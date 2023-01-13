Framing nearing completion for 2023 St. Jude Dream Home

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Framing is nearing completion and trusses are going up for the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.

St. Jude broke ground on the home on Oct. 8, 2022, in northeast Wichita.

2023 St. Jude Dream Home coming soon (KSN Photo)

The home is being built at 21st Street North and 143 Street East in the Trails at Freestone neighborhood.

The home will be just over 3,200 square feet and is valued at $660,000.

Tickets will go on sale around June of 2023, with the giveaway happening around September 2023.

The 2022 St. Jude Dream Home giveaway raised more than $1.3 million for St. Jude.

To learn more about St. Jude, click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.