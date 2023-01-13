ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Framing nearing completion for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

By Stephanie Nutt
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2siIb0_0kD7rvhu00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Framing is nearing completion and trusses are going up for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.

St. Jude broke ground on the home on Oct. 8, 2022, in northeast Wichita.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B98lT_0kD7rvhu00
2023 St. Jude Dream Home coming soon (KSN Photo)

The home is being built at 21st Street North and 143 Street East in the Trails at Freestone neighborhood.

Local program to prevent social problems in teen boys ends due to shift in funding

The home will be just over 3,200 square feet and is valued at $660,000.

Tickets will go on sale around June of 2023, with the giveaway happening around September 2023.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway raised more than $1.3 million for St. Jude.

To learn more about St. Jude, click here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wichitabyeb.com

Goyo’s Mexican Fast Food Revisited

While in Park City one morning, I decided I needed some breakfast and happened to be by Goyo’s Mexican Fast Food. It’s a locally owned restaurant that I’ve been to many times. But since I don’t live or work in the area, it’s not a place I’ve been to in a while, so dropped by to show them a little love. What I really did was show my taste buds some love.
PARK CITY, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?

The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Bill’s Charcoal Grill Revisited

It’s time to revisit one of my favorite spots in town, Bill’s Charcoal Grill. The restaurant has sat at the corner of 29th and Arkansas for decades and is one of the few restaurants in town to get a flavorful char-grilled burger. Let’s give them their due.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

New nonprofit helps parents in need

Shortages and high prices are no secret. After formula and children's Tylenol shortages, parents have been hit hard. That's why one local woman started a nonprofit where families can come to get whatever they need, all for free.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Two dead in Arlington house fire

ARLINGTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Reno County Fire Administration said Saturday night, Reno County fire crews responded to a house fire in the 200 block of North Broadway St. in Arlington, Kansas. Travis Vogt, Reno County Fire Administrator, said firefighters were made aware of two possible people that were still in...
ARLINGTON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

32K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy