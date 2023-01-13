Read full article on original website
Superman/Batman Team in UK's Super Adventure Comic #55, at Auction
Super Adventure Comic 55 from publisher K.G. Murray brought the UK the World's Finest 71 story that launched regular Superman/Batman team-ups Super Adventure Comic #55 is the UK edition of World's Finest #71, an issue that launched the Superman/Batman team stories in that title, which is a key because the combination of the world's two most famous superheroes in actual stories also proved to be comics' most important team-up for decades. While World's Finest had featured Superman, Batman, and Robin together on their covers since the beginning (the title started as World's Best Comics in 1941, before changing the title to World's Finest Comics with issue #2), Superman and Batman didn't appear in the interior stories until issue #71, cover-dated July-August 1954, and that team-up tale appeared in the UK's Super Adventure Comics #55 around eight months later. CGC has slabbed this copy of this issue as World's Finest Comics #71 UK Edition (K. G. Murray) CGC VF 8.0 Off-white to white pages and it's up for auction in the 2023 January 12 – 15 Comics & Comic Art Signature® Auction #7338 at Heritage Auctions.
A New Justice Alliance For DC Comics: The 5G Files Chapter Eleven
5G did away with the Justice League. In its place would have been a Justice Alliance. More from the 5G Files on Bleeding Cool. Okay so this is where it gets juicy. Bleeding Cool is publishing The 5G Files, looking at the aborted-but-not-quite relaunch/reboot planned for DC Comics in 2020 dubbed 5G or Fifth Generation. Planned by then-publisher Dan DiDio, it would have seen the main characters of the DC Universe, Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne and more, aged up and replaced by newcomers to the roles of Superman, Batman and more, the fifth generation of DC superheroes. Welcome to The 5G Files and the Justice Alliance Vs Damian Wayne: Chapter Eleven.
DC Comics Revisits Recent Batman / Spawn #1 One-shot Making It An Unplugged Two-shot With Image Comics’ Enduring Anti-Hero?!
DC Comics Revisits Recent Batman / Spawn #1 One-shot Making It An Unplugged Two-shot With Image Comics’ Enduring Anti-Hero?!. An Inked Only Version of the Blockbuster Issue from Todd McFarlane and Greg Capullo Will be Available on February 14. The Epic Crossover Receives a Second Printing Available at Local...
DC Comics The Signal Joins Your Bat-Family McFarlane Collection
McFarlane Toys dives in to the DC Multiverse once again as another member of The Batman Family arrives with The Signal. It is time for another member of the Batman Family to join your McFarlane Toys DC Comics Multiverse collection. We have already seen classic Bat-Family members with Batgirl, Damien Wayne, Nightwing, Red Hood, and Red Robin. Well, Duke Thomas has arrived as The Signal is ready to help stop the corruption of Gotham. Unlike the other members of the family, The Signal actually has metahuman power, giving his a little more advantage than the rest. Duke's bright yellow suit perfectly captures here, and he will come with his two Kamas as accessories. A nice amount of detail is showcased with The Signal, and he will be a nice addition to any Batman or DC Comics fans collection. Hopefully, with the arrival of Duke, newer Bat-family characters will also arrive, like Batgirls Cassandra Cain and Stephanie Brown. Until then, DC Comics The Signal is priced at $19.99, is set for a March 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here and at other online retailers.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback
As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
5 upcoming sci-fi movies you have to see in 2023
While 2022 was a great year for movies, 2023 promises to top it with a schedule full of great films from all types of genres: action (Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part 1), comic book (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3), drama (Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer), and whatever the hell Barbie is supposed to be.
Top Gun: Maverick Director Accidentally Saw Something Classified While Prepping Movie
Top Gun: Maverick was a huge success last year, earning $1 billion at the box office and becoming a big hit on Paramount+ while also breaking some DVD and Blu-ray sales records. The process of making the long-awaited sequel was intense, and director Joseph Kosinski has shared some interesting behind-the-scenes stories, including how the movie's Darkstar sequence could have resulted in international espionage. Turns out, there were some other shocking things that happened during the production, including Kosinski accidentally seeing something classified.
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
There’s a painfully obvious character for Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ energy in the DCU
If Jenna Ortega wasn’t a household name before the smash-hit that was Netflix’s Wednesday, she has certainly become one in the months that have followed her debut as the sullen and angsty titular lead character of the show. Chalk it up to that already-iconic dance scene which spawned...
An R-rated knockoff crime caper that imploded at the box office tries to go legit on Disney Plus
Thanks almost entirely to Quentin Tarantino – who inadvertently created an entire subgenre through back-to-back classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction – the 1990s ended up being swamped by thinly-veiled imitations that featured complex plots and a star-studded ensemble cast. Very few of them found success, but even less fared worse than Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.
A big plot hole in Avengers: Endgame may have just been explained
Show me an Avengers: Endgame plot hole, whether a small detail or a significant event, and I’ll explain it immediately: as Doctor Strange said, there was only one way for them to beat Thanos. That’s it… that’s the plot armor that Marvel planted in Infinity War to ensure it could deliver an Endgame story with as many flaws as it needed. But now that the MCU Phase 4 is over, we have another interpretation of the Infinity War and Endgame plot and how the Avengers never stood a chance of losing. Perhaps it was all thanks to Kang (Jonathan Majors).
The found-footage horror movie critics are calling a 'death dream'
Introducing the latest movie to add to the found-footage horror canon: The Outwaters. Last year brought us a handful of special additions to the subgenre — the new instalment in the VHS franchise, V/H/S/99; the religious Taiwanese terror Incantation, as well as a couple festival hits, like our favourite Skinamarink.
The MCU’s Phase 4 and 5 prove that Ultron was right about the Avengers’ extinction
In the wake of the Mad Titan’s victory in Avengers: Infinity War/Endgame, a funny thing happened: the “Thanos was right” movement started up on social media, with the phrase becoming a favorite meme of Marvel lovers everywhere. And yet the MCU movies and TV shows we’ve had since then, as Phase Four has come and gone and Phase Five is about to begin, have actually proven that it’s a different Avengers villain who really knew what they were talking about: Ultron.
Batman Failsafe Hardcover 80K Printing, Sandman Nightmare Country 60K
DC hardcovers are getting decently sized first printings of their latest collections in hardcover, with Batman grabbing 80,000 and Sandman booking 60,000. DC Comics' monthly ongoing Batman may not have had a new #1 for Chip Zdarsky and Jorge Jiménez's run on the series. They are sticking with the third volume numbering (for now). But the hardcover collections will be reverting to Vol 1, for Batman Vol 1: Failsafe. And it looks like there's decent confidence, with a first printing of the hardcover of 80,000 copies, in addition to the 100,000+ sales of each individual issue in print, with digital and paperbacks to come.
The Batman: Matt Reeves Confirms That He Is Working on the Script of the Sequel for One of the Best DC Movies in a While
Fans can rest easy as Matt Reeves has confirmed that a sequel for The Batman is indeed getting made. In an interview with Collider, Matt Reeves assured fanatics that DC's plans for a new universe does not affect the development of his series of movies. The Batman Sequel is Safe.
