Chick-fil-A To Open First Hudson Valley Store in New York State

Hudson Valley residents will officially be able to feast on Chick-fil-A. The company was finally approved to open its first real Hudson Valley restaurant. Hudson Valley Post previously reported Hudson Valley residents will soon be able to order Chick-fil-A at some rest stops across New York. The news of the...
Scorpion Found in Bananas at School in New York State

An unexpected visitor was found at a primary school in New York state Friday, and officials believe the intruder may have hitched a ride all the way from Central America. We can only imagine how the poor soul who discovered this must have reacted, for what they found is known to carry a nasty sting.
wearebuffalo.net

Significant Snow Likely for Rest of January in New York State

January continues to be a relatively easy weather month for the State of New York, all things considered. That is welcomes after a brutal November and December, especially for those living off Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Two historic snowstorms took place towards the end of 2022: a week before...
New York Set to Open Second Marijuana Dispensary in February

The long wait for recreational marijuana dispensaries has finally ended, and more shops are set to open soon in New York State. After the Housing Works Cannabis Company opened its doors to customers in New York on December 28, more dispensaries will be opening soon. Governor Kathy Hochul announced in December that 36 businesses had been granted licenses to begin selling recreational cannabis to the general public.
waer.org

18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
SYRACUSE, NY
Massive Utility Debts In New York State May Cause Your Rates To Increase

There's good news...and there's bad news. National Grid says that approximately 70,000 households owe an average of $2,300 to the company for utility services in the arrears. The debt that these households and small businesses accumulated are from the Covid pandemic. The good news is that there's a potential plan to wipe out the debt with a bailout from New York State. The bad news is that it's something we all might pay for in the end.
rocklanddaily.com

New York State Emergency Rental Assitance Program Closing This Week

The New York State Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) is permanently closing, and the deadline to submit applications is 9:00 p.. on Friday, January 20. ERAP provided significant economic relief to low and moderate-income Rockland County households that experienced financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic and were at risk of homelessness by providing rental arrears, temporary rental assistance, and utility arrears.
R.A. Heim

New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program

Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)
VIDEO: Awesome Predator Released in Upstate New York

You've never been this close to one of the coolest predators in New York State before. There's no shortage of sharp-toothed (and clawed) animals in our corner of the country; black bears, foxes, and coyotes are all commonplace in the Hudson Valley and beyond. The recent video released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NY DEC), however, focuses on a more elusive hunter.
Hudson Valley Post

New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
WIBX 950

CDC: You Need To Wear A Mask In 17 Counties In New York State

Residents in many counties in the Hudson Valley, Upstate New York, New York City and Long Island are being told to put the COVID mask back on. The new Omicron XBB.1.5 variant is spreading rapidly across New York State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New...
Poughkeepsie, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

