Set to Open Second Marijuana Dispensary in February
The long wait for recreational marijuana dispensaries has finally ended, and more shops are set to open soon in New York State. After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened its doors to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries will be opening soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.
A 175-Year-Old Wappingers Falls, New York Landmark Closes
A landmark in Dutchess County has closed its doors after well over 100 years in service. On Friday, January 13th, 2023, The First Presbyterian Church of Wappingers Falls shared some sad news writing that after 175 years, they were closing. In the announcement on Facebook, they wrote:. On Sunday we...
Which New York Wine Made it to the Top 100 in World?
Are you a person who likes to try wine? There is a winery in New York State that is constantly winning awards for their wines, maybe you have even tried them. This time around they made it (again) on to the list of the Top 100 wines in the world! Big stuff!
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase
There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
New York State Emergency Rental Assitance Program Closing This Week
The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is permanently closing, and the deadline to submit applications is 9:00 p.. on Friday, January 20. ERAP provided significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program
Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
New York State May Raise Utility Rates Again To Pay For Bailout
As utility prices soar across the state, New Yorkers’ rates may be going up again. This time it’s not the utility companies making the decision, but New York government. A historic bailout may place a $672 million debt on all state ratepayers. This is on top of financial strain caused by a brutally cold December for most of the state.
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York
You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
How Cheap Were Eggs in New York The Year You Were Born?
I really enjoy eggs any time of the day. However you make them, I love the taste. My favorite? Eggs Benedict. Many places in the Southern Tier do a marvelous job preparing Eggs Benedict. And for that, I am thankful. But it seems we all are now paying a higher...
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State
As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State
Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
