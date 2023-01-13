Read full article on original website
One arrested for cocaine, fentanyl
Jan. 16—An Austin man, already charged in a long line of of cases, including an alleged drive-by shooting just under two years ago, is back in Mower County Jail. Terry Izeal Heggs, 39, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 13, after a search warrant was served at 3401 West Oakland Avenue, which includes the restaurant Wing Bazaar.
KNOXVILLE POLICE RESPONDS TO ONLINE THREATS AGAINST KCSD, MARION COUNTY COURTHOUSE
KNOXVILLE — Shortly after 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, the FBI made Knoxville Police Officers aware of online threats of violence made to Knoxville Community Schools, Marion County Courthouse, unnamed institutions within Knoxville, as well as named and unnamed persons within our community. Through a thorough investigation...
Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder of Missing New Hampton Man
A former Charles City resident has been charged with murder in the death of a missing New Hampton man. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan, now of Elma, is accused of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma.
Remains of Missing Man Found
Remains found at a home in Elma in November have been positively identified as a missing New Hampton man, according to KWWL. 30 year old Jonathan Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20th on his way to visit a friend in Elma. Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation then found remains at a home in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma that have now been identified as Esparza. Sayvonne Jordan has been charged with first degree Murder. He is being held in the Howard County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. The investigation is still ongoing.
Driver Charged After Causing Over a Quarter-of-a-Million Dollars in Road Damages
A Howard County man is facing a felony charge after causing more than a quarter of a million dollars in damages to a northeast Iowa road last fall. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old Logan Harden of Lime Springs on a charge of first-degree criminal mischief, a Class C felony. He’s accused of driving down a closed road that was recently paved, but the concrete wasn’t dry yet.
Raymond Man Arrested in Sumner
A Raymond man was arrested in Sumner on Sunday after an unreadable license plate led to a search of his vehicle. A Sumner police officer pulled over the vehicle driven by David Tabor. Tabor failed to produce a driver’s license and the officer ran his name he found out that Tabor’s license had been revoked for an OWI. The officer then conducted a search of the vehicle which turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He has been charged with Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Tabor was taken to the Bremer County Jail and booked without incident.
Iowa man charged with homicide after OWI crash leaves 18-year-old passenger dead
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On September 26th, 2022, a Chickasaw County Deputy Sheriff initiated a traffic stop in the 2800 block of US Highway 63. The vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated. The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 105 miles per hour. At approximately the...
Police say they found evidence of patient abuse on deceased Iowa man's phone
OTTUMWA, Iowa — Disturbing discoveries have been made on the cell phone of a man found dead in Ottumwa in mid-October, according to a Tuesday press release from the Ottumwa Police Department. On Sunday, Oct. 15, Ottumwa police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Michael Caraccio of Centerville,...
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
Teen arrested after Bremer County crash with school vehicle that injured two people
SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - A teen has been arrested for operating under the influence after being involved in a crash that injured two people in a Sumner/Fredericksburg School District vehicle. The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened at about 8:10 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Viking...
Police locate missing Mankato woman
Jan. 14—MANKATO — After previously seeking public assistance in finding a 21-year-old Mankato woman, Mankato police said she was found unharmed in Albert Lea. Friends and family told police they'd last seen Kathleen Jo Gimenez at around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 500 block of Record Street, which is on the west side of Mankato's Lincoln Park neighborhood, and had been unable to contact her. Just after 9 a.m. Saturday, police sent out news releases asking anyone with information about Gimenez to call. At 5:42 p.m., police reported she had been found safe.
Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Sioux City) -- Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says a call from a local voter that was an Iowa State University student who was told he had already voted when he hadn't led to the FBI investigation and multiple voter fraud charges against the wife of a county supervisor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged Thursday with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. She is the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. Gill says two of his staff members alerted him to several write-in ballots from the 2020 primary with Jeremy Taylor's name that looked like they were all filled out by the same person Jeremy Taylor has not released a statement about the allegations.
Shiny new $394,000 fire truck arrives in Centerville
CENTERVILLE, Iowa — A southeast Iowa fire department now has a shiny new fire truck to battle blazes all around town. A new $394,000 pumper truck was delivered to Centerville Fire Rescue on Monday. Within 30 minutes of its arrive, the department said the truck was dispatched to assist...
Drug Arrest After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman facing a felony theft charge after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register is planning to plead guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm in November totaling $3350. Rosenmeyer was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
DMPD: Driver dies after crashing into building, being ejected from truck Saturday night
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. A 26-year-old driver is dead after his truck rolled and crashed into a building, ejecting him from the vehicle Saturday night, according to police.
Rozenboom Firm in Support for Public Funding for Private K-12 Families
As a proposal from Governor Kim Reynolds to expand public funding for families attending private schools makes its way through the legislature, the longtime State Senator representing Pella remains firm in his support for the proposal. State Senator Ken Rozenboom wrote in his weekly newsletter that he is in favor...
This Town in Iowa Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Iowa, you should add the following town to your list.
Local Musicians Play Bedside Concert for Humboldt Woman in Hospice Care
The call was made to local musician Jesse Wilson yesterday to see if he could help a Humboldt woman in Hospice care with a bucket list request. Within a couple hours Jesse had gotten ahold of his friend and fellow musician Scott Kirkhart and the two made the trip to Penny Poutre’s bedside for a special country music concert.
